U.S. markets close in 6 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,493.79
    -2.40 (-0.05%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,459.75
    +54.25 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,038.29
    -3.57 (-0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,239.27
    +8.36 (+0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.23
    -1.13 (-1.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.70
    -2.30 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    23.61
    -0.16 (-0.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1759
    -0.0017 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3590
    +0.0170 (+1.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3719
    -0.0043 (-0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1630
    +0.1800 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,055.73
    -752.21 (-1.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,180.43
    -18.87 (-1.57%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,131.21
    -18.91 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,742.29
    +17.49 (+0.06%)
     
JOBS:

New weekly jobless claims inch higher for the first time in 5 weeks

Another 353,000 Americans filed, 350,000 expected

Synopsys Initiates $175 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) today announced that it has entered into an accelerated share repurchase agreement (ASR) with HSBC Bank USA, National Association to repurchase an aggregate of $175 million of Synopsys stock.

Under the terms of the ASR, Synopsys will receive an aggregate initial share delivery of approximately 431,000 shares, with the remainder, if any, to be settled on or before November 24, 2021, upon completion of the repurchases. The specific number of shares that Synopsys ultimately repurchases under the ASR will be based on the average of Synopsys' daily volume-weighted average share prices during the repurchase period, less a discount.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) is the Silicon to Software™ partner for innovative companies developing the electronic products and software applications we rely on every day. As an S&P 500 company, Synopsys has a long history of being a global leader in electronic design automation (EDA) and semiconductor IP and offers the industry's broadest portfolio of application security testing tools and services. Whether you're a system-on-chip (SoC) designer creating advanced semiconductors, or a software developer writing more secure, high-quality code, Synopsys has the solutions needed to deliver innovative products. Learn more at www.synopsys.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the expected settlement of the ASR. Forward-looking statements are subject to both known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others: the market price of Synopsys common stock during the repurchase period; the ability of HSBC Bank USA, National Association to buy or borrow shares of Synopsys common stock; and the impact of global and regional economic and market conditions, including illiquidity and other risks of instability in the banking and financial services industry. Other risks and uncertainties that may apply are set forth in the Risk Factors section of Synopsys' most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. Synopsys assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement contained in this press release.

INVESTOR CONTACT:
Lisa L. Ewbank
Synopsys, Inc.
650-584-1901
Synopsys-ir@synopsys.com

EDITORIAL CONTACT:
Simone Souza
Synopsys, Inc.
650-584-6454
simone@synopsys.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/synopsys-initiates-175-million-accelerated-share-repurchase-agreement-301363413.html

SOURCE Synopsys, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Here’s a High-Risk, High-Reward Way to Play MicroStrategy Stock

    The stock price is well beneath the striking price, setting up a situation where aggressive traders can make a lot of money in a short time. But there are lots of risks.

  • Where Will ExxonMobil Be in 10 Years?

    ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) stock has generated steady dividend income for millions of investors over the years, so it isn't surprising that it still has many fans, despite its lackluster share price performance. Over the last 10 years, ExxonMobil stock has generated a total return of 11.6%, compared to 372% for the S&P 500 Index. The International Energy Agency estimates that the global demand for oil could rise to 104.1 million barrels per day in 2026 from an estimated 96.5 million barrels per day in 2021.

  • If You Invested $1,000 in Tesla in 2010, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    When Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) filed for its initial public offering (IPO) in January 2010, it was a six-year-old start-up best known for its Roadster EV that would set back consumers a cool $109,000. A bet on Tesla and its quirky CEO Elon Musk was anything but a sure thing, but if you were convinced EVs would be big, buying into the hype surrounding its IPO wouldn't have been crazy. Today, you definitely would be sitting on a profit, but let's look at Tesla's market debut 11-plus years ago and see where that would leave you as an investor now.

  • Lordstown Motors appoints auto sector veteran Daniel Ninivaggi as CEO

    The company's founder and largest shareholder Steve Burns resigned as chief executive officer in June following the board's conclusions from an internal investigation into claims made by short-seller Hindenburg Research. The company, which previously warned it needs to raise additional funding, is hiring industry veteran Ninivaggi, who has also overseen Icahn Enterprises' automotive aftermarket service network and parts distribution businesses.

