Synthetic Lubricants, the Future of Engine Oils. The Synthetic Lubricants Market to be Worth $16 billion by 2027- Arizton

The global synthetic lubricant market to reach $16 billion by 2027 from $13 billion in 2021.

Chicago, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global synthetic lubricants market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 3% during 2021-2027. The increasing demand from fuel-efficient vehicles, and high-performance machinery are driving the growth of the market. There is a shift from conventional lubricant to synthetic lubricant due to longer service life and greater thermal stability.



Synthetic lubricants are the highest performing engine oils in the market. Synthetic lubricants have a higher percentage of highly refined base oils than conventional mineral oils, which provides better engine protection, performance and they also reduce sludge development.

Synthetic Lubricants Market Report Scope

REPORT ATTRIBUTES DETAILS MARKET SIZE (REVENUE) $16 Billion (2027) MARKET SIZE (VOLUME) 7 Million Ton (2027) CAGR Over 3% (2022-2027) BASE YEAR 2021 FORECAST YEAR 2022-2027 LARGEST MARKET APAC GEOGRAPHIC ANALYSIS North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa COUNTRIES COVERED US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Germany, UK, France, Italy, and Spain

Recent Developments

The FUCHS Group, had signed an agreement to acquire the lubricants business of Gleitmo Technik AB, and is expected to integrate it into its subsidiary FUCHS LUBRICANTS SWEDEN AB.

Sinopec entered the South African market by acquiring a majority stake in Chevron’s lubricant facility.

Shell Indonesia announced investment to double the production capacity of its lubricants oil blending plant (LOBP) located in Jakarta, Indonesia. When completed the plant would produce up to 300 million litres of finished lubricants, annually.



APAC Dominating market for synthetic lubricants

APAC accounted for 45% market share in 2021. The growth in the region is associated with the increasing demand for automotive and high-performance industrial machinery and equipment. APAC region consists of emerging as well as developed economies such as Japan, China, India, South Korea, and Australia. These countries have considerable demand for automotive, agricultural, and construction vehicles. APAC region to create lucrative growth opportunities for vendors due to the growth of new industrial developments such as advanced manufacturing, development of smart cities, and smart construction.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2027

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by application, end-user, type, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 5 key vendors and 18 other prominent vendors are profiled in the report

Insights Offered in the Report:

Engine oil is the largest segment and it accounted for a market share of 29.38% in 2021. Higher viscosity indices improved thermal and oxidative stability, and decreased volatility are the characteristics which boost demand for synthetic base stocks in engine oil lubrication. Automotive and transportation synthetic lubricants accounted for 32.20% market share in 2021. The automotive and transportation segment is expected to register a CAGR of 3.76% during the forecast period. Factor driving the demand for synthetic lubricants are wear and tear prevention, reduced friction, proper heat dissipation, oxidation and corrosion prevention, component stress relieving, and maintaining proper engine functionality. Poly alpha olefin is the most popular synthetic base stock. It eliminates many of the drawbacks of mineral oil lubricants. PAO based lubricants don’t require viscosity modifiers, have higher flash points and low volatility, lower pour-points, and high temperature operability. Shell (US), ExxonMobil (US), British Petroleum (UK), Chevron (US), and Sinopec (China) are some of the key players in the synthetic lubricants market. The market is largely commoditized, with price serving as a significant differentiator. Manufacturers are constantly involved in developing new and sustainable products as per customer requirements and safeguard environment.

Synthetic Lubricants Market Competition Overview

The competition among the players in the synthetic lubricants market is intense. The fast-changing technological environment could undesirably affect vendors as customers expect continous innovations and upgrades in lubrication formulation. The present scenario is forcing vendors to alter and refine their unique value proposition to achieve a strong market presence. Also, vendors can boost profitability by practicing efficient production techniques that minimize product costs and mitigate associated risks.

Partnerships and acquisitions can also increase product offerings and access new geographical markets. Manufacturers can also improve quality by employing gas-to-liquids (GTL) plants, which generate highly pure, proprietary GTL base oils.

Key Vendors

Royal Dutch Shell

ExxonMobil

British Petroleum

Chevron

Sinopec



Other Prominent Vendors

Total Energies

Fuchs

Idemitsu Kosan

Lukoil

Petronas

Indian Oil

Dow

Morris Lubricants

Sasol

Valvoline

Penrite oil

Bharat Petroleum

Liqui Moly

Peak Lubricants

Amalie Oil

Eni

Addinol

Engen Petroleum

Croda International

Petro-Canada Lubricants

