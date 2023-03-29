U.S. markets close in 4 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,010.75
    +39.48 (+0.99%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,592.56
    +198.31 (+0.61%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,868.16
    +152.08 (+1.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,761.08
    +8.45 (+0.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.86
    +0.66 (+0.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,967.30
    -6.20 (-0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    23.44
    +0.02 (+0.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0845
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5510
    -0.0130 (-0.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2326
    -0.0012 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.4840
    +1.6090 (+1.23%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,436.21
    +1,375.27 (+5.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    619.37
    +18.39 (+3.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,559.06
    +74.81 (+1.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,883.78
    +365.53 (+1.33%)
     

Synopsys spreads AI throughout its chip design tools

Stephen Nellis
·2 min read

By Stephen Nellis

(Reuters) - Synopsys Inc on Wednesday rolled out new artificial intelligence tools designed to get better results faster in the various stages of designing computing chips.

Synopsys makes software that companies use to design computing chips. Modern chips have tens of billions of tiny on-off switches called transistors, and their precise arrangement on the chip has a big impact on the chip's cost and performance, so designers use software from companies like Synopsys to help.

Synopsys first released an AI tool for one part of the chip design process three years ago, and with customers like Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and ST Microelectronics using the system.

The tools Synopsys released Wednesday at its annual user conference in Santa Clara, California, spread much further across the chip design process. They are aimed at helping engineers hunt for bugs in their designs, test physical sample chips from manufacturing partners and, once mass production has begun, boost the proportion of defect-free chips coming off the production line.

Synopsys also on Wednesday released a tool to make it easier to move analog chip designs from one manufacturing partner to the other. Such moves have traditionally been expensive and time-consuming.

Sassine Ghazi, president and chief operating officer of Synopsys, said that the dual hit of a chip supply chain crunch and U.S. export controls on doing business has chip executives looking for more options.

"Every CEO was looking for an alternative. Nobody wants to be caught off guard if someone says you cannot use the Chinese or Taiwanese," Ghazi said.

Synopsys is in a race with Cadence Design Systems, its largest competitor, to add AI to chip design software. While some of the Synopsys tools released Wednesday are catching up to Cadence, Karl Freund, principal analyst with Cambrian AI research, said Synopsys is ahead, with more than 100 chips by customers using its AI tools coming to market.

"They definitely lap Cadence, especially if you look at what's happened with physical design," Freund said. "I think they'll probably be at 1,000 (completed chip designs) by the end of the year."

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Recommended Stories

  • Nvidia Is More Than AI Chips. The Stock Has Software Upside, Says Analyst.

    Piper Sandler analyst Harsh Kumar increased his price target on Nvidia stock to $300 from $275 and reaffirmed his Overweight rating.

  • Don’t Forget to Block Your Ex on Your Payment Apps

    Alexuis Baremore was asleep in her High Point, N.C., apartment early on Jan. 27 when Cash App’s coin-dropping alert woke her up. On Venmo and PayPal, that memo can be attached to just a single cent (a playful practice once known as penny poking).

  • Lumen Faces 2 Ransomware Attacks, Working With Experts To Evaluate And Minimize Impact

    On March 27, 2023, Lumen Technologies, Inc (NYSE: LUMN) reported it faced two cybersecurity incidents. Last week Lumen discovered that a malicious intruder had inserted criminal ransomware into a limited number of its servers that support a segmented hosting service, degrading the operations of a small number of its enterprise customers. Lumen's recent implementation of enhanced security software has led to its discovery that a separate sophisticated intruder accessed a limited number of its int

  • Intel's AI, Data Center Webinar on Wednesday: Here's What to Expect

    Intel (INTC) investors will get a look at the company's artificial intelligence and data center plans at an investor event on Wednesday. The computing company will host a webinar as investors buzz over the company's potential for AI technology. The chipmaker will also give an update on its plans for its data center segment.

  • Amazon begins flagging ‘frequently returned’ products

    Amazon has begun displaying a warning about frequently returned items as the company tightens its belt in response to shaky numbers in an uncertain economy.

  • Nvidia moves into A.I. services and ChatGPT can now use your credit card

    Giving language models the ability to take actions on the internet is risky, some experts say.

