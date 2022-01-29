U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,431.85
    +105.34 (+2.43%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,725.47
    +564.69 (+1.65%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,770.57
    +417.79 (+3.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,968.51
    +37.22 (+1.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.29
    +0.68 (+0.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.30
    -2.70 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    22.49
    -0.19 (-0.82%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1152
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7820
    -0.0250 (-1.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3401
    +0.0019 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.1900
    -0.1120 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,802.91
    +638.82 (+1.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    863.83
    +21.37 (+2.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,466.07
    -88.24 (-1.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,717.34
    +547.04 (+2.09%)
     

Synthetic Polyisoprene Rubber Market to reach US$ 3.82 Bn by 2031 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·6 min read

Synthetic Polyisoprene Rubber Market - Analysis, Outlook, Growth, Trends, Forecasts

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worldwide sales of synthetic polyisoprene rubber will roughly equate the revenues worth US$ 2.2 Bn by 2022 end, a 7% increase year-over-year, according to the latest research from Future Market Insights (FMI).

Attribute

Details

Synthetic Polyisoprene Rubber Market Estimated Size in 2022

US$ 2.2 Bn

Synthetic Polyisoprene Rubber Market Projected Size in 2031

US$ 3.82 Bn

Synthetic Polyisoprene Rubber Market Historical CAGR (2016-2021)

12.0

%

Synthetic Polyisoprene Rubber Market Value-Based CAGR (2022-2031)

6.3

%

FMI analysts expect the synthetic polyisoprene rubber market to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% during the period, 2022-2031, driven by incorporation of innovative materials in medical gloves production to prevent the risk of latex allergy along with increasing demand for highly efficient adhesives in building & construction industry. Analysts also expect that demand coming from high-end applications can offer larger profit pools, which should compel the manufactures to center their focus on developing material with high purity targeted at specific end-use applications.

Request for Report Sample - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-10272

Increasing environmental regulations in regard to mounting concerns over rising rubber waste in landfills will impact the market growth in the future. Manufactures who are taking off into new processing technologies and development of new raw materials compounds that will reduce the dependence on petroleum will succeed and continue to capture relatively high market share. Aligning with newer consumer and industrial trends will be a key to strengthening the position in the market as well.

Consumption for Medical Use to Increase in 2022 and Ahead

In 2021, sales of synthetic polyisoprene rubber for medical use represented ~57% share, and growing use in consumer goods production is likely to result in increased market share. Owing to enhanced consistency, lower impurities, improved manufacturability, and cost as compared to natural rubber, the use of synthetic polyisoprene rubber in healthcare or medical items will increase 6.7% year-over-year in 2022, according to the FMI analyst. Although the industrial use of synthetic polyisoprene rubber has been rapidly increasing over the years, it continues to account for lowest share in the market.

“The risk of allergy associated with surgical gloves manufactured from natural rubber latex has largely influenced the rising demand for synthetic polyisoprene rubber,” said the FMI analyst. “Moreover, application in medical glove production has contributed more than half of the growth of the synthetic polyisoprene rubber market in 2021.”

In the recent years, increasing awareness and promotion of condom use to prevent the transmission of several STDs has significantly raised the demand for synthetic polyisoprene rubber, especially for non-latex condoms. In addition, the FMI analyst forecasts the sales of synthetic polyisoprene rubber for application in medical balloons and catheters to collectively record ~20% share in 2022.

Speak to our Research Expert: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-10272

East Asia Leads Gains in the Synthetic Polyisoprene Rubber Market

According to the FMI analyst, Europe market for synthetic polyisoprene rubber will lose its leading position to East Asian Market in 2022, which generated revenue worth ~US$ 145 million in 2021. The emergence of Asia Pacific as the world’s largest producers and consumers of synthetic rubber continues to work to advantage of market stakeholders. “Rising demand for consumer goods and services in the region in line with favorable government policies supporting manufacturing facilities will continue to offer lucrative opportunities for the market players,” said the FMI analyst.

In 2021, the leading market players including Goodyear Tires, Royal Dutch Shell plc, and Kraton collectively accounted for ~35% share. Establishment of new manufacturing facilities where the cost of operation is relatively low and strategic positioning in the regional markets through acquisitions and joint venture with local players will remain key focal points of the leading stakeholders, according to the FMI analyst.

