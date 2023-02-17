Synthetic Paper World Market Compendium 2023: As Conventional Paper Sales Fall, Synthetic Papers Rise as a Replacement
Whereas normal paper is made using wood pulp, leading to concerns, such as deforestation and climate change because of this, Synthetic Papers belong to a family of papers derived from synthetic resins, as the name suggests. Despite being a 100% "tree-free" alternative to standard paper, there are some common features among both these materials, including the use of optical brighteners and mineral fillers to achieve the smoothness, brightness, and opacity associated with regular papers.
The use of normal papers has come down considerably and Synthetic Papers have taken over as appropriate replacements because of some of their outstanding properties, such as resistance to moisture, tearing, oils & numerous chemicals, in addition to durability & sustainability. The wider adoption of these papers in the chemical, food & beverage, personal care & cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals sectors has further spurred demand for them.
This world market compendium analyzes the market for Synthetic Papers at a high level by raw material, application, end-use industry, and geographic region. The market is studied for historical/current trends and future forecasts in terms of value in US$ for 2019, 2022, and 2028.
Raw Material
Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP)
High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE)
Other Raw Materials (Primarily PET & PVC, among others)
Application
Labeling
Non-Labeling
Other Applications (Including Paper Bags & Printing)
End-Use Industry
Chemical
Food & Beverages
Personal Care & Cosmetics
Pharmaceuticals
Other End-Use Industries (primarily Consumer Goods, Horticulture, Manufacturing & Transportation)
Geographic Region
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
South America
Rest of World
This report provides estimates and forecasts for the global Synthetic Paper market. The study also provides the key market developments and a list of major players in this market that are cited.
Key Topics Covered:
1. MARKET SEGMENTATION
Raw Material
Application
End-Use Industry
Geographic Region
2. WORLD MARKET COMPENDIUM
Market Demand by Geographic Region
Market Demand by Raw Material
Market Demand by Application
Market Demand by End-Use Industry
3. REGIONAL MARKET COMPENDIUM
North America
North American Market Demand by Geographic Region
North American Market Demand by Raw Material
North American Market Demand by Application
North American Market Demand by End-Use Industry
Europe
European Market Demand by Geographic Region
European Market Demand by Raw Material
European Market Demand by Application
European Market Demand by End-Use Industry
Asia-Pacific
Asia-Pacific Market Demand by Geographic Region
Asia-Pacific Market Demand by Raw Material
Asia-Pacific Market Demand by Application
Asia-Pacific Market Demand by End-Use Industry
South America
South America Market Demand by Geographic Region
South America Market Demand by Raw Material
South America Market Demand by Application
South America Market Demand by End-Use Industry
Rest of World
Rest of World Market Demand by Raw Material
Rest of World Market Demand by Application
Rest of World Market Demand by End-Use Industry
4. LATEST MARKET DEVELOPMENTS
Advantages Galore Propel the Synthetic Paper Market
Demand for Synthetic Paper Growing as a Replacement for Wood Pulp-Based Paper
Inkjet Printing on Synthetic Paper Growing Exponentially
Corona-Treated Plastic Falling Short of Synthetic Paper for Printing Applications
5. MAJOR MARKET PLAYERS
6. DATA SOURCES AND RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
Companies Mentioned
Agfa-Gevaert NV
Aluminium Feron Gmbh & Co. KG
Avery Dennison Corporation
Cosmo Films
Dupont Co
Granwell Products, Inc.
Hop Industries Corporation
Innovia Films
Jindal Poly Films Limited
MDV Group
Nan Ya Plastics Corp
PPG Industries, Inc.
Toyobo Co Ltd
Transcendia, Inc.
Valeron Strength Films
Yupo Corp