  • Is Apple Stock A Buy Before iPhone Maker's March-Quarter Earnings Report?

    Apple has been an American success story several times over with the Mac, iPod, iPhone and other inventions. But is Apple stock a buy now?

  • Amazon Just Quietly Solved a Huge Internet Problem

    Most people don't realize the limits of internet connectivity because, between their cellular network connections and WiFi, any break in coverage seems like an aberration. The IoT has lots of splashy implications like medical devices that can self-diagnose upcoming maintenance needs in order to make a service appointment before going down. It also has a lot of uses that are less visible that only work if the device happens to be in a place that offers internet connectivity.

  • 5G Stocks To Buy As Analysts Debate Fixed Broadband Growth

    The best 5G stocks to invest in will change as smartphone apps, fixed broadband, enterprise services and the metaverse develop over time.

  • AI Stocks To Watch As Big Tech Improves Products With Artificial Intelligence

    When looking for the best AI stocks to buy amid buzz over GPT-4 chatbot technology, identify companies aiming to gain a strategic edge.

  • AI News: Artificial Intelligence Trends And Leading Stocks

    Investors beware: there's plenty of buzz around artificial intelligence (AI) as more and more companies say they're using it. In some cases, companies are using older data analytics tools and labeling it as AI for a public relations boost.

  • DJI's Goggles Integra has an integrated battery for improved ergonomics

    DJI has unveiled the Goggles Integra, a new model designed for the Avata that offers an integrated battery, improved comfort and new flight control features.

  • Nvidia Says Crypto Adds Nothing to Society, Despite Profiting From Mining

    Nvidia caters to gamers, but also sells hardware explicitly designed for crypto mining. Now its CTO is slamming crypto and pushing AI instead.

  • ASUS ROG Zephyrus M16 (2023) review: Big performance with a brilliant display

    With ASUS' 2023 ROG Zephyrus M16, you get an updated generation of CPUs and GPUs for blistering performance alongside a brilliant new Mini LED display.

  • Altman vs. Musk: OpenAI treads on Tesla’s robot turf with investment in Norway’s 1X

    1X’s bots are about to assume night-patrol duties, while Tesla’s Optimus remains a promise.

  • 'Future Of Work' Growth Stock Taps AI For Business Tools; Earnings Bounce Back

    Growth stock Workday is in a flat base with a buy point of 193.74. Workday focuses on innovative technologies for the 'future of work'.

  • iOS 16.4 is out with bug fixes and a ton of new emoji

    Updates for the Mac, iPad and Apple Watch are also live.

  • Google wins partial relief in Android antitrust case in India

    Google received some relief in the key market of India on Wednesday after a tribunal court set aside four of 10 directives, including the need to permit hosting of third-party app stores within Play Store and restricting uninstallation of pre-installed apps by users, in an antitrust case related to the abuse of company's dominant position in Android. The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal upheld the $161 million penalty levied on Google by the local watchdog, Competition Commission of India (CCI), saying the earlier verdict was "not in violation of the principles of natural justice," but offered the Android-maker some relief. India is Google’s largest market by users.

  • Neptyne is building a Python-powered spreadsheet for data scientists

    Douwe Osinga and Jack Amadeo were working together at Sidewalk Labs, Alphabet’s venture to build tech-forward cities, when they arrived at the conclusion that most spreadsheet software doesn't scale up to today's data challenges. Data science tools like Pandas and Jupyter Notebooks do, but they tend to be too inaccessible to the layperson -- at least in Osinga and Amadeo's experience. Osinga and Amadeo's solution was Neptyne, an app that uses an AI assistant to help users program spreadsheets without learning how to code.

  • Microsoft introduces AI-powered cybersecurity assistant

    The tool, named 'Security Copilot', is a simple prompt box that will help security analysts with tasks like summarizing incidents, analyzing vulnerabilities and sharing information with co-workers on a pinboard. The assistant will use Microsoft's security-specific model, which the company described as "a growing set of security-specific skills" that is fed with more than 65 trillion signals every day. The launch comes amid a flurry of announcements from Microsoft to integrate the AI into its most popular offerings.