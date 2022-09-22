U.S. markets open in 5 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,812.00
    +5.75 (+0.15%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,368.00
    +86.00 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,711.75
    +1.75 (+0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,772.30
    +4.20 (+0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.71
    +0.77 (+0.93%)
     

  • Gold

    1,666.60
    -9.10 (-0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    19.42
    -0.06 (-0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9865
    +0.0021 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5100
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.61
    +0.45 (+1.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1296
    +0.0022 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.2870
    +0.2510 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,934.75
    -7.48 (-0.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    431.29
    -6.59 (-1.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,207.08
    -30.56 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,153.83
    -159.30 (-0.58%)
     

Synthetic Diamonds Market Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast Report 2022-2029 | Synthetic Diamonds Industry Exclusive Report by Fortune Business Insights™

0
Fortune Business Insights
·5 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Key companies covered in synthetic diamonds market are Applied Diamond Inc., Element Six (E6), New Diamond Technology, Zhengzhou Sino-Crystal Diamond Co. Ltd, HEYARU GROUP, Sandvik AB, and others companies.

Pune, India, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global synthetic diamonds market size is projected to showcase substantial growth in the foreseeable future due to the rising demand for electronics. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights in its report, titled "Synthetic Diamonds Market, 2022-2029". The product is a laboratory-grown diamond which is a crystalline 3D form of carbon.

The properties of the diamond produced in this manner depend upon the process followed during production. The increasing utilization of the product in the production of several products such as machines and tools, electrical equipment, and others is driving the market growth.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/synthetic-diamonds-market-104603

List of Key Players Profiled in the Synthetic Diamonds Market:

  • Applied Diamond Inc.

  • Element Six (E6)

  • New Diamond Technology

  • Zhengzhou Sino-Crystal Diamond Co. Ltd

  • HEYARU GROUP

  • Sandvik AB

Competitive Landscape

Collaborations Between End-user Industries and Companies to Facilitate Profit Generation

The competitive players of synthetic diamonds have a foundation of substantial capital investment and intense research and development. These companies are constantly developing their production processes to enhance the quality as well as quantity of the product. In addition to this collaboration with various end-users are facilitating lucrative growth for these companies. The current growth pattern of the industry makes it one of the promising industries in the foreseeable future.

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022-2029

Base Year

2021

Historical Data

2018-2020

Region Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, and the Rest of the World

Segments Covered

By Type, End-user and Regional Insights

Synthetic Diamonds Industry Growth Drivers

To Gain Prominence Owing to Growing Consumption of Electronic Devices

To Develop Significantly Backed by Rising Consumption in Cell Phone Manufacturing

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/synthetic-diamonds-market-104603

Market Segmentation

Based on type, the market for synthetic diamonds (lab grown diamonds) is segmented into polished and rough. By manufacturing process, the market is divided into high pressure-high temperature (HPHT) and Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD). Based on geography, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

What Does the Report Contain?

The report has details on all the latest technology available in the market. The technological advances made in the industry has been highlighted and the potential opportunities associated with that. The report establishes the challenges of the market and advices various solution to them. It also mentions the growth stimulating factors, the restraints, consumption pattern, distribution channels, and all other vital information associated with the market.

Industry Development:

February 2020: Element six concluded its patent infringement action towards Ila technologies successfully for proprietary synthetic diamonds production.

Drivers & Restraints

Rising Consumption of Electronics to Generate Demand

The rising consumption of electronics along with rapid urbanization is creating a massive demand for devices with integrated circuit chips. The chips are manufactured using semiconductors and have applications in smartphones, televisions, washing machines, and several other household appliances. Prominent brands such as Apple, LG, Samsung, and others are heavily investing in innovations to take their devices to a next level and boost synthetic diamonds market growth.

Moreover, the utilization of the product for diffusing heat is facilitating its growth in the manufacturing of small and powerful electronics. It is also used substantially in telecommunication to increase the transmission capacity.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/synthetic-diamonds-market-104603

Regional Insights

Presence of Cell Phone Manufacturers in Asia Pacific to Surge Demand

Asia Pacific is projected to hold the largest synthetic diamonds market share in the forthcoming years with the rapid adoption of hi-tech devices. The presence of manufacturing units in India and China reduces the price of electronics in the immediate region and augments the demand for electronics. Moreover, the introduction of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and the internet of things in household appliances has uplifted the consumption of semiconductors.

