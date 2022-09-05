U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,924.26
    -42.59 (-1.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,318.44
    -337.96 (-1.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,630.86
    -154.24 (-1.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,809.75
    -13.07 (-0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.07
    +2.20 (+2.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,725.50
    +2.90 (+0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    18.10
    +0.22 (+1.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9936
    -0.0020 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1930
    -0.0720 (-2.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1515
    -0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.4850
    +0.3330 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,701.85
    -70.46 (-0.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    470.47
    -9.21 (-1.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,231.05
    -50.14 (-0.69%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,619.61
    -31.23 (-0.11%)
     

Synthetic Dyes Market worth $8.7 billion by 2027 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.
·5 min read
MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.
MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.

Synthetic Dyes Industry Report provides an in-depth analysis of the current trends, market growth and future estimations.

Chicago, Sept. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synthetic Dyes Market size is estimated to be USD 6.3 billion in 2022 and is forecasted to grow to USD 8.7 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.5%, during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Synthetic dyes are the colorants used in various end-use industries such as textile, pulp & paper, leather, food & beverage, and personal care. The overall increasing demand of synthetic dyes from end-use industries is driving the synthetic dyes market. The demand is projected witness a faster growth rate in emerging regions such as Asia Pacific and South America. Furthermore, low cost of manufacturing in the Asia Pacific region supports the growth of synthetic dyes market.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=184747754

Browse in-depth TOC on “Synthetic Dyes Market
154 – Tables
45 – Figures
199 – Pages

List of Key Players in the Synthetic Dyes Market:

  1. Huntsman Corporation (US),

  2. Zhejiang Longsheng Group Co., Ltd. (China),

  3. Archroma (Switzerland),

  4. Lanxess AG (Germany),

  5. Heubach Gmbh (Germany),

  6. Atul Ltd. (India),

  7. Milliken (US),

  8. Kiri Industries Ltd. (India),

  9. Bodal Chemicals Ltd. (India),

  10. Cromatos (Italy),

  11. Kemira Oyj (Finland), and

  12. Solenis (US).

These market leaders have adopted several organic and inorganic growth strategies including new product launches, acquisitions, and expansions between 2019 and 2022 to strengthen their position in the synthetic dyes market.

Huntsman Corporation is one of the leading players in the global synthetic dyes market. The company manufactures differentiated organic chemical products globally. It offers a broad range of chemicals and formulations for various applications including coatings and construction, packaging, textile, and synthetic fibers. Huntsman Corporation provides synthetic dyes through its textile effects business segment mainly for the textile industry.

Key Findings of the Study:

  1. Based on type, reactive dyes segment is projected to be the fastest growing segment in the synthetic dyes market

  2. Based on application, dyeing segment is estimated to grow at the fastest rate in the overall synthetic dyes market

  3. Based on form, liquid segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment of synthetic dyes market

  4. Based on structure, cationic segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment of synthetic dyes market

  5. Based on end-use industry, textile is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment of synthetic dyes market

  6. Asia Pacific is projected to grow the fastest in the overall synthetic dyes market during the forecast period

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=184747754

Based on type, reactive dyes segment is projected to be the fastest growing segment in the synthetic dyes market

Reactive dyes segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the overall synthetic dyes market, in terms of value, during the forecast period. Reactive dyes are commonly used in the textile industry, for dyeing of cellulosic fibers. Factors such as superior properties, low cost, and better performance are driving the demand of this type of synthetic dyes.

Based on application, dyeing segment is estimated to grow at the fastest rate in the overall synthetic dyes market

Dyeing accounted for the largest share amongst applications in the synthetic dyes market, in 2021. It is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Synthetic dyes are widely used for dyeing different fibers in the textile industry. The rising demand for synthetic dyes in the textile industry is driving the market for this segment.

