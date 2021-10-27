Synthetic Gypsum Market Size to Grow by USD 319.51 mn from 2020 to 2024|Technavio
NE YORK, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The synthetic gypsum market is expected to grow by USD 319.51 mn at a CAGR of over 4% from 2020 to 2024, according to the latest research report from Technavio. This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Technavio analyzes the market by product (FGD gypsum, phosphogypsum, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).
The synthetic gypsum market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market. Regulations in coal-fired power plants are expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the synthetic gypsum market during the forecast period.
The synthetic gypsum market covers the following areas:
Synthetic Gypsum Market Sizing
Synthetic Gypsum Market Forecast
Synthetic Gypsum Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
American Gypsum
Continental Building Products Inc.
Georgia-Pacific LLC
Gyptec Ibérica
Knauf Gips KG
LafargeHolcim Ltd.
National Gypsum Co.
PABCO Building Products LLC
Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA
USG Corp.
Synthetic Gypsum Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2019
Forecast period
2020-2024
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of over 4%
Market growth 2020-2024
USD 319.51 million
Market structure
Concentrated
YoY growth (%)
2.69
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 56%
Key consumer countries
China, US, Germany, Japan, and India
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
American Gypsum, Continental Building Products Inc., Georgia-Pacific LLC, Gyptec Ibérica, Knauf Gips KG, LafargeHolcim Ltd., National Gypsum Co., PABCO Building Products LLC, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, and USG Corp.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Market characteristics
Value chain analysis
