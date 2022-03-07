U.S. markets open in 4 hours 56 minutes

Synthetic Leather Market to Exceed Valuation of US$ 174.7 Bn by 2031, Says TMR

·6 min read

- Shift toward vegan and animal-free products in making of consumer products propelling sales in synthetic leather market; rise in demand for automotive sector generate incremental avenues for stakeholders

- Proliferating demand for polyvinylchloride-based affordable and glossy synthetic leather steer revenue growth; Asia Pacific to contribute massive lucrative avenues on back of considerable uptake of products

ALBANY, N.Y., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The sales of synthetic leather has proliferated from the growing demand for animal-free products in the making of a wide array of consumer goods, furnishings, and sporting goods. The consumption of artificial leather has been propelled by the growing popularity of animal-free alternatives for use in materials in automobiles. The global synthetic leather market is projected to advance at CAGR of 7.23% during 2021–2031.

TMR Logo
TMR Logo

Synthetic leather is rapidly gathering steam among end-use industries on the back of their relative inexpensiveness, which makes the products affordable to mass at large. Plastics are extensively used in synthetic leather, thus making them less costly to produce than real leather. In addition, the wide variety of products in different of colors and glass that can be produced using artificial leather is adding momentum to the sales of products in the synthetic leather market.

The size of the hide is limited, which severely constrains the use of real leather in several applications. This aspect is propelling the popularity, spurring the revenue sales in the synthetic leather market.

Get PDF Brochure for More Insights – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=22364

Key Findings of Synthetic Leather Market Study

  • Automotive Sector Witnessing Substantial Uptake: Changing consumer inclination toward animal-free alternatives have pivoted the expansion of avenues in the synthetic leather market. The substantial demand for synthetic leather for the making of range of automotive interiors and automobile parts. PVC leather is extensively used in the automotive industry. Rise in demand for high-grade synthetic leather in automotive industry has opened up new avenues, find the authors of the study on the synthetic leather market.

  • Affordability Underpin Prospects of Synthetic Leather in Diverse Array of Products: Over the years, the use of synthetic leather has proliferated in footwear. The sales of sport goods and garments based on synthetic leather are driving the revenues considerably. The synthetic leather market is also gaining revenues from the growing popularity of artificial leather as a less expensive raw material for several high-end fashion brands.

  • Shift Toward Sustainable Animal-free Products Steer Growth: Changing regulations on the adverse health impacts of the raw materials used for synthetic leather have nudged manufacturing companies to look for safe and sustainable materials. Though polyvinylchloride has been extensive used in final products, the authors of the synthetic leather market report observed that polyvinylchloride and polyurethane have attracted criticism due to these factors. A growing number of companies are thus leaning toward use of recycled polyester ultra-fine microfibers to meet the latest sustainability standards. Relentless pursuit of manufacturers in the synthetic leather market has spurred R&D in the use of cork, pineapple leaves, fruit waste, and recycled plastics.

Get Covid19 Impact Analysis - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=22364

Synthetic Leather Market: Key Drivers

  • The synthetic leather market has evolved considerably on the back of the growing attention toward shunning away from the use of animal hide and skin for consumer products. Several campaigns over the decades have promoted the use of vegan products, notably by PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals).

  • The use of eco-friendly raw materials is promoting synthetic leather as environmental-friendly, thus expanding the horizon in the synthetic leather market.

Request a Sample – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=22364

Synthetic Leather Market: Regional Growth Dynamics

Asia Pacific contributed a major share of the global synthetic leather market in 2020. The regional market is projected to retain its lead during the forecast period, project the authors of the study on the synthetic leather market.

Rise in use of synthetic leather in a bevy of product such as automobiles, footwear, furnishing, and fashion garments in the region has propelled revenue growth of the Asia Pacific synthetic leather market. China, Japan, and India are lucrative country markets.

Synthetic Leather Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the synthetic leather market are:

  • FILWEL Co., Ltd.

  • Toray Industries

  • Zhejiang Hexin Holdings Co.

  • Alfatex Italia SRL

  • H.R.Polycoats Pvt. Ltd.

  • Nan Ya Plastics Corporation Inc.

  • Nan Ya Plastics Corporation Inc.

  • Achilles USA, Inc.

  • San Fang Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

  • Kuraray Co. Ltd.

Make an Enquiry before Buying - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=22364

Global Synthetic Leather Market: Segmentation

Synthetic Leather Market, by Type

  • Polyurethane (PU)

  • Polyvinylchloride (PVC)

Synthetic Leather Market, by End-user

  • Footwear

  • Furnishing

  • Interior

  • Automobiles

  • Sporting Goods

  • Garments

  • Luxury Goods

  • Others (including Industrial)

Synthetic Leather Market, by Region

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa

Chemicals & Materials Industry battles Tangible Impact of Economic and Cultural changes, Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the global Chemicals & Materials:

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Access MarketNgage: The On Demand, Subscription based platform from Transparency Market Research

www.marketngage.com

Now avail flexible Market Research Subscription through MarketNgage, the Market Research Subscription Platform from Transparency Market Research and other iconic market research powerhouses. Go beyond just reports and access research multi-format through downloadable executive summaries, chapters, databooks, infographics, charts, interactive playbook for data visualization and full reports across all major industries, 200+ sub sectors and 1200+ niche markets, through MarketNgage.

Sign Up for a 7 day free trial!

Contact :
Rohit Bhisey
Transparency Market Research
State Tower,
90 State Street,
Suite 700,
Albany NY - 12207
United States
USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com
Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Press Release Source: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/synthetic-leather-market.htm

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/synthetic-leather-market-to-exceed-valuation-of-us-174-7-bn-by-2031--says-tmr-301495825.html

SOURCE Transparency Market Research

