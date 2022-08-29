Synthetic Biology Market to Reach Value of US$ 39.7 Bn by 2027, Notes TMR Study

WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2022 / Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global synthetic biology market size is prognosticated to attract value of US$ 39.7 Bn by 2027, as per the study by Transparency Market Research (TMR). Moreover, the synthetic biology market analysis report states that the market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 26.3% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027.

The TMR study offers analysis on various key factors influencing the growth trajectory of the global market, which includes the growth drivers, challenges, restraints, R&Ds, and recent developments in the global synthetic biology market. Moreover, the report enlightens readers on the synthetic biology market trends and important statistics such as volume, share, revenue, and sales in the market.

Major companies operating in the global synthetic biology market are focusing on the use of different strategies such as the next-gen product development, regulatory approvals, and launch of new products in order to expand their product portfolios. Hence, players are seen investing heavily in R&Ds. Moreover, several enterprises are using the strategies of acquisitions and collaborative agreements in order to expand their businesses, notes a TMR report on the global synthetic biology market. Such factors are anticipated to result into significant avenues for growth in the market in the near future.

Synthetic Biology Market: Key Findings

The demand for synthetic biology is being increasing in the treatment of different health conditions including cancer. Moreover, this technology can be used to develop effectual and robust adaptive cancer therapies that allow for precise targeting of cancer cells while avoiding damage to the healthy cells, states a TMR report on the global synthetic biology market. Over the period of past few years, there has been surge in the cases of different health disorders such as cancer across the globe. This factor is fueling the sales growth in the global synthetic biology market, note analysts of a study by TMR.

The government authorities of several nations across the globe are increasing focus on strengthening their healthcare infrastructure. This factor is expected to drive the growth opportunities in the synthetic biology market during the forecast period. Moreover, the market is also expected to be driven by surge in the global older populace and technological advancements in the healthcare sector.

Synthetic Biology Market: Growth Boosters

Increase in the cases of different types of diseases is leading to the synthetic biology market growth at notable pace

Rise in the investments by government authorities and technological advancements in the healthcare industry are propelling the market

Synthetic Biology Market: Regional Analysis

The market is expected to gain sizable opportunities for growth in North America owing to factors such as increase in the regional patient population, existence of well-established healthcare infrastructure, surge in the number of well-equipped laboratories, increase in technological advancements, and the expansion of the biotechnology industry in the region

The Asia Pacific synthetic biology market is anticipated to grow at a notable pace in the near future owing to increase in the older population, rise in R&Ds, and surge in initiatives by regional governments for the advancements in the healthcare sector

Synthetic Biology Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

Algenol

Evolva, Amyris

Bayer AG

ATG:biosynthetics GmbH

BIONEER CORPORATION

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

BASF SE

Biosearch Technologies

Ginkgo Bioworks

Codexis

GenScript

Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc.

Eurofins Genomics LLC

Thermo Fisher Scientific

DSM

OriGene Technologies, Inc.

Synthetic Biology Market Segmentation

Product

Core Product

Synthetic DNA

Synthetic Genes

Synthetic Cells

XNA (Xeno Nucleic Acid)

Chassis Organisms

Enabling Product

DNA Synthesis

Oligonucleotide Synthesis

Others

Technology

Genome Engineering

DNA Sequencing

Bioinformatics

Biological Components and Integrated Systems

Application

Health Care

Agriculture

Chemicals (Including Biofuels)

Others (Biosecurity, R&D, Energy, and Environment)

Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

