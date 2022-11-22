Synthetic Rubber Market Size & Share to Surpass $56.0 Bn by 2028 | Vantage Market Research

Vantage Market Research, The North Star for the Working World

WASHINGTON, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Synthetic Rubber Market is valued at USD 39.3 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach a value of USD 56.0 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 6.10% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

One of the most significant economic segments is the Synthetic Rubber Market, and in the years to come, growth in this area is predicted to be steady. Although the industry is prone to volatility, a variety of factors could impact its development or decline. This report provides a thorough overview of the sector by examining current trends and future prospects. Additionally, it offers information on the major market participants and their expansion plans.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of manufacturers and suppliers worldwide, as well as their current situation and potential for the future. It also offers information on demand-side elements, such as advancing technology, rising investment demands, and new rules, that are influencing the demand for Synthetic Rubber Market globally.

Top Players in the Global Synthetic Rubber Market

Asahi Kasei Corporation

The Dow Chemical Company

DuPont

LANXESS AG

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Dynasol Elastomers S.A.

TSRC Corporation

Versalis S.p.A.

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

KUMHO PETROCHEMICAL

China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC)

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec Corporation)

Market Overview

According to Vantage Market Research, the automobile industry has seen substantial growth worldwide, encouraging growth. Synthetic rubber's great abrasion resistance and excellent aging stability is frequently used in automotive parts like tires, doors, window profiles, belts, and gaskets. Additionally, the market is growing due to the increased use of styrene-butadiene rubber (SBR) in tire manufacture due to the benefits offered by synthetic rubber-like resistance to alcohol, silicone oil, grease, water, and weak acids. In addition, it is projected that the widespread use of electric vehicles (E.V.s) and the advent of bio-based feedstock for synthetic rubber will further propel the market.

We forecast that styrene butadiene rubber in Synthetic Rubber Market sales will account for more than 30% of total sales by 2028. Its low cost and popularity over natural rubber are credited with the rise. The high product consumption is seen in the haul-off pads, belting, roll coverings, cutting boards, and insulation for wire and cable.

The largest market share for synthetic rubber is held by China, which manufactures a different variety of tires and non-automotive goods than any other country. The growth is also attributed to the rising demand from the construction industry for nitrile rubber and styrene-butadiene rubber.

Market Dynamics

Demand from the Automotive Industry is Growing:

The market will develop due to the rising demand from the automotive industry for synthetic rubber. Synthetic rubber is favored in the automobile sector due to abrasion and temperature resistance. The excellent anti-slip properties of artificial rubber make it ideal for use in vehicle pedals and interior flooring mats. Additionally, it is anticipated that the growing demand for automobiles on a global scale will increase product consumption, especially since rubber products are used to manufacture various bikes and cars. The demand for the product will increase during the forecast period due to the fast expansion of the automotive industry and rising R&D activities.

Growing Preference for Environmentally Friendly Tyres:

Environmentally friendly tires are increasingly in demand as a result of worries about the state of the environment. Due to strict regulations in Europe and North America, tire manufacturers are concentrating on creating high-performance, environmentally friendly tires. The demand for synthetic rubber has increased recently as more manufacturer initiatives have centered on creating environmentally friendly tires.

Increasing Aerospace Industry Growth:

The aircraft industry is one of the main end-use sectors driving demand for synthetic rubber. The aerospace industry, including spaceflight and aviation, depends heavily on rubber. Heat shields, adhesives, and seals have all been made with synthetic rubber, sometimes known as silicone. The development and refinement of several varieties of synthetic rubber have led to industrial growth. Thermal insulation, LED gaskets and seals, O-rings, window and door seals, vibration dampening, and other parts and components require synthetic rubber. Growing aircraft sector expansion is anticipated to increase demand for synthetic rubber in the coming years.

Top Trends in Global Synthetic Rubber Market

One trend that Vantage Market Research (VMR) expects to see in the Synthetic Rubber Market industry is an increased demand from the automotive sector. Synthetic rubber is preferred in the automotive industry due to its abrasion and temperature resistance properties. Synthetic rubber prevents slipping, making it perfect for use in car pedals and interior floor mats. It is used in hoses, O-rings and gaskets, doors, floors and window profiles, and belts. It is also commonly utilized in applications involving tires. Furthermore, due to the rapidly growing automotive industry and rising R&D activities, demand for the product will rise over the forecast period.

Another trend that VMR predicts will continue in the Synthetic Rubber Market industry is an increased demand for synthetic rubber from the construction industry. The future demand for synthetic rubber is anticipated to be impacted by rapid industrialization, rising personal income, and manufacturing output from the construction industry. The product is used for many different things, including pipes, sealants, roofing membranes, and adhesives. Furthermore, it is anticipated that rising industrial product production and demand will influence the market for Synthetic Rubber Market globally in the upcoming years.

