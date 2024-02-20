Synopsys Insider Lowered Holding By 74% During Last Year

Looking at Synopsys, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SNPS ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were net sellers. That is, there were more number of shares sold by insiders than there were purchased.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Synopsys

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the insider, Richard Mahoney, for US$2.3m worth of shares, at about US$495 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$553. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. We note that the biggest single sale was 74% of Richard Mahoney's holding. Richard Mahoney was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

Richard Mahoney ditched 7.36k shares over the year. The average price per share was US$478. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Synopsys Insiders Are Selling The Stock

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at Synopsys. In total, insider Richard Mahoney dumped US$2.3m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Does Synopsys Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Synopsys insiders own about US$525m worth of shares (which is 0.6% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Synopsys Insiders?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. But since Synopsys is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Synopsys. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Synopsys.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

