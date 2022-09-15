Synthetic Leather Market: A Deep Dive Into Factors that will Help Vendors Stay Ahead of Competitors - Technavio
Vendors are deploying growth strategies such as launching new products to compete in the market
NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the key vendors operating in the synthetic leather market is Air Water Inc. The company offers synthetic leather which is equipped with various functions such as suppleness and lightweight which is later used for the non-woven fabric binder. The market also has the presence of a few other major players, such as Akea Srl, Asahi Kasei Corp., GLOBAL SALES Corp., H.R. Polycoats Pvt. Ltd., and Jasch Industries Ltd.
Challenges Faced by Synthetic Leather Vendors
The synthetic leather market is fragmented. Competition in the market is intense due to the presence of several global, regional, and local vendors. Moreover, factors such as fluctuating raw material prices may impede market growth.
Key Vendor Strategies to Overcome Market Challenges
Key strategies used by vendors to overcome the above challenges have been identified by Technavio. Global vendors must concentrate on product portfolio expansions and product innovations to stay ahead of their competitors.
Market Growth Potential
The synthetic leather market size is expected to grow by USD 15.64 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.77% during the forecast period.
Factors that will Drive the Market
Vendors in the synthetic leather market can take advantage of a few factors that will work in their favor. The high demand from developing economies is one of these factors. Industries such as automotive, footwear, and bags are growing rapidly, which is driven by the rising disposable income and increasing economic activities in emerging markets. This, in turn, is fueling the demand for synthetic leather. Furthermore, growing investments in the manufacturing sector, including manufacturers from industries in developing countries, are propelling the consumption of synthetic leather. Moreover, rapid industrialization in economies such as Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa (BRICS) is leading to considerable demand for synthetic leather. Trends such as the increasing need for high productivity to cater to the demands of the growing population are also expected to drive the global synthetic leather market.
Synthetic Leather Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.77%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 15.64 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
7.3
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
APAC at 56%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Japan, India, Germany, and France
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Air Water Inc., Akea Srl, Asahi Kasei Corp., GLOBAL SALES Corp., H.R. Polycoats Pvt. Ltd., Jasch Industries Ltd., Kolon Industries Inc., Kuraray Co Ltd, Lederplast Spa, Marvel Vinyls Ltd., Mayur Uniquoters Ltd., Nan Ya Plastic Corp, Premier Polyfilm Ltd., San Fang Chemical Industrial Co. Ltd., Taiwan PU Corp., Teijin Ltd., Toray Industries Inc., United Decoratives Pvt. Ltd., Vortex Flex Pvt. Ltd, Winner Nippon Leatherette Pvt. Ltd., and Zhejiang Yongfa Synthetic Leather Co. Ltd.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
