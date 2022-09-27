U.S. markets closed

Synopsys to Host Investor Spotlight on Software Integrity Webcast

·1 min read

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) today announced that it will host a Synopsys Spotlight webcast for investors on Tuesday, October 4, 2022. Jason Schmitt, Synopsys' GM, Software Integrity Group will provide education and insight into market and customer dynamics, solutions portfolio, and go-to-market efforts, followed by a Q&A session.

The live webcast is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. ET (10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. PT) and can be accessed via the Synopsys website, at https://www.synopsys.com/company/investor-relations.html. Please go to the website at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the event to register. The webcast replay of the presentation can also be accessed through the Synopsys website, approximately 30 minutes following the conclusion of the live event.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) is the Silicon to Software™ partner for innovative companies developing the electronic products and software applications we rely on every day. As an S&P 500 company, Synopsys has a long history of being a global leader in electronic design automation (EDA) and semiconductor IP and offers the industry's broadest portfolio of application security testing tools and services. Whether you're a system-on-chip (SoC) designer creating advanced semiconductors, or a software developer writing more secure, high-quality code, Synopsys has the solutions needed to deliver innovative products. Learn more at www.synopsys.com.

Investor Contact:
Christine Salvi-Sullivan
Synopsys, Inc.
(650) 584-1901

 

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/synopsys-to-host-investor-spotlight-on-software-integrity-webcast-301634840.html

SOURCE Synopsys, Inc.

  • Ride-hailing firm Lyft slams brakes on U.S. hiring as recession fears mount

    The company, which in July cut nearly 60 jobs in its rental division, has been battling surging expenses as U.S. inflation reaches levels not seen in four decades. As of June 30, Lyft had nearly 5,000 employees, according to its latest quarterly filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. San Francisco, California-based Lyft said its costs jumped 36% in its most recent quarter.

  • SHAMARAN'S 2023 BOND EXCHANGED FOR 2025 BOND AND ACCRUED INTEREST PAID IN FULL

    ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. ("ShaMaran" or the "Company") (TSXV: SNM) (Nasdaq First North Growth Market (Sweden): SNM) is pleased to announce that, following the closing of the Sarsang acquisition and in accordance with the Bond Terms between ShaMaran and Nordic Trustee as bond trustee for the 2025 12% senior unsecured bond (ISIN NO 0011057622) entered into on July 30, 2021 and previously announced, the Company's 2023 12% senior unsecured bond (ISIN NO 0010826456) has today been exchanged for its 2

  • Mexico's Telmex presents new union offer with retiree bonuses

    Telmex, the Mexican telecommunications firm controlled by the family of tycoon Carlos Slim, on Tuesday presented a new offer to unionized employees that includes bonuses for retiring workers in a bid to end a long-running row over benefits. Telmex followed up with a proposal in August, but both sides decided to continue talks. Telmex, a unit of Slim's America Movil, reiterated that new hires would get a pension on retirement worth 100% of their final net pay, determined by their job category, becoming eligible after 35 years of work and once they turn 65.

  • BlackBerry Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Results

    BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today reported financial results for the three months ended August 31, 2022 (all figures in U.S. dollars and U.S. GAAP, except where otherwise indicated).

  • 3 Stocks I'm Buying During the NASDAQ Bear Market

    It's been a rough year for the NASDAQ Composite Index (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), plunging nearly 30% this year. Here are three stocks I'm looking at buying as their long-term opportunities are still intact while their share prices are well off their highs: Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG), MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI), and CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD). Alphabet (formerly known as Google) is a huge conglomerate of businesses, but its primary focus is advertising.

  • Why Tesla Stock Tumbled After Surging Higher Earlier This Morning

    Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) were trading up over 4% earlier this morning before giving back those gains by early afternoon. What probably got the market off on a positive note was a small pullback in interest rates at the start of trading on Tuesday. Long-term U.S. Treasury rates have more than doubled year to date, which has pressured the valuations of expensive growth stocks like Tesla.