Asia Pacific is projected to grow the fastest in the overall synthetic dyes market during the forecast period

Asia Pacific accounted for the highest share of the synthetic dyes market, amongst regions. It is also projected to be the fastest growing region for synthetic dyes between 2022 and 2027. The low-cost manufacturing in the region supports the growth of synthetic dyes market. The emerging economies in Asia Pacific including China, India, Bangladesh, and Indonesia are witnessing increasing demand of synthetic dyes due to increasing demand from textile and other end-use industries.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=184747754

Browse Adjacent Markets: Specialty Chemicals Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

COSMETIC DYES MARKET – GLOBAL FORECAST TO 2023 By Type (Natural and Synthetic Dyes), Application (Facial makeup, Eye makeup, Hair color, Lip products, Nail products, Toiletries), and Region

PAPER DYES MARKET - GLOBAL FORECAST TO 2022 by Type (Sulphur Dyes, Direct Dyes, Basic Dyes, and Acid Dyes), Form (Powder and Liquid), Application (Packaging & Board, Coated Paper, Writing & Printing, Tissues, Decorative Laminated Paper), and Region


CONTACT: About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve. MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com


Recommended Stories

  • Ex Burger King workers get another bite at 'no-hire' conspiracy lawsuit

    A federal appeals court has revived a potential class action against Burger King over its prior use of a “no-hire” clause that blocked all franchisees from hiring each other’s employees. The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals Wednesday reversed a ruling by a district court judge in Miami, who dismissed the workers’ claims that the no-hire clause was an unlawful conspiracy to suppress wages and employee turnover. The 11th Circuit said the judge erred in finding that Miami-based Burger King Worldwide, its parent companies, and its franchisees had all operated as a “single economic enterprise” that was categorically incapable of conspiring with itself.

  • China’s BYD Jumps to No. 2 in Global Electric-Car Battery Market

    (Bloomberg) -- BYD Co. jumped to second place in global electric-car battery rankings in July, overtaking LG Energy Solution Ltd. as China’s demand for clean cars surges. Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyBed Bath & Beyond Says CFO Died in Fall From NYC BuildingGermany to Make ‘Billions’ Off Energy Firm Levy, Scholz SaysCyrus Mistry, Heir to One of India’s Oldest Fortunes, Dies at 54The Chinese car a

  • EU’s Energy Plan Beats Inaction

    A perfect storm has hit European energy markets, pushing leaders to intervene. It isn’t all bad news for investors.

  • Sweden, Finland step in to avert Lehman-like situation for power companies

    STOCKHOLM/HELSINKI (Reuters) -Finland and Sweden on Sunday announced plans to offer billions of dollars in liquidity guarantees to power companies in their countries after Russia's Gazprom shut the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline, deepening Europe's energy crisis. Finland is aiming to offer 10 billion euros ($9.95 billion) and Sweden plans to offer 250 billion Swedish crowns ($23.2 billion) in liquidity guarantees. "This has had the ingredients for a kind of a Lehman Brothers of energy industry," Finnish Economic Affairs Minister Mika Lintila said on Sunday.

  • Surge in Real Rates Hits Every Asset on Wall Street and Beyond

    (Bloomberg) -- A big pandemic-era distortion in the world of finance is well and truly over -- and the new normal is helping fuel the worst cross-asset selloff in decades. Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyBed Bath & Beyond Says CFO Died in Fall From NYC BuildingGermany to Make ‘Billions’ Off Energy Firm Levy, Scholz SaysCyrus Mistry, Heir to One of India’s Oldest Fortunes, Dies at 54After being trap

  • Euro, Stocks Tumble as Russia Pulls Rug on Gas Supplies

    (Bloomberg) -- European stocks dropped for the sixth time in seven days, and the euro sank to a 20-year low, after Russia escalated the continent’s energy crisis by shutting off key gas taps, signaling a long cold winter ahead for businesses and households in the region.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyBed Bath & Beyond Says CFO Died in Fall From NYC BuildingGermany to Make ‘Billions’ Off Energy Fir

  • Europe’s Commodity Firms Are Buckling Under the Energy Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s energy crisis is getting worse, piling pressure on the commodities industries that provide building blocks for the continent’s economy.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyBed Bath & Beyond Says CFO Died in Fall From NYC BuildingGermany to Make ‘Billions’ Off Energy Firm Levy, Scholz SaysCyrus Mistry, Heir to One of India’s Oldest Fortunes, Dies at 54Power- and gas-intensive sect

  • The debit card that could help pet parents save big on vet care

    There is no insurance available for pets with preexisting conditions, so any treatment for these pets is paid out-of-pocket—and it's always expensive.

  • US mortgage lenders are starting to go bankrupt — how this one factor could be triggering the worst surge of failures since 2008

    Holding out hope for clear skies in real estate? You may be waiting a while.