North America is projected to showcase dynamic growth with high investment in research and development activities as per Semiconductor Industry Association, the market has experienced a compound growth rate of 6.6% in research and development from 1999 to 2019. The 2019 records show the investment in research and development accounted for USD 39.8 billion in the US only.

COVID-19 Impact

Estimated 6% Contraction of Market Owing to Lockdown Situation

The COVID-19 situation has resulted in high incidents of production delays with stringent lockdown norms imposed. The International Data Corporation has already given an estimate of 6% revenue contraction in 2020 due to the pandemic. The impact on the automotive sector especially in China faced a reduction in exports and imports.

With the number of people recovering globally, and the lockdown norms easing down, the chances of production facilities operating at full capacity have high probability. Although, the demand for memory chips has experienced a significant rise with work from home scenarios globally. This is expected to continue for a considerable time and boost the demand for synthetic diamonds.

Ask for Customization:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/synthetic-diamonds-market-104603

Read Related Insights:

Diamond Market Size, Share and Regional Forecast, 2022-2029

Salt Market Size, Share and Regional Forecast, 2022-2029

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower,

Baner - Mahalunge Road, Baner,

Pune-411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Connect us via Social Media Channels:

LinkedIn  Facebook  Twitter Blogs


Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio and XPeng Shares Dropped but ChargePoint Rose Today

    Nio and XPeng both recently had new launches, but macroeconomic conditions look to be hitting the stocks.

  • S&P 500 sees its third leg down of more than 10%. Here’s what history shows about past bear markets hitting new lows from there, according to Bespoke.

    Stocks fell sharply after the Federal Reserve announced Wednesday that it was raising its benchmark rate by three quarters of a percentage point as it battles inflation, with the S&P 500 continuing a slide described by Bespoke Investment Group as its third leg down.

  • Jeffrey Gundlach says bonds are ‘wickedly cheap’ compared to stocks — and offers one way to get a 9% return without much risk

    The bond king, Jeffrey Gundlach, is now very favorably disposed toward the asset class he knows best.

  • A Great Copper Squeeze Is Coming for the Global Economy

    (Bloomberg) -- The price of copper — used in everything from computer chips and toasters to power systems and air conditioners — has fallen by nearly a third since March. Investors are selling on fears that a global recession will stunt demand for a metal that's synonymous with growth and expansion.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Up More Troops, Resumes Nuclear Threat Over UkrainePowell Signals More Pain to Come With Fed Sending Rates HigherUkraine Seizes Dozens of Russian Tanks Left by Flee

  • The Street Is Sleeping on Nvidia Stock, Says Top Analyst

    Nvidia (NVDA) stock has been through the wringer this year and even the latest announcements made by the chip giant at its fall GTC gathering didn't really help to move the needle on the shares. NVIDIA announced the launch of the next-generation GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs powered by the Ada Lovelace architecture. In his keynote, CEO Jensen Huang called the new GPU a “quantum leap” which will give creators the ability to build fully simulated worlds. The H100 -- touted as the most powerful AI-foc

  • ‘She never explained anything’: I’m a senior citizen and I lost $100,000 in the stock market this year. Can I sue my financial adviser?

    THE MONEYIST Dear Quentin,  I am a senior citizen and have suffered major losses to the tune of $100,000 in the recent stock market turmoil. Can I sue my financial adviser? I understand the dynamics of the market as far as its ups and downs, and have ridden them out before.

  • Morgan Stanley Says These 3 Reliable Dividend Stocks Should Be on Your Buy List (Especially Right Now)

    The major investment bank Morgan Stanley has been sounding alerts about the increasingly difficult economic conditions for several months now, and the firm’s chief US equity strategist Mike Wilson headed up a recent note on the topic of defensive investing, especially dividend investing. Wilson lays out a clear strategy for dividend investors, starting with the fact that the best dividend stocks, by their nature, provide an income stream that is both secure and stable, and will provide protectio

  • 15 Best Stocks To Invest In Right Now

    In this article, we discuss 15 best stocks to invest in right now. If you want to see some more stocks in this list, click 5 Best Stocks To Invest In Right Now. According to a Bloomberg report dated August 24, the Goldman Sachs Group noted that elite hedge funds are strengthening their stakes in […]

