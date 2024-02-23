Synopsys, Inc. Just Beat Earnings Expectations: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

Investors in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) had a good week, as its shares rose 4.1% to close at US$581 following the release of its first-quarter results. Revenues were US$1.6b, approximately in line with expectations, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) performed substantially better. EPS of US$2.89 were also better than expected, beating analyst predictions by 18%. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Synopsys after the latest results.

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Synopsys' 15 analysts is for revenues of US$6.62b in 2024. This reflects a decent 8.0% improvement in revenue compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to accumulate 4.0% to US$9.60. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$6.60b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$9.20 in 2024. So the consensus seems to have become somewhat more optimistic on Synopsys' earnings potential following these results.

There's been no major changes to the consensus price target of US$623, suggesting that the improved earnings per share outlook is not enough to have a long-term positive impact on the stock's valuation. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. The most optimistic Synopsys analyst has a price target of US$675 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$480. This shows there is still a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Synopsys' revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2024 expected to display 11% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 14% over the past five years. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 12% annually. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it looks like Synopsys is forecast to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Synopsys' earnings potential next year. They also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, with the company predicted to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple Synopsys analysts - going out to 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Synopsys that you should be aware of.

