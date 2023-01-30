U.S. markets open in 28 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,051.75
    -32.50 (-0.80%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,891.00
    -155.00 (-0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,083.50
    -138.75 (-1.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,901.90
    -17.60 (-0.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.01
    -1.67 (-2.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,946.00
    +0.40 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    23.85
    +0.23 (+0.97%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0887
    +0.0013 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5510
    +0.0330 (+0.94%)
     

  • Vix

    19.79
    +1.06 (+5.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2374
    -0.0021 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.1670
    +0.3630 (+0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,086.57
    -465.52 (-1.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    522.49
    +5.48 (+1.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,764.74
    -0.41 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,433.40
    +50.84 (+0.19%)
     

Syntach AB announces €17.5M in Blended Funding, Names Patrick NJ Schnegelsberg as New CEO, and Appoints Cansel Isikli as VP of RA/Q

·2 min read

LUND, Sweden, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Swedish medtech startup Syntach AB has been awarded up to €15 million in equity financing by European Innovation Council (EIC) for the development of the Syntach Cardiac Support System, a breakthrough device for patients with heart failure. This approval follows the award of a €2.5 million grant from the EIC announced by Syntach AB in December 2021 and constitutes the equity portion of the up to €17.5 million of blended finance under the EIC Accelerator program. the Company also appointed Patrick N.J. Schnegelsberg as Chief Executive Officer to accelerate the development of Syntach's innovative minimally invasive support system for heart failure patients.

Syntach AB Logo
Syntach AB Logo

The EIC Accelerator is a funding program for pioneering new companies that aims to support the creation of European unicorns by helping them bring disruptive innovations to market. Following a highly selective and rigorous evaluation process, the Syntach Cardiac Support System has been recognized as a breakthrough medical innovation aimed at providing a solution for heart failure patients with significant unmet needs.

Over 64 million people suffer from heart failure, one of the most common causes of death globally. Syntach Cardiac Support is a minimally invasive cardiac assist system that, unlike current systems, does not require open heart surgery. The Syntach system is powered by an implanted battery, avoiding a drive line through the skin and many of the negative side effects associated with current devices. Rather than replacing the heart function, the Syntach Cardiac Support system supports and enhances the natural movement of the atrioventricular plane in the heart, making each heartbeat more effective.

Syntach's new CEO Patrick NJ Schnegelsberg brings over two decades of industry experience and expertise to Syntach. Most recently, he served as Chief Operating Officer with the Occlutech Group. Patrick also held C-level positions at medtech and biotech start-ups as well as Director positions with buy- and sell-side firms on Wall Street. Patrick also serves on the boards of Acorai and Scandinavian Real Heart.

For the strategic role of Vice President of Regulatory and Quality Affairs, Syntach has hired senior leader Cansel Isikli, who brings 15 years of experience in medical device R&D and RA/Q. Prior to joining Syntach, Cansel served as VP R&D of the Occlutech Group where she managed the development and registration of over ten Class III medical devices. She also founded Prem R&D Consulting and CERES Healthcare Technologies.

Tor Peters, Chairman of the Board commented: "It is our objective to revolutionize the way heart failure patients are treated while creating a company with the capability to offer this treatment on a global scale. We have assembled a fantastic team and paired with the great support from the EIC as well as the global cardiology and cardiac surgery communities, we are very optimistic about our future."

Syntach AB is based in Lund, Sweden and develops innovative cardiac support systems as well as mitral valve intervention systems in cooperation with several academic research centers. Syntach works with the Cardiac MR Group at the Department for Clinical Sciences and Clinical Physiology at Lund University. The academic team at Lund University has pioneered research about the functioning of the heart.

 

SOURCE Syntach AB

Recommended Stories

  • Apple set to report earnings amid wave of tech layoffs

    A preview of Apple's quarterly earnings report as investors watch closely for signs of life from the tech sector.

  • Tesla stock: JP Morgan note pours cold water on sizzling rally

    Time for a long overdue breather in Tesla's stock?

  • SoFi stock pops as earnings bring ‘major positives’ on profits and growth

    SoFi shares were rallying in premarket action Monday after the digital financial services company exceeded expectations with its latest earnings

  • Think Chevron's Profit Was Obscene? 5 Companies Will Blow It Away

    Chevron's giant $36.5 billion 2022 profit turned heads — including at the White House. But plenty of S&P 500 companies will make even more than the oil giant.

  • Paxlovid sales forecasts may change with Pfizer view on China

    Clarity from Pfizer Inc this week on whether China's relaxation of its Zero-COVID policy and the surge in infections there will lead to a spike in demand for its antiviral Paxlovid could spur analysts to alter their 2023 sales forecasts for the treatment. China was an insignificant market for Paxlovid before the strict infection-control policy was lifted, but Pfizer Chief Executive Albert Bourla said the company has since distributed millions of Paxlovid treatment courses there through a deal with China's Meheco. Talks between Pfizer and China's government health insurer bogged down over price, and the drug is only covered by China's broad healthcare insurance plan until late March.