  • Mohamed El-Erian Says Stagflation Is Coming; Here Are 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio

    The ‘70s are coming back in a big way, and while that’s not so bad in fashion or in music, it’s safe to say that no one really wants that ‘70s economy back. That was the decade that brought stagflation, a nasty mix of high inflation, increasing unemployment, and stagnant job growth. Economists had long thought that combo impossible, but the economic mismanagement of the Carter Administration proved them wrong. At least one top economist, Mohamed El-Erian from Allianz, sees a stagflationary perio

  • If the market passes this upcoming test, stocks will be poised to move higher. We’re not there yet.

    Consider all the attention given to a possible “double bottom.” A double bottom occurs when the market forms an initial low, rallies for a while, subsequently falls back to that initial low but doesn’t fall significantly lower, and then begins a major new leg up. The comments about double bottoms made by Robert Edwards and John Magee, authors of the Bible on technical analysis entitled “Technical Analysis of Stock Trends,” are telling.

  • J.P. Morgan Says Stock Market Downside Risk Is Limited; Here Are 3 Stocks to Consider

    A strong bearish trend defined the markets in the first half of the year; since then, the key point has been volatility. Stocks hit a bottom back in June, when the S&P 500 dropped into the 3,600s. That has proven to be a support level in the last three months, and at least one strategist believes that the market won’t go much lower from here. JPMorgan global market strategist Marko Kolanovic is taking a guardedly optimistic view of the coming year, noting: "We believe that any downside from here

  • Once-bitten markets are ignoring Putin's warnings again at their own peril

    Earlier this year, markets were complacent as Russia massed troops on the Ukraine border. Now, they're once again largely shrugging off Vladimir Putin's signal that he could be prepared to use nuclear weapons. World shares weathered an early knock to risk appetite on Wednesday after Putin mobilised more troops for Ukraine and threatened to use all of Russia's arsenal against what he called the West's "nuclear blackmail" over the war there.

  • Putin’s Tough Talk Is Boosting Defense Stocks and Tanking Chinese EV Makers

    Defense stocks are rising along with global tensions after Vladimir Putin reacted to recent gains made by Ukraine. Chinese electric-vehicle stocks are tumbling, however.

  • 2 Top Buffett Stocks To Buy and Hold for the Long Haul

    At first glance, these stocks don't seem to fit Buffett's investing style at all. But if you take a deeper look, it all makes sense.

  • McDonald's ordered to face Byron Allen's $10 billion discrimination lawsuit

    McDonald's Corp has been ordered by a U.S. judge to defend against media entrepreneur Byron Allen's $10 billion lawsuit accusing the fast-food chain of "racial stereotyping" by not advertising with Black-owned media. In a decision on Friday, U.S. District Judge Fernando Olguin in Los Angeles said Allen could try to prove that McDonald's violated federal and California civil rights laws by deeming his networks ineligible for the "vast majority" of its advertising dollars. Allen accused McDonald's of relegating his Entertainment Studios Networks Inc and Weather Group LLC, which owns the Weather Channel, to an "African American tier" with a separate ad agency and much smaller ad budget, depriving them of tens of millions of dollars of annual revenue.

  • 10 Biggest Losers Today

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 biggest losers today. If you want to see some other stocks losing value on Wednesday, go directly to 5 Biggest Losers Today. Wall Street’s key indices opened marginally higher this morning. However, they turned red in mid-day trading Wednesday after the Federal Reserve lifted […]

  • Is Trending Stock Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) a Buy Now?

    Novavax (NVAX) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks plunge after rate hike, Powell comments

    U.S. stocks fell in volatile trading Wednesday afternoon as the Federal Reserve dealt another outsized interest rate hike in its fight against stubborn inflation.

  • Dollar General Tops Morningstar List of Dividend Stocks

    Morningstar has put together a list of the Top 10 dividend stocks that are widely held by its 'ultimate stock-pickers.'

  • 2 Chip Stocks That Can Outperform a Slowing Market, Says J.P. Morgan

    J.P. Morgan analyst Harlan Sur says chip makers Marvell Technology and Broadcom are "well-positioned to outgrow the overall semiconductor industry market."