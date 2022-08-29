U.S. markets close in 5 hours 4 minutes

Synthetic Biology Market to Reach Value of US$ 39.7 Bn by 2027, Notes TMR Study

Transparency Market Research inc.
·6 min read

WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2022 / Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global synthetic biology market size is prognosticated to attract value of US$ 39.7 Bn by 2027, as per the study by Transparency Market Research (TMR). Moreover, the synthetic biology market analysis report states that the market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 26.3% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027.

Transparency Market Research inc., Monday, August 29, 2022, Press release picture
Transparency Market Research inc., Monday, August 29, 2022, Press release picture

The TMR study offers analysis on various key factors influencing the growth trajectory of the global market, which includes the growth drivers, challenges, restraints, R&Ds, and recent developments in the global synthetic biology market. Moreover, the report enlightens readers on the synthetic biology market trends and important statistics such as volume, share, revenue, and sales in the market.

Major companies operating in the global synthetic biology market are focusing on the use of different strategies such as the next-gen product development, regulatory approvals, and launch of new products in order to expand their product portfolios. Hence, players are seen investing heavily in R&Ds. Moreover, several enterprises are using the strategies of acquisitions and collaborative agreements in order to expand their businesses, notes a TMR report on the global synthetic biology market. Such factors are anticipated to result into significant avenues for growth in the market in the near future.

Get Exclusive PDF Sample Copy of Synthetic Biology Market Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=421

Synthetic Biology Market: Key Findings

  • The demand for synthetic biology is being increasing in the treatment of different health conditions including cancer. Moreover, this technology can be used to develop effectual and robust adaptive cancer therapies that allow for precise targeting of cancer cells while avoiding damage to the healthy cells, states a TMR report on the global synthetic biology market. Over the period of past few years, there has been surge in the cases of different health disorders such as cancer across the globe. This factor is fueling the sales growth in the global synthetic biology market, note analysts of a study by TMR.

  • The government authorities of several nations across the globe are increasing focus on strengthening their healthcare infrastructure. This factor is expected to drive the growth opportunities in the synthetic biology market during the forecast period. Moreover, the market is also expected to be driven by surge in the global older populace and technological advancements in the healthcare sector.

Ask for References - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=421

Synthetic Biology Market: Growth Boosters

  • Increase in the cases of different types of diseases is leading to the synthetic biology market growth at notable pace

  • Rise in the investments by government authorities and technological advancements in the healthcare industry are propelling the market

Synthetic Biology Market: Regional Analysis

  • The market is expected to gain sizable opportunities for growth in North America owing to factors such as increase in the regional patient population, existence of well-established healthcare infrastructure, surge in the number of well-equipped laboratories, increase in technological advancements, and the expansion of the biotechnology industry in the region

  • The Asia Pacific synthetic biology market is anticipated to grow at a notable pace in the near future owing to increase in the older population, rise in R&Ds, and surge in initiatives by regional governments for the advancements in the healthcare sector

Synthetic Biology Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

  • Algenol

  • Evolva, Amyris

  • Bayer AG

  • ATG:biosynthetics GmbH

  • BIONEER CORPORATION

  • Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

  • BASF SE

  • Biosearch Technologies

  • Ginkgo Bioworks

  • Codexis

  • GenScript

  • Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc.

  • Eurofins Genomics LLC

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific

  • DSM

  • OriGene Technologies, Inc.

Make an Enquiry Before Buying - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=421

Synthetic Biology Market Segmentation

Product

Core Product

  • Synthetic DNA

  • Synthetic Genes

  • Synthetic Cells

  • XNA (Xeno Nucleic Acid)

  • Chassis Organisms

Enabling Product

  • DNA Synthesis

  • Oligonucleotide Synthesis

  • Others

Technology

  • Genome Engineering

  • DNA Sequencing

  • Bioinformatics

  • Biological Components and Integrated Systems

Application

  • Health Care

  • Agriculture

  • Chemicals (Including Biofuels)

  • Others (Biosecurity, R&D, Energy, and Environment)

Regions

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa

Modernization of healthcare in terms of both infrastructure and services have pushed the healthcare industry to new heights, Stay Updated with Latest Healthcare Research Reports by Transparency Market Research:

Atrial Fibrillation Market: The global atrial fibrillation market is anticipated to exceed value of US$ 18.5 Bn by 2031 with a CAGR of 6% from 2022 to 2031.

Ostomy Drainage Bags Market: The global ostomy drainage bags market is expected to cross value of US$ 3.6 Bn by the end of 2031 with a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2031.

Biosimilars Market: The global biosimilars market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 85 Bn by the end of 2031 with a CAGR of 15.5% from 2022 to 2031.

Cat Allergy in Humans Market: The global cat allergy in humans market is anticipated to exceed US$ 7.8 Bn by 2031 with a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Dermal Filler Market: The dermal filler market in the U.S. is anticipated to reach US$ 3.3 Bn by the end of 2031 with a CAGR of 10.9% from 2022 to 2031.

Particle Therapy Market: The global particle therapy market is anticipated to exceed the value of US$ 1.2 Bn by 2031 with a CAGR of 8.6% from 2022 to 2031.

Physician Dispensed Cosmeceuticals Market: The global physician dispensed cosmeceuticals market is expected to reach the value of US$ 19 Bn by the end of 2031 with a CAGR of 7.8% from 2021 to 2031.

Hernia Repair Devices Market: The global hernia repair devices market is expected to reach the value of US$ 8.62 Bn by the end of 2028 with a CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2028.

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit Our YouTube Channel and hit subscribe for Future Update - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact

Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

SOURCE: Transparency Market Research inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/713778/Synthetic-Biology-Market-to-Reach-Value-of-US-397-Bn-by-2027-Notes-TMR-Study

