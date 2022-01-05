U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,700.58
    -92.96 (-1.94%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,407.11
    -392.54 (-1.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,100.17
    -522.54 (-3.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,194.00
    -74.87 (-3.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.19
    +0.20 (+0.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,809.70
    -4.90 (-0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    22.80
    -0.26 (-1.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1320
    +0.0031 (+0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7050
    +0.0370 (+2.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3550
    +0.0023 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    116.1200
    -0.0060 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,192.42
    -600.00 (-1.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,116.17
    -66.43 (-5.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,516.87
    +11.72 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,332.16
    +30.37 (+0.10%)
     

Synopsys CFO Trac Pham to Speak at Needham Virtual Growth Conference

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) today announced that Trac Pham, CFO, will present at the 24th Annual Needham Growth Conference on January 12, 2022. The presentation will begin at 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT).

There will be a live audio webcast of the fireside chat, and a replay will be available following the live event. Both live webcast and replay can be accessed via the Synopsys corporate website at https://www.synopsys.com/company/investor-relations.html.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) is the Silicon to Software™ partner for innovative companies developing the electronic products and software applications we rely on every day. As the world's 15th largest software company, Synopsys has a long history of being a global leader in electronic design automation (EDA) and semiconductor IP and is also growing its leadership in software security and quality solutions. Whether you're a system-on-chip (SoC) designer creating advanced semiconductors, or a software developer writing applications that require the highest security and quality, Synopsys has the solutions needed to deliver innovative, high-quality, secure products. Learn more at www.synopsys.com.

Investor Contact:
Lisa L. Ewbank
Synopsys, Inc.
(650) 584-1901
Synopsys-ir@synopsys.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/synopsys-cfo-trac-pham-to-speak-at-needham-virtual-growth-conference-301454419.html

SOURCE Synopsys, Inc.

Recommended Stories