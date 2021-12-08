U.S. markets close in 3 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,685.03
    -1.72 (-0.04%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,640.92
    -78.51 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,718.24
    +31.32 (+0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,275.27
    +21.49 (+0.95%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.69
    +0.64 (+0.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,784.90
    +0.20 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    22.44
    -0.08 (-0.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1349
    +0.0077 (+0.68%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5260
    +0.0460 (+3.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3239
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.7100
    +0.1700 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,401.48
    -767.46 (-1.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,313.12
    +8.00 (+0.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,337.35
    -2.55 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,860.62
    +405.02 (+1.42%)
     

Synthesia raises $50M to leverage synthetic avatars for corporate training and more

Jordan Crook
·3 min read

Synthesia, a startup using AI to create synthetic videos, is walking a fine, but thus far prosperous, line between being creepy and being pretty freakin' cool.

Today, it announced the close of a $50 million Series B funding round led by Kleiner Perkins, with participation from GV and existing investors Firstmark Capital, LDV Capital, Seedcamp and MMC Ventures.

Synthesia allows anyone to turn text or a slide deck presentation into a video, complete with a talking avatar. Customers can leverage existing avatars, created from the performance of actors, or create their own in minutes by uploading some video. Users also can upload a recording of their voice, which can be transformed to say just about anything under the sun.

The startup, aware of the fact that almost any powerful tool on the internet can be used for evil, is focusing exclusively on enterprise clients, rather than allowing anyone and everyone to hop on the platform. These customers predominantly use the tool for training videos, it said, but also use Synthesia for monthly updates to the broader team or delivering information that would normally come via email.

Interestingly, founder Victor Riparbelli said that user behavior didn't necessarily match up to his earlier expectations. Rather than seeing tons of usage from video production departments, other folks inside the organization are the power users of the tool.

"Anyone who, before Synthesia, could produce a slide deck or write a Word document can now actually create video content," said Riparbelli. "I think that's the key thing that is making us grow so fast from an AI perspective."

Since raising a $12.5 million Series A in April, Synthesia has added features that make it even easier for users to create their own animated talkers, and the platform now has 1,000 custom avatars in use. Riparbelli cited Ernst & Young as an example customer. The firm has 35 partners with their own avatars, creating videos for both internal comms and client communication.

Synthesia’s AI video generation platform hooks $12.5 million Series A led by FirstMark

The "anyone can make video" concept gives me very strong Canva vibes. The $40 billion Australian startup shot up like a rocket after unlocking the ability to design -- anything -- for the rest of the organization outside of the design department. Canva also launched its own video product recently, focusing more on turning existing designs and slide decks into animated, lively videos.

The startup takes that a step further with the ability to create videos featuring an avatar that looks and feels like a real person, either an unknown actor or the CEO of your own company.

Synthesia isn't the only company doing work in its problem space. An Israeli company called D-ID actually demo'd their tech at Disrupt 2021, showing how they can take a still image of a person and turn it into video content.

In other words, the race is on, in a few ways. Companies looking to make video creation easier through AI and avatars must not only race to increase realism and add in a sliding scale for emotional expression, etc., but they must also ensure the safety of users and the credibility of their own platforms.

It's plain as day to see how these types of tools could be used to mislead or do harm to large numbers of people, and it's up to the companies creating these tools to ensure they're used in an above board fashion.

For Synthesia's part, the company is pretty clear about not synthesizing anyone without explicit consent, and the tech is only accessible via an on-rails experience fully controlled by the company.

All that said, don't be surprised to see a video from your department head or CEO, but not quite them, in the near future.

Recommended Stories

  • Lake-Effect Snow Bombards Upstate New York

    Winter weather warnings were in place as lake-effect snow hit parts of upstate New York on Tuesday, December 7, with as much as 6 inches of snow expected to accumulate in some areas by Thursday.Motorists should beware of slippery road conditions that could affect Wednesday evening’s commute, the National Weather Service said. If traveling, motorists should be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities, the service warned. The weather advisory will remain in effect until early Thursday morning.Footage filmed by Dan Hummel shows snow falling on Oswego, New York, on Tuesday. Credit: Dan Hummel via Storyful

  • YouTube stays on Roku devices as companies strike multi-year deal

    YouTube and Roku Inc announced on Wednesday a multi-year pact to end a battle that dragged for months over accusations of anti-competitive conduct and threatened to strip the internet's biggest video streaming service from tens of millions of TV devices. "Roku and Google have agreed to a multi-year extension for both YouTube and YouTube TV," the companies said on Twitter. "This agreement represents a positive development for our shared customers, making both YouTube and YouTube TV available for all streamers on the Roku platform."

  • Apple might be the only company that can take VR and AR headsets mainstream

    Apple's plans to produce a VR and AR headset could finally bring the category to the mainstream.

  • The Metaverse Is Going to Be Bigger Than You Think

    Bernstein internet analyst Mark Shmulik sees the metaverse playing a rapidly growing role in our lives in the coming years.

