U.S. markets close in 1 hour 14 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,475.74
    -35.87 (-0.80%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,478.32
    -329.14 (-0.95%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,999.86
    -108.96 (-0.77%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,059.41
    -28.94 (-1.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    114.94
    +5.67 (+5.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,938.70
    +17.20 (+0.90%)
     

  • Silver

    25.22
    +0.32 (+1.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1013
    -0.0019 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3120
    -0.0610 (-2.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3210
    -0.0053 (-0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.1000
    +0.2840 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,168.88
    -368.16 (-0.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    970.69
    +4.09 (+0.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,460.63
    -16.09 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,040.16
    +816.05 (+3.00%)
     

Synthetic Lubricants, the Future of Engine Oils. The Synthetic Lubricants Market to be Worth $16 billion by 2027- Arizton

SIRIUS MANAGEMENT CONSULTING
·5 min read
SIRIUS MANAGEMENT CONSULTING
SIRIUS MANAGEMENT CONSULTING

The global synthetic lubricant market to reach $16 billion by 2027 from $13 billion in 2021.

Chicago, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global synthetic lubricants market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 3% during 2021-2027. The increasing demand from fuel-efficient vehicles, and high-performance machinery are driving the growth of the market. There is a shift from conventional lubricant to synthetic lubricant due to longer service life and greater thermal stability.

Synthetic lubricants are the highest performing engine oils in the market. Synthetic lubricants have a higher percentage of highly refined base oils than conventional mineral oils, which provides better engine protection, performance and they also reduce sludge development.

Synthetic Lubricants Market Report Scope

REPORT ATTRIBUTES

DETAILS

MARKET SIZE (REVENUE)

$16 Billion (2027)

MARKET SIZE (VOLUME)

7 Million Ton (2027)

CAGR

Over 3% (2022-2027)

BASE YEAR

2021

FORECAST YEAR

2022-2027

LARGEST MARKET

APAC

GEOGRAPHIC ANALYSIS

North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

COUNTRIES COVERED

US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Germany, UK, France, Italy, and Spain

Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report

Recent Developments

  • The FUCHS Group, had signed an agreement to acquire the lubricants business of Gleitmo Technik AB, and is expected to integrate it into its subsidiary FUCHS LUBRICANTS SWEDEN AB.

  • Sinopec entered the South African market by acquiring a majority stake in Chevron’s lubricant facility.

  • Shell Indonesia announced investment to double the production capacity of its lubricants oil blending plant (LOBP) located in Jakarta, Indonesia. When completed the plant would produce up to 300 million litres of finished lubricants, annually.

APAC Dominating market for synthetic lubricants

APAC accounted for 45% market share in 2021. The growth in the region is associated with the increasing demand for automotive and high-performance industrial machinery and equipment. APAC region consists of emerging as well as developed economies such as Japan, China, India, South Korea, and Australia. These countries have considerable demand for automotive, agricultural, and construction vehicles. APAC region to create lucrative growth opportunities for vendors due to the growth of new industrial developments such as advanced manufacturing, development of smart cities, and smart construction.

Key Offerings:

  • Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2027

  • Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

  • Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by application, end-user, type, and geography

  • Competitive Landscape – 5 key vendors and 18 other prominent vendors are profiled in the report

Insights Offered in the Report:

  1. Engine oil is the largest segment and it accounted for a market share of 29.38% in 2021. Higher viscosity indices improved thermal and oxidative stability, and decreased volatility are the characteristics which boost demand for synthetic base stocks in engine oil lubrication.

  2. Automotive and transportation synthetic lubricants accounted for 32.20% market share in 2021. The automotive and transportation segment is expected to register a CAGR of 3.76% during the forecast period. Factor driving the demand for synthetic lubricants are wear and tear prevention, reduced friction, proper heat dissipation, oxidation and corrosion prevention, component stress relieving, and maintaining proper engine functionality.

  3. Poly alpha olefin is the most popular synthetic base stock. It eliminates many of the drawbacks of mineral oil lubricants. PAO based lubricants don’t require viscosity modifiers, have higher flash points and low volatility, lower pour-points, and high temperature operability.

  4. Shell (US), ExxonMobil (US), British Petroleum (UK), Chevron (US), and Sinopec (China) are some of the key players in the synthetic lubricants market. The market is largely commoditized, with price serving as a significant differentiator. Manufacturers are constantly involved in developing new and sustainable products as per customer requirements and safeguard environment.

Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report

Synthetic Lubricants Market Competition Overview

The competition among the players in the synthetic lubricants market is intense. The fast-changing technological environment could undesirably affect vendors as customers expect continous innovations and upgrades in lubrication formulation. The present scenario is forcing vendors to alter and refine their unique value proposition to achieve a strong market presence. Also, vendors can boost profitability by practicing efficient production techniques that minimize product costs and mitigate associated risks.

Partnerships and acquisitions can also increase product offerings and access new geographical markets. Manufacturers can also improve quality by employing gas-to-liquids (GTL) plants, which generate highly pure, proprietary GTL base oils.

Key Vendors

  • Royal Dutch Shell

  • ExxonMobil

  • British Petroleum

  • Chevron

  • Sinopec

Other Prominent Vendors

  • Total Energies

  • Fuchs

  • Idemitsu Kosan

  • Lukoil

  • Petronas

  • Indian Oil

  • Dow

  • Morris Lubricants

  • Sasol

  • Valvoline

  • Penrite oil

  • Bharat Petroleum

  • Liqui Moly

  • Peak Lubricants

  • Amalie Oil

  • Eni

  • Addinol

  • Engen Petroleum

  • Croda International

  • Petro-Canada Lubricants

Explore our chemicals & materials profile to know more about the industry.

Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report

Read some of the top-selling reports:

About Arizton:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Click Here to Contact Us

Call: +1-312-235-2040

+1 302 469 0707

CONTACT: Arizton Advisory and Intelligence Call: +1-312-235-2040 +1 302 469 0707


Recommended Stories

  • Earnings: Adobe reports weak outlook, General Mills beats, Poshmark posts Q4 loss

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss quarterly earnings for Adobe, General Mills, and Poshmark.

  • Rouble firms past 100 vs dollar after Putin announces gas currency switch

    The potential ramifications of that move, which Putin ordered his government to sort out in one week, could boost the Russian currency, with a host of European countries still dependent on Moscow for much of their energy supplies. The rouble had stabilised near 105 to the dollar in recent sessions after falling to a record low of 120 in Moscow this month and even further on the interbank market to 150. Russia has taken a hit from unprecedented Western sanctions over events in Ukraine, what it terms a "special operation", that started on Feb. 24.

  • Market check: Stocks drop, AMC and GameStop rally

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré discusses how stocks are trading on Wednesday.&nbsp;

  • Is it a Wise Move to Still Buy Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) Shares?

    Ariel Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Ariel Fund & Ariel Appreciation Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. For the three months ending December 31, 2021, Ariel Fund and Ariel Appreciation Fund lagged their primary value benchmarks. This was largely due to some weakness among our […]

  • Adobe earnings beat estimates, stock falls after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré breaks down Adobe's latest quarterly earnings.

  • 10 Penny Stocks That Can Explode in 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 penny stocks that can explode in 2022. In order to skip our detailed analysis of penny stocks, go directly to 5 Penny Stocks That Can Explode in 2022. Small companies that have yet to prove their mettle, or struggling firms trading below $5 in the market, are called […]

  • Here's what Warren Buffett is reminding everyone about investing

    Warren Buffett is channeling one long-held investing philosophy.

  • Here’s Why Tao Value Disposed its Palantir Technologies (PLTR) Shares

    Tao Value, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of -4.82 percentage points was delivered by the fund for the fourth quarter of 2021, underperforming its benchmark, the MSCI All Country World Index which delivered +6.98 percentage points for the same period. […]

  • GameStop stock jumps after 'Papa Cohen' buys more shares

    GameStop (GME) shares opened 11% higher on Wednesday after chairman Ryan Cohen bought 100,000 shares of the video game retailer. Reports of the purchase surfaced after the bell on Tuesday.

  • Wall Street Is Scrambling For the Exits in Moscow — and Billions Are at Stake

    (Bloomberg) -- For decades, global finance firms eagerly catered to Russian firms, billionaires and the government. Then tanks started rolling into Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsChina Plane Crash Update: Voice Recorder Sent for AnalysisThis Is Now The Worst Drawdown on Record for Global Fixed IncomePutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaCitigro

  • Crypto: Coinbase stock is a ‘one-of-a-kind asset,’ analyst says

    MoffettNathanson Analyst Lisa Ellis joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss her price target of $600 for Coinbase stock.

  • The Way People Invest In Real Estate Has Changed - What This New Strategy Means For Investors

    Residential rental properties have been the most common investment option for most people wanting to build wealth through real estate investing. A modest savings account could cover the down payment on a single-family home in many parts of the country, and an ambitious investor could scale that first purchase into a multi-million dollar portfolio. Institutional investors mostly stayed out of the single-family housing market. Hedge funds and private equity firms historically maintained their focu

  • Occidental plans up to $1 billion for facility to capture carbon from air

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Occidental Petroleum on Wednesday outlined plans to advance its clean energy transition business, including spending between $800 million and $1 billion on a facility to remove carbon dioxide (CO2) from the air. The proposed facility, the world's largest direct air capture (DAC) project, is set to begin construction in the second half of this year in the Permian basin, the largest U.S. oilfield, with a start in 2024. The U.S. oil and gas producer is aiming to build a profitable business from providing services and technologies that pull CO2 out of the air and burying it underground to advance government and business climate mitigation goals.

  • Russian Stock Trading to Resume After Record Market Shutdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia will restart trading in some local equities, ending the nation’s record long shutdown that was meant to shield domestic investors from the impact of tough sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsChina Plane Crash Update: Voice Recorder Sent for AnalysisThis Is Now The Worst Drawdown on Record for Global Fixed IncomePutin

  • 3 reasons why Starbucks stock is hated right now

    Is it time to buy Starbucks shares on weakness?

  • Day Traders Finally Retreat After Standing Firm Amid Stock Market Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- In what looks increasingly like an uncharacteristic bout of bad timing, retail investors who hung tough during the selloff in January and February are now taking money off the table just as stocks are rallying.Most Read from BloombergWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsChina Plane Crash Update: Voice Recorder Sent for AnalysisThis Is Now The Worst Drawdown on Record for Global Fixed Inc

  • Should You Now Consider Liquidating Your Sea Limited (SE) Position?

    Tao Value, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of -4.82 percentage points was delivered by the fund for the fourth quarter of 2021, underperforming its benchmark, the MSCI All Country World Index which delivered +6.98 percentage points for the same period. […]

  • This chicken wing stock may cook up a sizzling 40% return: analyst

    Mega buy rating on Wingstop, argues this veteran restaurant analyst.

  • Evergrande Investors Left Baffled by $2.1 Billion in Seized Cash

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors in China Evergrande Group are still in the dark over just how $2.1 billion of deposits at its property-services unit came to be used as security for pledge guarantees and seized by banks. Most Read from BloombergWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsChina Plane Crash Update: One Black Box Located; Pilot DetailsUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Will Join NATO Summit Via Video LinkIn a ca

  • Gas prices: 'We're starting to see demand destruction', says expert

    High gasoline prices are already impacting demand, according to one energy expert.