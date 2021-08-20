U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,441.67
    +35.87 (+0.81%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,120.08
    +225.96 (+0.65%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,714.66
    +172.88 (+1.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,167.60
    +35.18 (+1.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    62.25
    -1.44 (-2.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,783.50
    +0.40 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    22.99
    -0.24 (-1.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1707
    +0.0025 (+0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2600
    +0.0180 (+1.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3627
    -0.0011 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7970
    +0.0560 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,826.50
    +2,292.96 (+4.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,225.56
    +37.17 (+3.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,087.90
    +29.04 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,013.25
    -267.92 (-0.98%)
     

Synopsys CFO Trac Pham to Speak at the Rosenblatt Securities Technology Summit

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) today announced that Trac Pham, CFO, will speak at the virtual Rosenblatt Securities Technology Summit: Age of AI Scaling conference on August 26, 2021, 2:00 p.m. ET (11:00 a.m. PT). This event will be broadcast live over the internet, via the Synopsys corporate website: https://www.synopsys.com/company/investor-relations.html. The webcast replay will also be available at the Synopsys corporate website following the conclusion of the live presentation.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) is the Silicon to Software™ partner for innovative companies developing the electronic products and software applications we rely on every day. As an S&P 500 company, Synopsys has a long history of being a global leader in electronic design automation (EDA) and semiconductor IP and offers the industry's broadest portfolio of application security testing tools and services. Whether you're a system-on-chip (SoC) designer creating advanced semiconductors, or a software developer writing more secure, high-quality code, Synopsys has the solutions needed to deliver innovative products. Learn more at www.synopsys.com.

Investor Contact:
Roberta Reid
Synopsys, Inc.
(650) 584-1901

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/synopsys-cfo-trac-pham-to-speak-at-the-rosenblatt-securities-technology-summit-301359857.html

SOURCE Synopsys, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • There's Been No Shortage Of Growth Recently For Vocera Communications' (NYSE:VCRA) Returns On Capital

    If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for...

  • Cardano Reaches New All-Time High

    Cardano (ADA) achieved a new all-time high of $2.54 in the early hours of trading this morning.

  • Can Microsoft Beat Apple to Become the Most Valuable Nasdaq Stock?

    Stocks performed well on Friday, and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) led the way higher. Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) helped to lift the Nasdaq higher on the final trading day of the week, with a rise of 2.4% Friday morning outpacing Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) smaller 0.8% gain. Many investors might not recall that Microsoft has been atop the market capitalization list in the past.

  • Cardano Price Hits All-Time High, Overtakes Binance Coin as Third-Most Valuable Crypto

    ADA's price is up a staggering 19% on the day and has unseated BNB as third-most valuable crypto by market cap.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – August 20th, 2021

    After Thursday’s gains, the majors will need to avoid the day’s pivot levels and move back through yesterday’s highs to avoid a pullback,

  • Hackers stole millions of Social Security numbers from T-Mobile. What should you do?

    The giant data breach at T-Mobile raises the risk of identity theft even for people who aren't customers. Here are some tips for protecting yourself.

  • We're Modifying Our Strategy as Cisco Makes New Highs

    We last looked at Cisco Systems on May 17 when we wrote that "Traders should continue to hold longs from previous recommendations. Those who are flat could go long CSCO near $52, risking to $49. Our nearest price target is $71.

  • Blockchain: What is it and what does it have to do with crypto?

    Blockchain is a type of database composed of a growing list of records, individually known as blocks, that are chained together through computer cryptography. The goal of blockchains is to allow for the recording and distribution of digital information that is unable to be tampered with.

  • Apple Tried to Hire Away Former Google Search Chief Ben Gomes

    (Bloomberg) -- When Apple Inc. was looking to hire new management for its Siri and artificial intelligence groups, it went after a pair of high-profile targets: Google’s top brass overseeing search. Apple succeeded in attracting one of those executives: John Giannandrea, who had served as Google’s search and AI chief, bringing him on as head of Siri and machine learning in 2018. That much is known. But Apple at one point also attempted to hire Giannandrea’s top search deputy and eventual success

  • Elon Musk Doesn't Like Apple News

    Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk hasn't ever shied away from taking a dig at tech giant Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL). There is no love lost between the two ever since Apple refused to take up Musk's offer to acquire the EV maker in 2017 when the going was tough amid the introduction of the Model 3 vehicle. What Happened: In a recent development, Musk indicated that he has canceled Apple News, a news aggregator app developed by Cupertino for its iOS, iPadOS, WatchOS and MacOS. Musk's disclosure

  • Will Software Growth Stocks Rally On Earnings From These Big Players?

    With earnings winding down for software stocks, can big guns like Salesforce, Palo Alto and Workday stoke a sector rally?

  • Shiba Inu Tests Resistance At $0.0000085

    Shiba Inu managed to settle back above $0.000008 and tries to develop additional upside momentum.

  • Microsoft Boosts Prices on Office 365, Driving Stock to New Record Peak

    The price increases will vary from 9% to 25%, depending on the specific version of the software, with increases to go into effect in six months.

  • Microsoft Raises Prices on Popular Suite of Business Apps

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. is increasing prices on a bundle of popular products for businesses known as Microsoft 365.The move is the first “substantive” cost change the company has implemented since launching Office 365 a decade ago, according to a blog post Thursday. The software giant has added more than two dozen new apps to the suite of products since it was first introduced, including Teams, the workplace collaboration tool that’s gained in popularity during the pandemic. “This updated

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: Tesla Touts AI Capabilities Beyond Electric Vehicles

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Microsoft, Netflix and Nvidia.

  • T-Mobile says data for 6 million additional customers was compromised in breach

    The company is still investigating the attack, which has now impacted more than 54 million people's data.

  • Top four highlights of Elon Musk's Tesla AI Day

    Elon Musk wants Tesla to be seen as “much more than an electric car company.” On Thursday’s Tesla AI Day, the CEO described Tesla as a company with “deep AI activity in hardware on the inference level and on the training level” that can be used down the line for applications beyond self-driving cars, including a humanoid robot that Tesla is apparently building. Tesla AI Day, which started after a rousing 45 minutes of industrial music pulled straight from "The Matrix" soundtrack, featured a series of Tesla engineers explaining various Tesla tech with the clear goal of recruiting the best and brightest to join Tesla's vision and AI team and help the company go to autonomy and beyond.

  • Tesla is working on an AI-powered humanoid robot

    Tesla is building a humanoid robot and a prototype could be ready as soon as next year.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – August 19th, 2021

    It’s been a mixed start to the day for the majors. Failure to revisit Wednesday’s highs would leave the majors under pressure.

  • Apple Unsuccessfully Attempted To Lure Away Former Google Search Chief Ben Gomes: Report

    Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) unsuccessfully tried to poach Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) former search chief Ben Gomes, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing documents. What Happened: The new revelation comes after the Department of Justice asked the Cupertino, California-based technology giant to turn over documents related to efforts to hire Gomes and John Giannandrea in its ongoing antitrust lawsuit against Google. Apple had previously hired Gomes’ former boss and Google sea