Top Report Findings

Based on form, the solid category held the largest revenue share in the Synthetic Rubber Market. Solid synthetic rubber makes up the tire and its parts. One factor that would support market growth is the automotive industry's rapid expansion and improvements in solid synthetic rubber tires. Conveyor belts, industrial mats, gloves, wires and cables are other items of solid synthetic rubber that are included in the industrial rubber goods category. The market will grow due to the increasing product demand in these applications.

Based on type, the majority of the Synthetic Rubber Market's revenue is controlled by synthetic rubber, known as styrene butadiene rubber (SBR). It gives thermal aging and is easily processed. SBR is abrasion-resistant as well. SBR is frequently combined with natural rubber during the production of car tires. It is also used to make gaskets, floor tiles, hoses, adhesives, conveyor belts, and footwear.

Based on the end user industry, the transportation sector dominated the Synthetic Rubber Market, and this trend is anticipated to continue. The transportation industry is the main consumer of synthetic rubber used to create tires. With its strength, elasticity, and flexibility, synthetic rubber is perfect for making products used in transportation. As investments in the automotive, aerospace, marine, and other industries increase, it is projected that the need for synthetic rubber will increase as well.



Top 10 Players Generates More Than 45% of the Global Synthetic Rubber Market Revenue

The report also found that the largest players in the Synthetic Rubber Market are technology providers such as Asahi Kasei Corporation, The Dow Chemical Company, DuPont and LANXESS AG. These companies are expected to benefit from increased demand for their products and services, as well as growing investments in new mines. Other major players include Exxon Mobil Corporation, Dynasol Elastomers S.A., TSRC Corporation, Versalis S.p.A., Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., KUMHO PETROCHEMICAL, China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec Corporation) and other. As per latest report published by Vantage Market Research, top 10 companies are responsible for generating more than 45% revenue of the market.

Styrene Butadiene Rubber Category in Synthetic Rubber Market to Generate Over 30% Revenue

Synthetic Rubber Market is an expensive investment. Vantage Market Research has analyzed the market for Synthetic Rubber Market to understand its current state and potential future growth factors. For better understanding, based on type Synthetic Rubber Market is divided into acrylic rubber (ACM), butadiene rubber (B.R.), styrene-butadiene rubber (SBR), butyl rubber (IIR), ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM), fluoroelastomers (FKM)/Viton, isoprene rubber (I.R.), nitrile rubber (NBR), polychloroprene (C.R.)/neoprene, polysulfide rubber (PSR), silicone rubber (SIR), and others.

The styrene butadiene rubber (SBR) category is anticipated to have the largest share in Synthetic Rubber Market over the forecast period. This can be attributed to SBR's low cost and high abrasion resistance, making it very useful in industries like footwear, healthcare, architecture, and construction. Its low price and popularity over natural rubber are also associated with the increase. Cutting boards, belting, roll coverings, haul-off pads, and wire and cable insulation are products with high product consumption.

On the other hand, the ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM) category is anticipated to grow significantly over the forecast period. The most widely used and practical type of synthetic rubber is EPDM, which has a wide range of applications, including insulators, radiator and heater hoses, diaphragms, window and door seals, wire and cable connectors, and more. This rubber is extremely heat and oxidation resistant. At temperatures as high as 150 degrees, it is unbreakable. It also gives decent resistance to moisture and dampness. The roofing material EPDM is also used to stop leaks.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 148 Pages and in-depth TOC on Synthetic Rubber Market Forecast Report (2022-2028).

Global Synthetic Rubber Market Segmentation

By Form Type

Solid

Liquid

By Type

Acrylic Rubber (ACM)

Butadiene Rubber (B.R.)

Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR)

Butyl Rubber (IIR)

Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM)

Fluoroelastomers (FKM)/Viton

Isoprene Rubber (I.R.)

Nitrile Rubber (NBR)

Polychloroprene (C.R.)/Neoprene

Polysulfide Rubber (PSR)

Silicone Rubber (SiR)

Others

By End Use Industry

Transportation

Building and Construction

Medical

Textile & Apparel

Food & Beverage

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 39.3 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2028 USD 56.0 Billion CAGR 6.1% from 2022 to 2028 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 to 2028 Key Players Asahi Kasei Corporation, The Dow Chemical Company, DuPont, LANXESS AG,

Exxon Mobil Corporation, Dynasol Elastomers S.A., TSRC Corporation,

Versalis S.P.A., Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., KUMHO PETROCHEMICAL,

China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), China Petroleum &

Chemical Corporation (Sinopec Corporation)

