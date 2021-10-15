U.S. markets close in 5 hours 8 minutes

Synlogic Presents Data on Hyperoxaluria Program at American Society of Nephrology Kidney Week 2021

- Real-world evidence dataset demonstrates relationship between higher urinary oxalate levels and increased incidence of chronic kidney disease -

- Additional clinical data presented on SYNB8802 in a healthy volunteer model of diet-induced hyperoxaluria -

- Phase 1b study of SYNB8802 in enteric hyperoxaluria patients is ongoing with results expected in 2022 -

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Synlogic, Inc. (Nasdaq: SYBX), a clinical stage company bringing the transformative potential of synthetic biology to medicine, today announced two poster presentations at the upcoming American Society for Nephrology (ASN) Kidney Week 2021, to be held virtually November 4 – 7th, 2021.

The two posters will be available throughout the duration of the conference:

  • Poster #3605649: Relationship Between 24-hr Urinary Oxalate and Incident Chronic Kidney Disease Among Patients with and without Underlying Gastrointestinal Disease

  • Poster #3605510: Proof-of-Concept Study of Oxalate-Consuming Synthetic Biotic Medicine SYNB8802 in Enteric Hyperoxaluria after Roux-en-Y Surgery

Posters will be made available on the Synlogic website following the event.

About Enteric Hyperoxaluria
Enteric Hyperoxaluria is an acquired metabolic disorder caused by increased absorption of dietary oxalate, which is present in many healthy foods, making it almost impossible to control with diet alone. Enteric Hyperoxaluria often occurs as a result of a primary insult to the bowel, such as inflammatory bowel disease, short bowel syndrome, or as a result of surgical procedures such as Roux-en-Y bariatric weight-loss surgery. Enteric Hyperoxaluria results in dangerously high levels of urinary oxalate, which causes progressive kidney damage, kidney stone formation, and nephrocalcinosis. There are no approved treatment options.

About Synlogic
Synlogic™ is bringing the transformative potential of synthetic biology to medicine. With a premiere synthetic biology platform that leverages a reproducible, modular approach to microbial engineering, Synlogic designs Synthetic Biotic™ medicines that target validated underlying biology to treat disease in new ways. Synlogic's proprietary pipeline includes Synthetic Biotics for the treatment of metabolic disorders including Phenylketonuria (PKU) and Enteric Hyperoxaluria. The company is also building a portfolio of partner-able assets in immunology and oncology. Learn more about Synlogic's programs and pipeline by visiting https://www.synlogictx.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that involve substantial risks and uncertainties for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding strategy, future operations, clinical development plans, future financial position, future revenue, projected expenses, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. In addition, when or if used in this press release, the words "may," "could," "should," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "predict" and similar expressions and their variants, as they relate to Synlogic may identify forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements, include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the potential of Synlogic's platform to develop therapeutics to address a wide range of diseases including: cancer, inborn errors of metabolism, and inflammatory and immune disorders; our expectations about sufficiency of our existing cash balance; the future clinical development of Synthetic Biotic medicines; the approach Synlogic is taking to discover and develop novel therapeutics using synthetic biology; and the expected timing of Synlogic's clinical trials of SYNB8802 and availability of clinical trial data. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors, including: the uncertainties inherent in the clinical and preclinical development process; the ability of Synlogic to protect its intellectual property rights; and legislative, regulatory, political and economic developments, as well as those risks identified under the heading "Risk Factors" in Synlogic's filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect Synlogic's current views with respect to future events. Synlogic anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. However, while Synlogic may elect to update these forward-looking statements in the future, Synlogic specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Synlogic's view as of any date subsequent to the date hereof.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/synlogic-presents-data-on-hyperoxaluria-program-at-american-society-of-nephrology-kidney-week-2021-301401271.html

SOURCE Synlogic, Inc.

