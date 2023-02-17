Synthetic Paper World Market Compendium 2023: As Conventional Paper Sales Fall, Synthetic Papers Rise as a Replacement

Company Logo

Dublin, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Synthetic Paper World Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Whereas normal paper is made using wood pulp, leading to concerns, such as deforestation and climate change because of this, Synthetic Papers belong to a family of papers derived from synthetic resins, as the name suggests. Despite being a 100% "tree-free" alternative to standard paper, there are some common features among both these materials, including the use of optical brighteners and mineral fillers to achieve the smoothness, brightness, and opacity associated with regular papers.

The use of normal papers has come down considerably and Synthetic Papers have taken over as appropriate replacements because of some of their outstanding properties, such as resistance to moisture, tearing, oils & numerous chemicals, in addition to durability & sustainability. The wider adoption of these papers in the chemical, food & beverage, personal care & cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals sectors has further spurred demand for them.

This world market compendium analyzes the market for Synthetic Papers at a high level by raw material, application, end-use industry, and geographic region. The market is studied for historical/current trends and future forecasts in terms of value in US$ for 2019, 2022, and 2028.

Raw Material

Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP)

High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

Other Raw Materials (Primarily PET & PVC, among others)

Application

Labeling

Non-Labeling

Other Applications (Including Paper Bags & Printing)

End-Use Industry

Chemical

Food & Beverages

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Other End-Use Industries (primarily Consumer Goods, Horticulture, Manufacturing & Transportation)

Geographic Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Rest of World

This report provides estimates and forecasts for the global Synthetic Paper market. The study also provides the key market developments and a list of major players in this market that are cited.

Story continues





Key Topics Covered:





1. MARKET SEGMENTATION

Raw Material

Application

End-Use Industry

Geographic Region

2. WORLD MARKET COMPENDIUM

Market Demand by Geographic Region

Market Demand by Raw Material

Market Demand by Application

Market Demand by End-Use Industry

3. REGIONAL MARKET COMPENDIUM

North America

North American Market Demand by Geographic Region

North American Market Demand by Raw Material

North American Market Demand by Application

North American Market Demand by End-Use Industry

Europe

European Market Demand by Geographic Region

European Market Demand by Raw Material

European Market Demand by Application

European Market Demand by End-Use Industry

Asia-Pacific

Asia-Pacific Market Demand by Geographic Region

Asia-Pacific Market Demand by Raw Material

Asia-Pacific Market Demand by Application

Asia-Pacific Market Demand by End-Use Industry

South America

South America Market Demand by Geographic Region

South America Market Demand by Raw Material

South America Market Demand by Application

South America Market Demand by End-Use Industry

Rest of World

Rest of World Market Demand by Raw Material

Rest of World Market Demand by Application

Rest of World Market Demand by End-Use Industry

4. LATEST MARKET DEVELOPMENTS

Advantages Galore Propel the Synthetic Paper Market

Demand for Synthetic Paper Growing as a Replacement for Wood Pulp-Based Paper

Inkjet Printing on Synthetic Paper Growing Exponentially

Corona-Treated Plastic Falling Short of Synthetic Paper for Printing Applications

5. MAJOR MARKET PLAYERS

6. DATA SOURCES AND RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

Companies Mentioned





Agfa-Gevaert NV

Aluminium Feron Gmbh & Co. KG

Avery Dennison Corporation

Cosmo Films

Dupont Co

Granwell Products, Inc.

Hop Industries Corporation

Innovia Films

Jindal Poly Films Limited

MDV Group

Nan Ya Plastics Corp

PPG Industries, Inc.

Toyobo Co Ltd

Transcendia, Inc.

Valeron Strength Films

Yupo Corp

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gu0ran-paper?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