Scope Of The Report

Attribute

Details

Historical Data Available for

2016-2021

Forecast Period

2022-2031

Market Analysis

Units for Volume and US$ Mn for Value

Key Regions Covered

North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania and Middle East and Africa

Key Countries Covered

US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, China, Japan, South Korea, India, ASEAN, Turkey, Saudi Arabia and South Africa

Key Segments Covered

Application, End Use and Region

Key Companies Profiled

• Goodyear


• JSR Corporation


• Kraton Corporation


• Sibur

• Zeon

• China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec)

• Kent Elastomers

• Top Gloves Corporation

Report Coverage

Market Forecast, Company Share Analysis, Competition Intelligence, DROT Analysis, Market Dynamics and Challenges, and Strategic Growth Initiatives

Customization & Pricing

Available upon Request

Explore FMI’s Extensive ongoing Coverage on Chemicals & Materials Domain

Acid Dyes Market: According to latest research, the demand of Acid Dyes is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of about 4% to 6% in between the coming assessment period of 2021-2031.

2K Coatings Market: According to latest research, 2K Coatings Market is set to witness prominent growth during the period 2021-2031, with a CAGR of more than 5% during the period.

Para-tert-Octylphenol (POTP) Market: According to latest research, the demand of Para-tert-Octylphenol is anticipated to grow with a significant growth rate of about 4.5% to 6.0% in between the coming assessment period of 2021-2031.

Photoresist Stripper Market: According to latest research, the market is set to witness steady growth during 2021-2031 with CAGR of 4.5 to 5% between 2021 and 2031.

Polyacrylate Rubber Market: According to latest research conducted, the global market of Polyacrylate Rubber is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 7% to 8% in between the assessment period of 2021-2031.

Potassium Humate Market: According to latest assessment, the Potassium Humate market is anticipated to exhibit impressive growth between 8% and 10% during the tenure of 2021 to 2031.

Polybutadiene Rubber Market: According to latest research, the demand of polybutadiene rubber (PBR) is anticipated to grow with a steady growth rate of about 4.0% to 6.0% in between the coming assessment period of 2021-2031.

Valeronitrile Market: As per the research study, Valeronitrile consumption is expected to witness a growth rate of 3.0% to 5.0% during the forecast period of 2021 and 2031.

Thermoplastic Ester Elastomer (TPEE) Market: According to latest research, the Thermoplastic Ester Elastomer (TPEE) market is projected to expand between 4% and 6% CAGR during the 2021 to 2031 assessment period.

Nonwoven Polyester Fabric Market: According to latest research on Nonwoven polyester fabric market, the demand of Nonwoven polyester fabric market is anticipated to grow with a significant growth rate of about 5.0% to 7.0% in between the coming assessment period of 2021-2031.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:
Future Market Insights,
1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,
Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,
United Arab Emirates
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/
Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/synthetic-polyisoprene-rubber-market
Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/synthetic-polyisoprene-rubber-market


Recommended Stories

  • Here's Why Affirm Is Spiking Higher Today

    The stock market was having a generally strong day on Friday, with all three major averages in the green, led by the tech-heavy Nasdaq. There are a couple of reasons Affirm is such an outperformer today. Analyst Christopher Brendler said in his note that the sell-off in Affirm has greatly improved the risk/reward dynamics of the stock.

  • Jim Cramer literally drowns Cathie Wood’s ARK as flagship fund falters

    Jim Cramer has never been shy to use buzzers and bells to make the occasionally esoteric world of finance more interesting.

  • Market check: Stocks edge higher at open, Chevron shares slide, Caterpillar drops

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss the market open, why Chevron shares are down, and Caterpillar warning of rising costs in its earnings call.

  • Jim Cramer’s Top 10 Stock Picks for 2022

    In this article, we discuss Jim Cramer’s top 10 stock picks for 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Jim Cramer’s Top 5 Stock Picks for 2022. The beginning of 2022 has not been kind to the stock market. Major indices are down, inflation is up, and […]

  • Why Advanced Micro Devices Stock Was Falling This Week

    Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) were trading down 12.8% week to date as of 11:51 a.m. ET Friday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The highlight was China giving conditional approval to AMD's $35 billion deal to buy Xilinx (NASDAQ: XLNX) on Thursday. The addition of Xilinx is an important growth catalyst for AMD.

  • Nvidia Stock Is Crashing, and That's Great News for Growth Investors

    Ever since Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) released strong earnings results for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 on Nov. 17, 2021, the stock has been going downhill, due to a variety of factors out of the company's control. Shares of the graphics card specialist are down 30% since its Q3 report as the strong probability of interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve and the crash in cryptocurrencies has weighed on investor sentiment. After all, interest rate hikes are bad news for richly valued companies such as Nvidia as rising U.S. Treasury yields mean that investors can get more returns by shifting their money to safer assets.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Investing $200,000 in this basket of dividend stocks should earn you $12,800 in passive income in 2022.