  • Adani Rout Hits $68 Billion as Fight With Hindenburg Intensifies

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Gautam Adani’s 413-page attempt to restore confidence in his business empire is falling flat with investors, as stock-market losses deepen and key dollar bonds sink to fresh lows.Most Read from BloombergAdani Tries to Calm Investors With 413-Page Hindenburg RebuttalAdani Rout Hits $68 Billion as Fight With Hindenburg IntensifiesRussia Can’t Replace the Energy Market Putin BrokeHistoric Crash for Memory Chips Threatens to Wipe Out EarningsShares of most Adani firms slum

  • If you want to be really rich, use these 3 Warren Buffett investing techniques that no one talks about

    Buy and hold forever? Not always.

  • The Ultimate Growth Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now

    Long-term investors looking to overcome the effects of inflation can find some satisfaction from quality growth stocks, especially from companies generating triple-digit growth in revenue and share-price appreciation. Shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE: INSP), Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM), and Abermarle (NYSE: ALB) can all be purchased for under $300. All three companies have had triple-digit percentage revenue and share-price growth over the past five years.

  • 1 Top Crypto Stock With 100% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Investors should temper expectations, as this company's near-term success is largely out of its control.

  • Beat the Market the Zacks Way: NVIDIA, Bilibili, Novo Nordisk in Focus

    Our time-tested methodologies were at work to help investors navigate the market well last week. Here are some of our key performance data from the past three months.

  • China E-Commerce Giant Alibaba Falls After Reports of Move to Singapore

    Stock in Alibaba the Chinese e-commerce site, fell 7% in Hong Kong trading on Monday after reports the company is moving its headquarters out of the country. Alibaba (ticker: HK:9988) is close to completing a new campus in Singapore, according to the reports, which could become its global headquarters. The Sina Financial news site reported that the company denied the speculation and its headquarters would remain in the city of Hangzhou in the east of mainland China.

  • 3 Supercharged Electric Vehicle Stocks to Buy in 2023 and Beyond

    While 2022 was a year for stock price corrections across the electric vehicle (EV) sector, 2023 looks to be a transition year for the businesses themselves. Europe and China are leading the way, with fully electric vehicles accounting for 11% and 19% of all new vehicles sold, respectively. With stock prices down and sales continuing to pick up, investors should look at investing in a diverse mix of EV makers in 2023.

  • Want $500 in Quarterly Dividend Income? Invest $23,600 in This Ultra-High-Yield Energy Stock Trio.

    These high-yield energy stocks, which average a jaw-dropping 8.51% yield, can seriously pad your wallet.

  • Morgan Stanley Says Don’t Buy the Rally as Fed Looms

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors flocking to the equity rally will be disappointed as they’re in direct defiance of the Federal Reserve, according to Morgan Stanley strategists.Most Read from BloombergAdani Tries to Calm Investors With 413-Page Hindenburg RebuttalAdani Rout Hits $68 Billion as Fight With Hindenburg IntensifiesRussia Can’t Replace the Energy Market Putin BrokeHistoric Crash for Memory Chips Threatens to Wipe Out Earnings“Better price action in stocks has started to convince many investor

  • 3 Beaten-Down Blue Chip Stocks to Buy Right Now

    When some stocks fall, it's best to run for the hills. But when others decline, it's a great buying opportunity. The difference ultimately stems from how strong the companies' underlying businesses are.

  • Owning real estate for passive income is one of the most common myths in investing — but here are 3 realistic ways to make it work

    Thinking about an investment property? You might want to think again.

  • Do These 3 Checks Before Buying Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) For Its Upcoming Dividend

    Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Blackstone...

  • Why Were Investors So Disappointed With Intel's Q4 Results?

    Sales were crashing, earnings turned to losses, and the pain is likely to persist. You can understand why investors were not happy with Intel's (NASDAQ: INTC) fourth-quarter results. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Jan.

  • Altria Group Stock: Bull vs. Bear

    While stocks have generally been under pressure lately, Altria Group (NYSE: MO) has held up better than most. Despite long-term challenges facing the company as more people give up smoking, the tobacco giant's solid near-term outlook and generous dividend suggest that shares could continue to hold up well in the face of volatility for the broader market. Or are there too many risks to the company's business to make it a suitable long-term investment candidate?

  • Tesla stock has fallen enough to start buying, Berenberg says

    Berenberg analyst Adrian Yanoshik turned bullish on Tesla Inc. on Monday, citing improved valuation as concerns that Chief Executive Elon Musk will be distracted by his Twitter purchase have already been priced into the stock. At the same time, Yanoshik backed away from his bullish call on General Motors Co. (GM) a day before the auto maker reports fourth-quarter results, saying he was looking for better levels to buy the stock as momentum has faded. Yanoshik raised his rating on Tesla to buy, while cutting his stock price target to $200 from $255.