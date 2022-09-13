U.S. markets close in 3 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,985.45
    -124.96 (-3.04%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,498.81
    -882.53 (-2.73%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,793.41
    -473.00 (-3.86%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,847.58
    -58.50 (-3.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.95
    -1.83 (-2.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,714.10
    -26.50 (-1.52%)
     

  • Silver

    19.41
    -0.45 (-2.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0001
    -0.0120 (-1.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4490
    +0.0870 (+2.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1533
    -0.0148 (-1.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.3400
    +1.5400 (+1.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,790.84
    -1,419.18 (-6.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    490.02
    -32.67 (-6.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,385.86
    -87.17 (-1.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,614.63
    +72.52 (+0.25%)
     

Synthetic Fiber Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Application, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Synthetic Fiber Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Polyester, Nylon, Acrylics), By Application (Clothing, Home Furnishing), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030

New York, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Synthetic Fiber Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Application, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06318465/?utm_source=GNW

Synthetic Fiber Market Growth & Trends

The global synthetic fiber market is expected to reach USD 98.21 billion by 2030, as per a new report. The market is anticipated to grow at a lucrative CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2030. Increasing consumer demand for cost-effective, durable, and easy-to-wash & maintainable synthetic fabrics is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

The shifting fashion trends coupled with the rising urban population with modern living standards are expected to provide opportunities for high-end polyester fibers.Synthetic fibers have been extensively used in the textile industry and exhibit superior properties as compared to natural fibers.

Thus, the market for synthetic fibers is anticipated to grow with the expansion of the textile industry.

Fabrics produced from synthetic fibers, such as acrylics, polyester, nylon, and rayon, are used in an array of applications in the clothing segment.These fabrics are strong, durable, easy to dye, & soft, and act as a highly absorbent material.

The factors like the digitalization of production facilities and the growing textile industry in emerging economies are expected to surge market growth during the forecasted period.

Asia Pacific is the largest market for synthetic fibers, with demand likely to rise throughout the forecast period due to the region’s high population density and rising need for synthetic fiber products in sectors such as automotive, textile, filtration, and furniture.The region’s growing economies, particularly India and China, will see an increase in demand for synthetic fibers.

The presence of major multinational fashion clothing manufacturers, including H&M, Zara, Dior, Louis Vuitton, Gucci, and Hermès, has increased the demand for branded clothing, which, in turn, is anticipated to benefit the demand for synthetic fiber market in the country.

The synthetic fiber market exhibits a large number of players in the market resulting in high competitive rivalry. To gain a competitive edge many companies are adopting various strategies such as new product launches, mergers, enhancing portfolios, and adapting various technological advancements.

Synthetic Fiber Market Report Highlights
• The polyester type segment accounted for USD 30.53 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2022 to 2030. The growth can be attributed to its application in the production of textiles, home furnishing, and upholstery.
• The escalating e-commerce industry has provided opportunities to different sports apparel retailers to offer products like sports and gym clothing which are lightweight and have moisture-wicking properties. This is likely to boost the demand for polyester fiber during the forecast period.
• Clothing applications accounted for the revenue share of 46.5% in 2021 on account of the growing demand for gym apparel in the urban population regarding their increasing focus on fitness. The lifestyle improvements and increasing spending capacity of the consumer are further driving the demand for apparel, which is expected to provide growth opportunities to the synthetic fibers market. In addition, changing fashion trends coupled with the rising demand for artificial silk are expected to boost the market growth.
• The increase in spending capability of consumers and aspiration for better-looking interiors are projected to boost the need for home furnishings in these regions. The growth in home furnishings is, in turn, expected to result in the growing demand for synthetic fiber during the forecast period.
• The Asia Pacific is projected to witness substantial market growth of 5.5% from 2022 to 2030. The apparel and textile industry in the region is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years owing to the increasing infrastructural investments by different governments in large projects that are expected to augment the demand for synthetic textiles.
• Key market players are undertaking mergers and collaborations to expand their reach and increase production capacity, thereby advancing their market share. Additionally, the players are investing heavily in R&D to overcome environmental concerns, since breakthroughs in polyester production and synthetic fiber recycling are not a cure for all environmental issues.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06318465/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Boeing deliveries rose in August as it resumed 787 handovers

    Boeing jetliner deliveries rose in August to 35 airplanes as the U.S. planemaker resumed handovers of its 787 Dreamliner after a 15-month delay. Boeing said monthly deliveries included 27 737 MAX jets, two 787s and five freighters. Boeing deliveries in July had fallen to a five-month low of 26 airplanes, highlighting pressure on global supply chains.

