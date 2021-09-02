U.S. markets closed

Synopsys CFO Trac Pham to Speak at D.A. Davidson Software and Internet Conference

·1 min read
In this article:
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) today announced that Synopsys CFO, Trac Pham, will speak at the D.A. Davidson Software and Internet Conference on September 9, 2021. This event will be broadcast live on the Internet via the Synopsys corporate website at https://www.synopsys.com/company/investor-relations.html, on Thursday, September 9, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. ET (10:30 p.m. PT). The webcast replay of the presentation will be available at the Synopsys corporate website approximately one hour following the conclusion of the live event.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) is the Silicon to Software™ partner for innovative companies developing the electronic products and software applications we rely on every day. As an S&P 500 company, Synopsys has a long history of being a global leader in electronic design automation (EDA) and semiconductor IP and offers the industry's broadest portfolio of application security testing tools and services. Whether you're a system-on-chip (SoC) designer creating advanced semiconductors, or a software developer writing more secure, high-quality code, Synopsys has the solutions needed to deliver innovative products. Learn more at www.synopsys.com.

Investor Contact:
Roberta Reid
Synopsys, Inc.
(650) 584-1901

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/synopsys-cfo-trac-pham-to-speak-at-da-davidson-software-and-internet-conference-301368729.html

SOURCE Synopsys, Inc.