  • Visa (V) Declines for 10 Straight Days: Should You be Worried?

    Visa (V) continues to invest in technology to further boost its already leading position in the payments market and minimize the impact of fraud, and protect consumer and merchant information.

  • These 2 Stocks Are ‘Oversold Gems’ With Over 100% Upside Potential, Says Roth Capital

    Barring selected periods of relief, the inherent trend of the stock market has been resolutely negative in 2022. For investors searching for ways to boost the portfolio’s performance, there have generally been slim pickings. But if you look on the bright side of a market situation where stocks are continuously pushed further down, what you get are some low and enticing entry points. Roth Capital’s tech and communications expert Scott Searle certainly thinks that with a bit of digging, investors

  • Stocks: The biggest analyst calls on FedEx, McDonald's, Lucid

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Morgan Stanley halving its price target on FedEx, Citi lowering its forecast on McDonald's, and Cantor Fitzgerald initiating coverage of Lucid.

  • Stocks moving after hours: Big Bank stocks, Meta, MindMed

    Yahoo Finance's Seana Smith breaks down major stock moves after the closing bell.

  • NIO Buys Stake in Greenwing to Secure Lithium for Batteries

    NIO's investment of $12 million in Greenwing Resources gives it a 12.6% stake in the company. The deal will help NIO to access the lithium needed to bolster its battery development efforts.

  • Billionaire Carl Icahn warns 'you can't cure' hot inflation — but when an audience member asked him for stock picks, he gave these 2 'cheap and viable' names

    The 86-year-old investing legend has spoken. Pay attention.

  • 10 Best Materials Stocks to Buy After Fed’s Latest Rate Hike

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 materials stocks to buy after the Fed’s new policy. To skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, and recent policy measures and their consequences, you can go directly to see the 5 Materials Stocks to Buy After Fed’s Latest Rate Hike. On September […]

  • Cruise Line Stocks Jumped Today -- but Why?

    The stock market woke up on the right side of the bed Tuesday, and shares of many companies pushed higher. Among those that gained notably were cruise lines, which have faced a number of headwinds as interest rates rose, fear of recession increased, and high oil prices further boosted their expenses. Shares of Carnival (NYSE: CCL) were up as much as 7.3% in early trading, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) was up by as much as 7.2%, and Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE: RCL) led the way, climbing 8.5%.

  • Fed: Markets are 'more realistic now' on their pricing, strategist says

    Aon Partner of Portfolio Strategy Jas Thandi and Michael Kushma, Morgan Stanley Investment Management CIO of Broad Markets Fixed Income, examine the Fed's interest rate hikes, GDP outlook, and market sell-offs.

  • 10 Best Cheap Technology Stocks to Invest In

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 Best Cheap Technology Stocks to Invest In. To skip our analysis of the recent technology trends, and market activity, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Cheap Technology Stocks to Invest In. Technology has been at the forefront of advancement and […]

  • Is Trending Stock Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) a Buy Now?

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Barrick Gold (GOLD). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

  • Why Shares of Lucid, Blink Charging, and ChargePoint Are Powering Higher Today

    As of 11:17 a.m. ET, shares of EV-maker Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) were up 4.9%, while Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK) and ChargePoint (NYSE: CHPT) had climbed 4.7% and 6.8%, respectively. Seeing considerable upside, Cantor Fitzgerald has initiated coverage on the EV stock, assigning it an overweight rating and a $23 price target. On Sept. 15, Citigroup resumed its coverage on Lucid with a buy rating and an even more auspicious price target: $28.

  • 3 Cheap REIT Stocks to Buy Now and Never Sell

    Cheap stocks are often cheap for a reason. One of the biggest mistakes novice investors make is choosing a laggard and ignoring a leader simply because the laggard has a lower P/E ratio or a higher dividend yield. A low P/E might be a signal that investors think future earnings will be a lot lower, while an outsized dividend yield could be too good to be true.

  • Verizon Communications' (NYSE:VZ) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

    Verizon Communications Inc. ( NYSE:VZ ) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 1st of...