  • ‘Forget about chasing rewards and seek the lowest interest rate possible’: Credit-card rates near peak not seen since 1996

    The average interest rates on new credit card offers are nearing a point unseen in nearly three decades, reflecting the real-life effects of Federal Reserve rate hikes that have been coming since early 2022 and seem bound to continue. The annual percentage rate (APR) was 17.96% for new card offers as of Wednesday, according to aggregated data from Bankrate.com. At that time, the average APR hit 18.12%, said Ted Rossman, Bankrate’s senior industry analyst.

  • ‘Vulnerable time for the housing market’: Mortgage rates are now double what they were a year ago, and will weigh on house prices

    The U.S. 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 5.66% as of Sept. 1, according to data released Thursday by Freddie Mac.

  • Truss Plan to ‘Turbo-Charge’ UK Economy Already Alarms Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyBed Bath & Beyond Says CFO Died in Fall From NYC BuildingGermany to Make ‘Billions’ Off Energy Firm Levy, Scholz SaysCyrus Mistry, Heir to One of India’s Oldest Fortunes, Dies at 54Liz Truss is set to become UK prime minister this week with her plan to “turb

  • Suntory eyes U.S. canned cocktail push as young Japanese shun booze

    Japanese drinks giant Suntory Inc last year debuted a strong, lemony brew in Australia that quickly became the top seller in the canned cocktail market there. Now the company is aiming to replicate that success in North America, critical to its aim in becoming the global leader in the fastest growing alcoholic drinks segment. Expanding overseas is also a matter of survival for Japanese drinks companies facing aging market at home and a shift away from alcohol among younger people.

  • British Pound Falls to Lowest Level Since 1985 as U.K. Economic Pain Mounts

    Investors see increased odds that the pound will tumble below parity with the dollar, something that hasn’t happened in their more than 200-year trading history and is a reflection of the U.K.’s dire economic situation.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond CFO accused of “pump and dump” scheme before falling to his death from NYC skyscraper

    The lawsuit claimed CFO Gustavo Arnal was involved in a scheme to artificially inflate the company’s value.

  • Chip Downturn to Fuel More Taiwan Dollar Losses as Exports Slow

    (Bloomberg) -- The Taiwan dollar’s fortunes look set to take a turn for the worse as slowing export growth and a resurgent greenback weigh on the currency.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyBed Bath & Beyond Says CFO Died in Fall From NYC BuildingGermany to Make ‘Billions’ Off Energy Firm Levy, Scholz SaysCyrus Mistry, Heir to One of India’s Oldest Fortunes, Dies at 54Equity outflows and tensions in t

  • Europe Scrambles to Respond as Gas Surges 35%: Energy Update

    (Bloomberg) -- European governments are racing to stave off a ballooning energy catastrophe this winter that’s threatening to dwarf the billions of euros of relief on offer for consumers and businesses.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyBed Bath & Beyond Says CFO Died in Fall From NYC BuildingGermany to Make ‘Billions’ Off Energy Firm Levy, Scholz SaysCyrus Mistry, Heir to One of India’s Oldest Fortun

  • Metal Plants Feeding Europe’s Factories Face an Existential Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- In the aluminum industry, closing a smelter is an agonizing decision. Once power is cut and the production “pots” settle back to room temperature, it can take many months and tens of millions of dollars to bring them back online.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyBed Bath & Beyond Says CFO Died in Fall From NYC BuildingGermany to Make ‘Billions’ Off Energy Firm Levy, Scholz SaysCyrus Mi

  • Jumbo Loans vs. Conventional Loans: What's the Difference?

    Conventional mortgages are more in line with the needs of the average homebuyer. Jumbo mortgages are for properties with steep price tags.

  • Grab Rival Be Group Gets $60 Million Loan for Vietnam Expansion

    (Bloomberg) -- Vietnamese ride-hailing startup Be Group JSC said it has received a loan facility of at least $60 million as it seeks to further challenge Grab Holdings Ltd. in the Southeast Asian country. Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyBed Bath & Beyond Says CFO Died in Fall From NYC BuildingGermany to Make ‘Billions’ Off Energy Firm Levy, Scholz SaysCyrus Mistry, Heir to One of India’s Oldest For