U.S. markets open in 58 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,973.25
    +15.25 (+0.39%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,859.00
    +124.00 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,622.00
    +34.00 (+0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,851.20
    +8.00 (+0.43%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.42
    +1.38 (+1.72%)
     

  • Gold

    1,746.00
    +6.40 (+0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    21.20
    +0.33 (+1.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0275
    +0.0031 (+0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8250
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.24
    -0.88 (-3.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1889
    +0.0066 (+0.56%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    141.3420
    -0.7540 (-0.53%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,047.06
    -159.83 (-0.99%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    369.65
    -2.71 (-0.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,426.14
    +49.29 (+0.67%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,115.74
    +170.95 (+0.61%)
     
Survey:

What's the worst-performing company of 2022? We want your nominees. Tell us here.

Synthetic Rubber Market Size & Share to Surpass $56.0 Bn by 2028 | Vantage Market Research

Vantage Market Research
·11 min read
Vantage Market Research, The North Star for the Working World
Vantage Market Research, The North Star for the Working World

WASHINGTON, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Synthetic Rubber Market is valued at USD 39.3 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach a value of USD 56.0 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 6.10% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

One of the most significant economic segments is the Synthetic Rubber Market, and in the years to come, growth in this area is predicted to be steady. Although the industry is prone to volatility, a variety of factors could impact its development or decline. This report provides a thorough overview of the sector by examining current trends and future prospects. Additionally, it offers information on the major market participants and their expansion plans.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of manufacturers and suppliers worldwide, as well as their current situation and potential for the future. It also offers information on demand-side elements, such as advancing technology, rising investment demands, and new rules, that are influencing the demand for Synthetic Rubber Market globally.

Get Access to the In-depth Free Sample Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/synthetic-rubber-market-1887/request-sample

Top Players in the Global Synthetic Rubber Market

  • Asahi Kasei Corporation

  • The Dow Chemical Company

  • DuPont

  • LANXESS AG

  • Exxon Mobil Corporation

  • Dynasol Elastomers S.A.

  • TSRC Corporation

  • Versalis S.p.A.

  • Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

  • KUMHO PETROCHEMICAL

  • China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC)

  • China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec Corporation)

Market Overview

According to Vantage Market Research, the automobile industry has seen substantial growth worldwide, encouraging growth. Synthetic rubber's great abrasion resistance and excellent aging stability is frequently used in automotive parts like tires, doors, window profiles, belts, and gaskets. Additionally, the market is growing due to the increased use of styrene-butadiene rubber (SBR) in tire manufacture due to the benefits offered by synthetic rubber-like resistance to alcohol, silicone oil, grease, water, and weak acids. In addition, it is projected that the widespread use of electric vehicles (E.V.s) and the advent of bio-based feedstock for synthetic rubber will further propel the market.

We forecast that styrene butadiene rubber in Synthetic Rubber Market sales will account for more than 30% of total sales by 2028. Its low cost and popularity over natural rubber are credited with the rise. The high product consumption is seen in the haul-off pads, belting, roll coverings, cutting boards, and insulation for wire and cable.

The largest market share for synthetic rubber is held by China, which manufactures a different variety of tires and non-automotive goods than any other country. The growth is also attributed to the rising demand from the construction industry for nitrile rubber and styrene-butadiene rubber.

Market Dynamics

Demand from the Automotive Industry is Growing:

The market will develop due to the rising demand from the automotive industry for synthetic rubber. Synthetic rubber is favored in the automobile sector due to abrasion and temperature resistance. The excellent anti-slip properties of artificial rubber make it ideal for use in vehicle pedals and interior flooring mats. Additionally, it is anticipated that the growing demand for automobiles on a global scale will increase product consumption, especially since rubber products are used to manufacture various bikes and cars. The demand for the product will increase during the forecast period due to the fast expansion of the automotive industry and rising R&D activities.

Growing Preference for Environmentally Friendly Tyres:

Environmentally friendly tires are increasingly in demand as a result of worries about the state of the environment. Due to strict regulations in Europe and North America, tire manufacturers are concentrating on creating high-performance, environmentally friendly tires. The demand for synthetic rubber has increased recently as more manufacturer initiatives have centered on creating environmentally friendly tires.

