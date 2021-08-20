Synopsys CFO Trac Pham to Speak at the Rosenblatt Securities Technology Summit

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) today announced that Trac Pham, CFO, will speak at the virtual Rosenblatt Securities Technology Summit: Age of AI Scaling conference on August 26, 2021, 2:00 p.m. ET (11:00 a.m. PT). This event will be broadcast live over the internet, via the Synopsys corporate website: https://www.synopsys.com/company/investor-relations.html. The webcast replay will also be available at the Synopsys corporate website following the conclusion of the live presentation.

