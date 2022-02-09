U.S. markets open in 1 hour 39 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,549.00
    +36.50 (+0.81%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,543.00
    +201.00 (+0.57%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,911.75
    +177.25 (+1.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,057.40
    +16.60 (+0.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.10
    -0.26 (-0.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,827.60
    -0.30 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    23.24
    +0.03 (+0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1436
    +0.0017 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9540
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.70
    -2.16 (-9.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3575
    +0.0028 (+0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4500
    -0.0980 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,185.16
    +904.08 (+2.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,029.96
    -1.90 (-0.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,623.22
    +56.15 (+0.74%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,579.87
    +295.35 (+1.08%)
     

Synthetic Biologics to Present at 2022 BIO CEO & Investor Conference

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • SYN

ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSE American: SYN), a diversified clinical-stage company developing therapeutics designed to treat diseases in areas of high unmet need, today announced that the Company will be presenting at the 2022 BIO CEO & Investor Conference being held February 14-17, 2022. The conference will be conducted as a hybrid event at the New York Marriott Marquis and virtually.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. www.syntheticbiologics.com (PRNewsFoto/Synthetic Biologics, Inc.)
Synthetic Biologics, Inc. www.syntheticbiologics.com (PRNewsFoto/Synthetic Biologics, Inc.)

Steven Shallcross, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Synthetic Biologics is scheduled to present on Tuesday February 15, 2022 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time. Management will also be available to participate in 1x1 meetings with qualified investors throughout the conference. Synthetic's presentation will be made available on their website at https://ir.syntheticbiologics.com/.

About Synthetic Biologics, Inc.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSE American: SYN) is diversified clinical-stage company developing therapeutics designed to treat diseases in areas of high unmet need. The Company recently announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire VCN Biosciences, S.L. (VCN), which is developing a new oncolytic adenovirus (OV) platform designed for intravenous (IV) delivery to trigger tumor cell death and promote immune cell infiltration into tumors. The transaction is expected to close during the first quarter of 2022, and is subject to, among other things, the approval by the Spanish government of the Company's acquisition of VCN under Spain's Foreign Investment Act and other customary closing conditions. In addition, the Company's lead candidates are: (1) SYN-004 (ribaxamase) which is designed to degrade certain commonly used intravenous (IV) beta-lactam antibiotics within the gastrointestinal (GI) tract to prevent (a) microbiome damage, (b) Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI), (c) overgrowth of pathogenic organisms, (d) the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and (e) acute graft-versus-host-disease (aGVHD) in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant (HCT) recipients, and (2) SYN-020, a recombinant oral formulation of the enzyme intestinal alkaline phosphatase (IAP) produced under cGMP conditions and intended to treat both local GI and systemic diseases. For more information, please visit Synthetic Biologics' website at www.syntheticbiologics.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/synthetic-biologics-to-present-at-2022-bio-ceo--investor-conference-301478423.html

SOURCE Synthetic Biologics, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Teva stock falls after revenue falls below expectations, full-year profit outlook misses

    Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. shed 1.2% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the Israel-based generic drug maker reported fourth-quarter profit that topped expectations but revenue that missed, as COVID-19 continued to impact patient behavior and prescribing patterns. Teva swung to a net loss of $159 million, or 14 cents a share, from net income of $150 million, or 14 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share of 77 cents top

  • CVS Earnings Topped Expectations. Its Stock Is Dropping.

    CVS Health stock was falling after reporting better-than-expected earnings Wednesday but confirming full-year guidance that appeared to disappoint. The company reported revenue of $76.6 billion for the fourth-quarter ending in December, up 10.1% compared with the prior year, beating the FactSet consensus of $75.6 billion. Adjusted earnings per share were $1.98, which topped the FactSet consensus of $1.83.

  • 3 Ultra-Popular Stocks That Can Crash in 2022, According to Wall Street

    Based on a wide gamut of Wall Street price targets, select analysts and investment banks foresee the possibility of these ultra-popular stocks crashing in 2022. There might not be a more popular stock with a wider range of expected outcomes from Wall Street than electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Tesla Motors (NASDAQ: TSLA). In the other column is JPMorgan analyst Ryan Brinkman, who, even after recently upping his firms' price target on Tesla, expects shares to plummet 65% to $325.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Higher Today

    Shares of Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) were trading higher on Tuesday morning, after a Wall Street analyst initiated coverage of the company with a strongly bullish note. As of 11:30 a.m. ET, Nio's American depositary shares were up about 2.3% from Monday's closing price. In a new note on Tuesday, Barclays analyst Jiong Shao initiated coverage of Nio with an overweight rating and a price target of $34.

  • The stock split from Google’s parent may spark a wave, Bank of America analysts say

    Stock splits usually work, and the 20-for-1 split by Google's parent company Alphabet may spark a wave.