Increasing Aerospace Industry Growth:

The aircraft industry is one of the main end-use sectors driving demand for synthetic rubber. The aerospace industry, including spaceflight and aviation, depends heavily on rubber. Heat shields, adhesives, and seals have all been made with synthetic rubber, sometimes known as silicone. The development and refinement of several varieties of synthetic rubber have led to industrial growth. Thermal insulation, LED gaskets and seals, O-rings, window and door seals, vibration dampening, and other parts and components require synthetic rubber. Growing aircraft sector expansion is anticipated to increase demand for synthetic rubber in the coming years.

Limited Time Offer | Buy this Premium Research Report with Exclusive Discount and Immediate Delivery@ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/synthetic-rubber-market-1887/0

Top Trends in Global Synthetic Rubber Market

  • One trend that Vantage Market Research (VMR) expects to see in the Synthetic Rubber Market industry is an increased demand from the automotive sector. Synthetic rubber is preferred in the automotive industry due to its abrasion and temperature resistance properties. Synthetic rubber prevents slipping, making it perfect for use in car pedals and interior floor mats. It is used in hoses, O-rings and gaskets, doors, floors and window profiles, and belts. It is also commonly utilized in applications involving tires. Furthermore, due to the rapidly growing automotive industry and rising R&D activities, demand for the product will rise over the forecast period.

  • Another trend that VMR predicts will continue in the Synthetic Rubber Market industry is an increased demand for synthetic rubber from the construction industry. The future demand for synthetic rubber is anticipated to be impacted by rapid industrialization, rising personal income, and manufacturing output from the construction industry. The product is used for many different things, including pipes, sealants, roofing membranes, and adhesives. Furthermore, it is anticipated that rising industrial product production and demand will influence the market for Synthetic Rubber Market globally in the upcoming years.

Top Report Findings

  • Based on form, the solid category held the largest revenue share in the Synthetic Rubber Market. Solid synthetic rubber makes up the tire and its parts. One factor that would support market growth is the automotive industry's rapid expansion and improvements in solid synthetic rubber tires. Conveyor belts, industrial mats, gloves, wires and cables are other items of solid synthetic rubber that are included in the industrial rubber goods category. The market will grow due to the increasing product demand in these applications.

  • Based on type, the majority of the Synthetic Rubber Market's revenue is controlled by synthetic rubber, known as styrene butadiene rubber (SBR). It gives thermal aging and is easily processed. SBR is abrasion-resistant as well. SBR is frequently combined with natural rubber during the production of car tires. It is also used to make gaskets, floor tiles, hoses, adhesives, conveyor belts, and footwear.

  • Based on the end user industry, the transportation sector dominated the Synthetic Rubber Market, and this trend is anticipated to continue. The transportation industry is the main consumer of synthetic rubber used to create tires. With its strength, elasticity, and flexibility, synthetic rubber is perfect for making products used in transportation. As investments in the automotive, aerospace, marine, and other industries increase, it is projected that the need for synthetic rubber will increase as well.

Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/synthetic-rubber-market-1887

Top 10 Players Generates More Than 45% of the Global Synthetic Rubber Market Revenue

The report also found that the largest players in the Synthetic Rubber Market are technology providers such as Asahi Kasei Corporation, The Dow Chemical Company, DuPont and LANXESS AG. These companies are expected to benefit from increased demand for their products and services, as well as growing investments in new mines. Other major players include Exxon Mobil Corporation, Dynasol Elastomers S.A., TSRC Corporation, Versalis S.p.A., Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., KUMHO PETROCHEMICAL, China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec Corporation) and other. As per latest report published by Vantage Market Research, top 10 companies are responsible for generating more than 45% revenue of the market.

Styrene Butadiene Rubber Category in Synthetic Rubber Market to Generate Over 30% Revenue

Synthetic Rubber Market is an expensive investment. Vantage Market Research has analyzed the market for Synthetic Rubber Market to understand its current state and potential future growth factors. For better understanding, based on type Synthetic Rubber Market is divided into acrylic rubber (ACM), butadiene rubber (B.R.), styrene-butadiene rubber (SBR), butyl rubber (IIR), ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM), fluoroelastomers (FKM)/Viton, isoprene rubber (I.R.), nitrile rubber (NBR), polychloroprene (C.R.)/neoprene, polysulfide rubber (PSR), silicone rubber (SIR), and others.

