SynSaber Announces Jason Moore as Vice President of Sales

ICS/OT Cybersecurity Firm Expands Executive Team with Cybersecurity Sales Veteran

CHANDLER, Ariz., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SynSaber , an early-stage ICS/OT cybersecurity and asset monitoring company, announced today the addition of Jason Moore as the company's Vice President of Sales.

"We are thrilled to bring Jason Moore onboard to SynSaber's executive team as we continue to invest in growing the company's go-to-market capabilities," said Jori VanAntwerp, Co-Founder & CEO of SynSaber. "With Jason's extensive cybersecurity sales background and ability to navigate customer internal security teams and challenges, SynSaber is well positioned to continue its expansion in the ICS/OT cybersecurity market."

Jason joins SynSaber with over 15 years of sales leadership experience within the cybersecurity industry and extensive knowledge in delivering network security and forensics solutions to government, critical infrastructure, and enterprise organizations around the world. Jason was VP of Sales and Marketing for Bricata, a leading Network Detection and Response (NDR) solution acquired by OpenText Security Solutions in 2021. Other positions have included VP of Global Sales at BluVector (acquired by Comcast) and SVP of Sales at Endace (acquired by Emulex), a leader in network visualization and forensics.

"SynSaber's technology is truly innovating ahead of the curve in the ICS/OT cybersecurity industry, giving customers unique visibility into their industrial ecosystem," said Jason Moore, Vice President of Sales at SynSaber. "We are already seeing great traction with organizations across critical infrastructure and look to continue that momentum throughout 2023."

Jason will be moderating a webinar focused on ICS/OT vulnerabilities on March 9, 2023:

Decoding, Contextualizing, and Prioritizing ICS Advisories & OT CVEs

March 9, 2023, at 11:00 am PT / 2:00 pm ET

Moderator: Jason Moore, VP of Sales at SynSaber

Guests: Dan Ricci, Founder at ICS Advisory Project; Jori VanAntwerp, CEO & Co-founder at SynSaber

Register for the webinar at https://synsaber.com/resources/cisa-advisories-ics-ot-cves-webinar/

About SynSaber:

SynSaber is the simple, flexible, and scalable industrial asset and network monitoring solution that provides continuous insight into the status, vulnerabilities, and threats across every point in the industrial ecosystem, empowering operators to observe, detect and defend OT/IT systems and protect critical infrastructure. SynSaber is privately held with funding from SYN Ventures, Rally Ventures, and Cyber Mentor Fund. Learn more at SynSaber.com .

