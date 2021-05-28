U.S. markets open in 5 hours 34 minutes

Synthetic Resins Market Procurement Intelligence Report with COVID-19 Impact Updates | SpendEdge

·3 min read

NEW YORK, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Synthetic Resins Market Procurement Research Report

The Synthetic Resins market will register an incremental spend of about USD 170.04 billion, growing at a CAGR of 5.09% during the five-year forecast period. A targeted strategic approach to Synthetic Resins sourcing can unlock several opportunities for buyers. This report also offers market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

  • Information on how to identify strategic and tactical negotiation levels that will help achieve the best prices.

  • Gain information on relevant pricing levels, detailed explanation of the pros and cons of prevalent pricing models.

  • Methods to help engage with the right suppliers and discover KPI's to evaluate incumbent suppliers.

Insights into buyer strategies and tactical negotiation levers:
Several strategic and tactical negotiation levers are explained in the report to help buyers achieve the best prices for Synthetic Resins market. The report also aids buyers with relevant Synthetic Resins pricing levels, pros, and cons of prevalent pricing models such as volume-based pricing, spot pricing, and cost-plus pricing and category management strategies and best practices to fulfill their category objectives.

Key Drivers and Trends Fueling Market Growth:
The pressure from substitutes and a moderate level of threat from new entrants have resulted in the low bargaining power of suppliers.

Price forecasts are beneficial in purchase planning, especially when supplemented by the constant monitoring of price influencing factors.

  • Identify favorable opportunities in Promotional Products TCO (total cost of ownership).

  • Expected changes in price forecast and factors driving the current and future price changes.

  • Identify pricing models that offer the most rewarding opportunities.

Some of the top Synthetic Resins suppliers listed in this report:
This Synthetic Resins procurement intelligence report has enlisted the top suppliers and their cost structures, SLA terms, best selection criteria, and negotiation strategies.

  • Huntsman Corp.

  • LyondellBasell Industries NV

  • The Dow Chemical Co.

  • China National Petroleum Corp.

  • Synresins Ltd.

  • Macro Polymer Pvt. Ltd.

To access the definite purchasing guide on the Synthetic Resins that answers all your key questions on price trends and analysis:

  • Am I paying/getting the right prices? Is my Synthetic Resins TCO (total cost of ownership) favorable?

  • How is the price forecast expected to change? What is driving the current and future price changes?

  • Which pricing models offer the most rewarding opportunities?

About SpendEdge:
SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.
Contacts:
SpendEdge
Anirban Choudhury
Marketing Manager
Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340
SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