  • These 2 Stocks Will Probably Be Wednesday's Big Winners

    Gains for the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) and the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) were more modest but still considerable. Investors got even more good news after the closing bell, as favorable earnings reports from two industry giants helped stoke more enthusiasm about the stock market. Restaurant chain Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) and solar power specialist Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) have very different businesses, but what they both shared was a rosy outlook for the future that investors liked seeing.

  • Enphase Energy stock soars after big profit beat; CFO to retire for personal reasons

    Shares of Enphase Energy Inc. soared 18.4% toward a five-week high in premarket trading Wednesday, after the energy technology company reported fourth-quarter profit that was well above expectations and record revenue, while also saying Chief Financial Officer Eric Branderiz will retire after about four years with the company for personal reasons. Branderiz, who joined the company in 2018, will be succeeded as CFO by Mandy Yang, who is currently Chief Accounting Officer, effective Feb. 15. Late

  • Should You Buy Alphabet Ahead of Its Stock Split?

    Shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) surged close to new highs following a period of strong revenue growth in the fourth quarter of 2021, ended Dec. 31, 2021. Not only did Alphabet deliver impressive revenue growth of 32%, but it also announced a 20-for-1 stock split. If approved by shareholders, Alphabet will issue 19 additional shares for every share owned on the record date of July 1, 2022.

  • Meta Platforms' Stock Is Falling Again Today -- Here's Why

    Shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) were sliding once again today as investors continued to process comments made by the company recently that indicated that Meta could potentially shut down Facebook and Instagram in Europe due to increasing regulations. European regulators are working on a law that could potentially prohibit companies from sending Europeans' data across the Atlantic to the U.S. Meta said late last week that such a move could force the company to shut down Facebook and Instagram in the region. In addition to Meta's precarious position in Europe, the company also announced yesterday that Peter Thiel, a member of Meta's board of directors since 2005, has decided not to stand for reelection.

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Here's another cold, hard truth that many proponents of penny stocks don't tell you: Many low-priced shares stay low for a very long time.

  • Could The Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful?

    Every investor in Gevo, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GEVO ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Large companies...

  • Bracing for a stock market that's going 'a whole lot of nowhere': Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Wednesday, February 9, 2022.

  • Glaxo Expects Profit to Rise as Drugmaker Readies for Split

    GlaxoSmithKline says it remains on track to spin off its consumer healthcare arm by the middle of the year.

  • Moderna and Novavax Shares Rebound After Slumping on Pfizer’s Outlook

    Shares of vaccine makers rebound Wednesday after Pfizer's 2022 sales guidance fell short of Wall Street's bullish expectations.

  • Meet Heather Morgan and Ilya Lichtenstein, the couple arrested over a $4.5 billion crypto money-laundering scheme

    Heather Morgan and Ilya Lichtenstein were arrested for laundering Bitcoin stolen from Bitfinex in 2016

  • Why Rivian Stock Rode Higher Today

    As of 1:55 p.m. ET, shares of Rivian stock were up by a solid 3% -- but investors shouldn't let that fact make them complacent. Turns out, there's some disturbing news about Rivian afoot, and while it's not getting a whole lot of press yet, it does bear watching. As the Normal Fire Department explained in a press release:  "Normal Firefighters were called to the Rivian Automotive Plant at 100 N. Rivian Motorway just after 9 p.m. for the report of a vehicle on fire inside the building."

  • 10 Dividend Stocks to Buy for Retirement in 2022 According to Reddit

    In this article, we discuss 10 dividend stocks to buy for retirement in 2022 according to Reddit. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, go directly to 5 Dividend Stocks to Buy for Retirement in 2022 According to Reddit. Dividend stocks are all the rage as inflationary pressures plague the economy […]

  • Microsoft reportedly pursuing deal for cybersecurity company Mandiant

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre discusses a Bloomberg report that Microsoft is interested in acquiring Mandiant.

  • Rivian or Lucid? Morgan Stanley Weighs In

    2021 was a fabulous year for investors in electric cars. In quick succession, Lucid Motors (LCID), Rivian Automotive (RIVN), and Arrival (ARVL) joined industry leader Tesla (TSLA) as publicly traded companies, while multiple other EV companies enjoyed tremendous stock market gains. Out of this entire field of electric car companies, however, investment bank Morgan Stanley asked its customers this question: "RIVN ($60bn) or LCID ($50bn): What Would You Rather Own Right Now?" That narrowed down th

  • Unity Software Inc.'s (NYSE:U) Development Needs More Work and is Pressured by Competitors - A Qualitative Analysis

    Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) is a US$30b market cap SaaS platform that allows developers to create 2D, 3D games and programs. The platform seems to be versatile, beginner-friendly, and has a large library of learning resources and documentation. Today, we will evaluate the business model of the company and take a dive into the fundamentals.