  • 10 Best Lithium Stocks to Buy Now

    In this piece, we will take a look at the ten best lithium stocks to buy now. If you want to jump ahead to the top five stocks in this list, then head on over to the 5 Best Lithium Stocks to Buy Now. Just as the internal combustion vehicle is dependent on the crude […]

  • OPEC Reiterates Warning About Disconnected Oil Market

    The remarks are the latest signal that the group is prepared to backstop the oil market and prevent prices from falling much further, confounding efforts by Western governments to ease the pain of high energy prices.

  • Elon Musk Predicts the Near Death of These Cars

    Tesla's visionary CEO has pushed the auto industry to speed the development of electric vehicles.

  • Inflation is getting sneakier

    Gasoline prices used to tell you everything you need to know about inflation. Now you have to read the fine print on your utility bill.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Tyson Foods, Pilgrim's Pride, Industrias Bachoco and Beyond Meat

    Tyson Foods, Pilgrim's Pride, Industrias Bachoco and Beyond Meat have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • Energy stocks 'look extremely attractive,' says portfolio manager

    Energy stocks are the uncontested winners in the S&P 500 this year (^GSPC). They continue to "look extremely attractive," says one fund manager.

  • Saudi August Oil Output Hit 11 Million Barrels a Day

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetStock Rout Deepens as Inflation Woes Hit Sentiment: Markets WrapUkrainian Successes Raise Russian Collapse to Realm of PossibilityJeff Bezos’s Blue Origin Rocket Suffers Failure Seconds Into Uncrewed LaunchSaudi Arabia told OPEC that it raised its crude production to just over 11 million barrels a day last month, exceeding the symbolic le

  • Here's My Prescription for Bristol-Myers Squibb

    Shares of drug giant Bristol-Myers Squibb gapped higher Monday, as traders reacted to a positive update on their psoriasis medicine Sotyktu. A decline got moving on the downside in August including a downside price gap.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Comcast, Charter Communications and Rogers Communications

    Comcast, Charter Communications and Rogers Communications have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • Natural Gas Endures a Rocky Week: Will it Regain Lost Ground?

    Natural gas-oriented companies like EQT Corporation (EQT), Cheniere Energy (LNG) and Chesapeake Energy (CHK) can make money even in a volatile environment.

  • 5 Top-Notch Dividend Plays in the Diversified Chemical Industry

    Against the current volatile macroeconomic backdrop, it would be prudent to add some top-quality dividend-paying chemical stocks in your portfolio. CC, CBT, HUN, LYB and TROX fit the bill.

  • Micron breaks ground on $15 billion U.S. chip plant, says more to come soon

    Micron Technology Inc, the biggest U.S. memory chip company, on Monday will break ground for a $15 billion factory in Boise, Idaho, and its chief executive told Reuters an announcement of another new U.S. plant will be coming soon. “We are in final stages of another high volume manufacturing site that is going to be announced in the coming weeks,” CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said. Once operational, U.S. plants will account for 40% of Micron’s DRAM production volume globally, up from 10% today, Mehrotra said.

  • Toyota Solves a Very Annoying Problem

    Japanese automaker Toyota clears a key hurdle to its growth plans in the sharply competitive area of cleaner vehicles.

  • Why Occidental Petroleum, ExxonMobil, and Kinder Morgan Stocks Jumped Monday

    Oil and gas prices, and a major billionaire investor's activity drew attention to the oil stocks.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Silicon Laboratories, Monolithic Power Systems and Microchip Technology

    Silicon Laboratories, Monolithic Power Systems and Microchip Technology have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • Dirty-Oil Hoarding for Winter Begins in Asia as Gas Woes Deepen

    (Bloomberg) -- Asia is stocking up on dirty fuel oil for winter power generation earlier than usual as a gas shortage sees environmental concerns take a back seat to making sure the lights remain on.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetJeff Bezos’s Blue Origin Rocket Suffers Failure Seconds Into Uncrewed LaunchUkrainian Successes Raise Russian Collapse to Realm of PossibilityRussian Defenses Crumble as Ukraine Retakes Key TerritoryGoldman to Cut S

  • Rising energy prices force families to ditch their Agas

    Once the ultimate middle class status symbol, families are ripping out their Agas as soaring energy prices turn them into an unaffordable luxury.

  • 3 Stocks to Gain From the Prospering Oil & Gas Pipeline Industry

    Since midstream operations have lower exposure to volatility in commodity prices, the outlook for the Zacks Oil and Gas - Production & Pipelines industry is bullish. Kinder Morgan (KMI), Williams Companies (WMB) and Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (TGS) are the frontrunners in the industry.

  • NovoCure Appears Poised for an Upside Breakout

    NovoCure Ltd. is a commercial-stage oncology company that develops treatments for solid-tumor cancers. In this daily bar chart of NVCR, below, we can see that prices have traded sideways since December, building what I believe is a very impressive base. Prices have crisscrossed the 50-day moving average line for months and now NVCR is trading above this now bullish average line.