  • Why Nordstrom Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN) plunged 17.6% on Wednesday, following the release of the retailer's second-quarter financial report. Revenue from Nordstrom's namesake brand surged 127%, while sales for its Nordstrom Rack brand increased 61%. "We capitalized on improving customer demand with focused execution, healthy inventory sell-through, and continued expense management to deliver strong quarterly results," CEO Erik Nordstrom said in a press release.

  • Why Western Digital, Micron Technology, and Seagate Technology Rose Today

    Rumors of a merger inspired investors who didn't want to ruin the rally by asking too many questions.

  • 2 Smart Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Cybercrime continues to occur with alarming frequency. So far this year, high-profile attacks on the Colonial Pipeline, McDonald's, and Microsoft have made headlines, and T-Mobile recently joined those ranks when hackers stole the personal information of 54 million people.

  • 2 Growth Stocks Shaping the Future of Technology

    In general, digital transformation is a good thing. Solutions like e-commerce, cloud computing, and software-as-a-service help enterprises operate more efficiently and scale with greater agility. But the explosion of new technologies also creates complexities.

  • XPeng Earnings Beat Expectations. Its Stock Is Dropping.

    XPeng stock was dropping after the Chinese electric car maker beat earnings projections. XPeng (ticker: XPEV) shares were down about 1.9% in premarket trading Thursday, while futures were down about 0.1%, and futures were up about 0.1%. It’s actually a small drop for XPeng considering how much its stock usually moves after earnings.

  • QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Looks up to 5G and a New Acquisition to Lift the Stock

    After an impressive recovery and a new all-time high in 2020, QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) is underperforming the market with stock being down 4% year to date. In this article we will look at the returns over the last 5 years and examine the latest attempts to turn the stock back to the winning territory again.

  • Salesforce beats Q2 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre provides key takeaways from Salesforce's Q2 earnings.&nbsp;

  • 4 Growth Stocks With 116% to 247% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Analysts' high-water price targets foresee these fast-growing stocks doubling or tripling in value.

  • Tilray: Is MedMen the Right Fit? Analyst Weighs In

    Following its recent merger with fellow Canadian cannabis producer Aphria, Tilray (TLRY) made no secret of its ambition to gain a foothold in the lucrative U.S. pot market, even before federal legalization comes into play. The company came good on its promise last week when it announced an investment in MedMen (MMNFF). Tilray - along with partners - has purchased the optionality on convertible notes for $165.8 million, with Tilray holding 68% of notes/warrants. This should equate to a 21% stake

  • Lordstown Motors Has a New CEO. The Stock Is Soaring.

    Electric truck start-up Lordstown Motors has a new CEO. The company named Daniel Ninivaggi as its new CEO Thursday morning, effective immediately. Lordstown (ticker: RIDE) shares were up 20% to $6.64 in premarket trading.

  • 10 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Long Term According to Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to buy and hold for the long term according to Warren Buffett. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Long Term According to Warren Buffett. Value investing is an art that has […]

  • Bitcoin Eyes 200-Day MA Support as $2B Options Expiration Nears

    The max pain price for Friday's bitcoin options expiry is $44,000.

  • 3 Pharma Stocks to Buy With Juicy Dividends

    There are several industries and sectors that are known for their dividends. Utilities and real estate investment trusts definitely come to mind. Here's why they chose AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE).

  • Why Meme Stocks GameStop, Naked, and Tonix Were on the Move Today

    Meme stocks were on the menu again Wednesday with shares of GameStop (NYSE: GME) and Naked Brands Group (NASDAQ: NAKD) rising in midday trading while Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TNXP) took a breather after yesterday's 13% rise. Its stock was down 2% at noon EDT. GameStop rose 3.5% on Monday, surged 28% on Tuesday, but was nominally up 0.6% today.

  • Xpeng Reports Booming Sales, Sees Strong Deliveries As Exports Ramp Up

    Chinese EV maker Xpeng Motors reported a wider-than-expected Q2 loss early Thursday as revenue skyrockets. It sees strong growth continuing in Q2 after expanding its exports to Europe. Xpeng stock fell slightly early Thursday.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Zynga Stock?

    Zynga (NASDAQ: ZNGA) has been one of the best-performing video game stocks over the last five years. If you had bought shares when CEO Frank Gibeau took over in March 2016, you would have more than tripled your money. Zynga owns some of the most popular titles in the mobile market, including Words With Friends, Zynga Poker, and FarmVille.