  • Rivian has huge potential upside despite the stock's recent plunge: Analyst

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi discusses Rivian and where analysts see the stock going from here.

  • Why Shopify Stock Jumped on Friday

    While a rebound in technology stocks certainly added fuel to its ascent, the e-commerce platform provider was also on the receiving end of positive commentary from not one, but two Wall Street analysts. SMBC Nikko analyst Andrew Bauch initiated coverage of Shopify, assigning an outperform (buy) rating, while simultaneously issuing a $1,200 price target.

  • Why Roblox Tumbled This Week

    Shares of Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) have tumbled 15% from where they finished trading last week as of 1 p.m. ET today, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, on no news specific to the game company. The stock indexes also approaching correction levels earlier in the week on fears of interest rate hikes and economic decline likely also contributed to the downward trajectory of Roblox's stock. Interest in Roblox is still being driven by the potential it has for being a metaverse winner.

  • Why Novavax Stock Surged 14% on Friday

    The deal is an advance purchase agreement between Novavax and Israel's Ministry of Health. The Novavax jab is not yet authorized or approved for use in Israel; so far, the country has only approved fellow biotech Moderna's mRNA-1273 (Spikevax) and Comirnaty from Pfizer and BioNTech. In its press release on the matter, Novavax wrote that it "will work with the Ministry of Health to obtain the necessary authorizations and finalize plans for distribution in Israel pending regulatory approval."

  • 3M Stock: Should You Buy or Sell?

    Just as a good tv series always leaves you with a cliffhanger, 3M (NYSE: MMM) earnings report left investors wondering just where the company might be heading in 2022. Full-year organic sales growth came in at 8.8% compared to the guidance range of 8% to 9% given in October, and after management told investors in early December that sales growth for the fourth quarter would come in toward the low end of implied guidance. CFO Monish Patolawala said respirator revenue came in $40 million better than expected in the quarter, but the increase is worth less than 0.5% of fourth-quarter 2020 sales.

  • This $22.5 Million Legal Loss Could Be a Huge Problem for This Dividend Aristocrat

    Industrial giant 3M just lost a big legal case, and it helps explain why investors are so downbeat on the shares.

  • Apple earnings: Analyst describes 'the scary thing' about the tech giant's strong quarter

    Citi Managing Director in Equity Research Jim Suva joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the outlook for Apple after it reported record-breaking earnings.

  • Why Chevron Stock Is Slumping Today

    Shares of Chevron (NYSE: CVX) had fallen about 5% by 10:30 a.m. ET on Friday, erasing more than $5 billion of market value. The culprit was the oil giant's fourth-quarter results, which fell short of expectations.

  • Tech Is Still Getting Crushed. Here Are 15 Stocks to Buy in a Changed World.

    Microsoft has restored the market’s faith in the cloud, while IBM reminded investors there was still value in a legacy business.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Poised to Benefit From the Coming Rate Hikes

    The year 2022 is barely one month old, and the stock market is starting it off with sharp downturn. In a way, this shouldn’t be too surprising. Inflation started taking off in the second half of last year, and reached an annualized rate of 7% in December. The Federal Reserve, normally tasked with watchdogging inflation, had already been talking about raising interest rates; this anti-inflationary move was a possibility that moved to a probability. Now it’s certainty, and sooner rather than later

  • Why Visa Stock Vaulted Today

    Shares of Visa (NYSE: V) surged 10.6% on Friday after the digital payments giant delivered impressive fiscal 2022 first-quarter earnings results. Visa's revenue jumped 24% year over year to $7.1 billion. Notably, Visa's lucrative cross-border volume -- which is comprised of transactions between purchasers and merchants that reside in different countries -- soared 40%.

  • Early Retirement Portfolio: 15 Stocks to Live Off Dividends

    In this article, we discuss the 15 best dividend stocks for retirement. You can skip our detailed and historical analysis of the dividend stocks and go directly to read Early Retirement Portfolio: 5 Stocks to Live Off Dividends. Early retirement is becoming a global phenomenon, widely stimulated by the Covid-19 pandemic. According to a report […]

  • The biggest corporate holder of bitcoin is not Square or Tesla

    At least 26 publicly traded companies hold bitcoin, including automakers, video game developers, fossil fuel investors, mortgage lenders, insurers, and one massive whale that owns 56% of all corporate crypto.