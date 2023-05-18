Synopsys (SNPS) Rose on Revenue Growth Guidance

Carillon Tower Advisers, an investment management company, released its “Carillon Eagle Mid Cap Growth Fund” first quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the first quarter, the mid-cap stocks posted gains after trailing in the previous quarter. Information Technology, Consumer Discretionary, and Industrials were the solid contributors to the fund in the quarter while, energy and utilities detracted from performance. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

Carillon Eagle Mid Cap Growth Fund highlighted stocks like Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) in the first quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Mountain View, California, Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) provides software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. On May 17, 2023, Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) stock closed at $377.08 per share. One-month return of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) was -0.13%, and its shares gained 25.48% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has a market capitalization of $57.43 billion.

Carillon Eagle Mid Cap Growth Fund made the following comment about Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) in its Q1 2023 investor letter:

"Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) provides software for designing and manufacturing semiconductor chips. Chip design activity remains robust in the industry despite near-term softness. Investors appreciated the healthy revenue growth guidance for the fiscal year and the company’s strong cash flow."

Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy in 2021

Dragon Images/Shutterstock.com

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 44 hedge fund portfolios held Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) at the end of the fourth quarter which was 42 in the previous quarter.

We discussed Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) in another article and shared the list of largest semiconductor companies in the world. In addition, please check out our hedge fund investor letters Q1 2023 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other leading investors.

Story continues

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.