  • U.K. Wants Challengers to Nokia and Ericsson for Mobile Networks

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Relentless Demand for Chips Turns Deadly in MalaysiaSand and Soldiers Mix as Troops Move In to Protect Cancun TouristsEven in the Metaverse, Not All Identities Are Created EqualThe $300 Billion Plan to Bring Green Power to China’s MegacitiesMeet the New Climate Refugee in Town: CoyotesThe U.K. and its mobile networks have set a target of 2030 to carry 35% of their data over so-called Open RAN equipment, challenging dominant suppliers Nokia Oyj a

  • Why Apple will now let you fix your iPhone

    It was a David v Goliath fight. Apple, the iPhone giant, was suing a tiny repair store owned by Henrik Huseby in the Norwegian town of Ski. The case had gone all the way to Norway’s supreme court.

  • Apple Gets Another Street-High Target on Virtual Reality Boost

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. got its second Street-high price target as Morgan Stanley sees it benefiting from new product categories in virtual reality and autonomous vehicles.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Relentless Demand for Chips Turns Deadly in MalaysiaSand and Soldiers Mix as Troops Move In to Protect Cancun TouristsEven in the Metaverse, Not All Identities Are Created EqualThe $300 Billion Plan to Bring Green Power to China’s MegacitiesMeet the New Climate Refugee in Town: CoyotesAnal

  • Woman uncovers alleged stalking tactic increasing in popularity: ‘Seems it’s happening to a lot of people’

    This is the latest development in what appears to be a disturbing trend.

  • 1 Metaverse Cryptocurrency Worth Buying at a 30% Discount

    Enjin Coin had been red-hot until this recent sell-off. Here's why this could be a great buying opportunity for growth investors in the cryptocurrency space.

  • Keysight and Proventia Collaborate to Optimize Electric Vehicle Battery Test Solutions

    Location-independent and rapid deployment reduce time-to-market and costs

  • 2 Cryptocurrencies That Can Surpass Shiba Inu and Dogecoin in 2022

    From the pandemic low in March 2020 to Dec. 4, 2021, the aggregate value of digital currencies skyrocketed more than 15-fold to $2.3 trillion. Although the Big Two -- Bitcoin and Ethereum -- receive much of the credit for these nominal gains, it's meme coins Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) that have come out of nowhere to become fringe top-10 tokens, in terms of market cap. Shiba Inu is the unquestioned jaw-dropper in 2021.

  • Scuf’s New PS5 Controllers Have Cool Features, Large Price Tags

    Atlanta-based Scuf gaming’s made a name for itself with outstanding third-party controllers for Xbox One, Series X/S, and PlayStation 4. Now the peripheral maker sets its sights on the PlayStation 5 with the new Scuf Reflex line, a trio of high-performance PS5 controllers with four rear paddles, swappable thumbsticks and faceplates, and onboard profile switching. That’s a lot of extra functionality, but it comes at a steep price.

  • Crypto Fans Rejoice, Gamers Revolt as Ubisoft Announces NFT Plans

    The first major game maker to roll out in-game NFTs was met with backlash Tuesday from a crypto-wary public.

  • Fetch.ai partners with eSports team Immortals to drive crypto adoption

    Blockchain AI platform Fetch.ai and eSports organisation Immortals have partnered in a year-long influencer campaign dubbed ‘Team Fetch.ai’ in a bid to expand its reach to eSports viewers interested in learning about cryptocurrencies. ‘Team Fetch.

  • Google disrupts Russian botnet that infected 1 million Windows machines

    Google is suing two Russian individuals it claims are behind a sophisticated botnet operation that has silently infiltrated more than 1 million Windows machines worldwide. In a complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, Google names Russian nationals Dmitry Starovikov and Alexander Filippov as the two main operators of the Glupteba botnet, citing Gmail and Google Workspace accounts they allegedly created to help them operate the criminal enterprise. Google claims the defendants used the botnet network -- which it describes as a "modern, borderless technological embodiment of organized crime” -- for illicit purposes, including the theft and unauthorized use of Google users’ logins and account information.

  • Amazon's Alexa Together caregiver service is available today

    Amazon's Alexa Together service is now available, helping you take care of aging family using smart speakers.

  • Meta Messenger Boss Stan Chudnovsky to Depart Company Next Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Stan Chudnovsky, the Meta Platforms Inc. executive running Messenger and leading the technical integration of the tech giant’s messaging apps, plans to leave the company in 2022. Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Relentless Demand for Chips Turns Deadly in MalaysiaSand and Soldiers Mix as Troops Move In to Protect Cancun TouristsEven in the Metaverse, Not All Identities Are Created EqualThe $300 Billion Plan to Bring Green Power to China’s MegacitiesMeet the New Climate Refugee

  • Ethereum: the Path to Higher Prices Is Tested to the Limit, but $5500+ Can Still Be Reached.

    But if $3575 is breached again, then a more prolonged Bear market has to be considered..

  • TD empowers customers with new intuitive mobile app experiences

    As more customers adopt digital banking, TD is continuing to enhance the mobile experience with new guided solutions that leverage the Bank's data and analytics and artificial intelligence capabilities.

  • Roku stock rallies after company reaches agreement with Google over YouTube

    Shares of Roku Inc. are surging Wednesday after the streaming-media company confirmed that it will be extending its agreements with Alphabet Inc. services YouTube and YouTube TV.