The styrene butadiene rubber (SBR) category is anticipated to have the largest share in Synthetic Rubber Market over the forecast period. This can be attributed to SBR's low cost and high abrasion resistance, making it very useful in industries like footwear, healthcare, architecture, and construction. Its low price and popularity over natural rubber are also associated with the increase. Cutting boards, belting, roll coverings, haul-off pads, and wire and cable insulation are products with high product consumption.

On the other hand, the ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM) category is anticipated to grow significantly over the forecast period. The most widely used and practical type of synthetic rubber is EPDM, which has a wide range of applications, including insulators, radiator and heater hoses, diaphragms, window and door seals, wire and cable connectors, and more. This rubber is extremely heat and oxidation resistant. At temperatures as high as 150 degrees, it is unbreakable. It also gives decent resistance to moisture and dampness. The roofing material EPDM is also used to stop leaks.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 148 Pages and in-depth TOC on Synthetic Rubber Market Forecast Report (2022-2028).

Global Synthetic Rubber Market Segmentation

By Form Type

  • Solid

  • Liquid

By Type

  • Acrylic Rubber (ACM)

  • Butadiene Rubber (B.R.)

  • Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR)

  • Butyl Rubber (IIR)

  • Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM)

  • Fluoroelastomers (FKM)/Viton

  • Isoprene Rubber (I.R.)

  • Nitrile Rubber (NBR)

  • Polychloroprene (C.R.)/Neoprene

  • Polysulfide Rubber (PSR)

  • Silicone Rubber (SiR)

  • Others

By End Use Industry

  • Transportation

  • Building and Construction

  • Medical

  • Textile & Apparel

  • Food & Beverage

  • Others

By Region

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa

Do You Have Any Query or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert@ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/synthetic-rubber-market-1887/inquiry-before-buying

Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes

Details

Market Size in 2021

USD 39.3 Billion

Revenue Forecast by 2028

USD 56.0 Billion

CAGR

6.1% from 2022 to 2028

Base Year

2021

Forecast Year

2022 to 2028

Key Players

Asahi Kasei Corporation, The Dow Chemical Company, DuPont, LANXESS AG,
Exxon Mobil Corporation, Dynasol Elastomers S.A., TSRC Corporation,
Versalis S.P.A., Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., KUMHO PETROCHEMICAL,
China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), China Petroleum &
Chemical Corporation (Sinopec Corporation)

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

Browse More Chemical Industry Reports from Vantage Library:

  • Nylon Market is valued at USD 22.1 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach a value of USD 27.8 Billion by 2028.

  • Cosmetics Packaging Market was valued at USD 50.3 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach a value of USD 63.2 Billion by 2028.

  • Adhesives and Sealants Market is valued at USD 63.1 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach a value of USD 87.9 Billion by 2028.

  • Polyurethane Market is valued at USD 71.7 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach a value of USD 91.2 Billion by 2028.

  • Polylactic Acid Market is valued at USD 925.1 Million in the year 2021 and is projected to reach a value of USD 1334.7 Million by the year 2028.

  • Medical Plastics Market is valued at USD 45.1 Billion in the year 2021 and is forecasted to reach a value of USD 68.8 Billion by the year 2028.

About Vantage Market Research:

We, at Vantage Market Research, provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies.

Follow Us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog

Blog:


Recommended Stories

  • High Tide Becomes Top Revenue-Generating Cannabis Company in Canada

    High Tide Inc. ("High Tide" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: HITI) (TSXV: HITI) (FSE: 2LYA), a leading retail-focused cannabis company with bricks-and-mortar as well as global e-commerce assets, announced today that according to new data recently released by the cannabis business publication, New Cannabis Ventures, the Company is now Canada's top revenue-generating cannabis company1.

  • George Soros Pulls the Trigger on These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    For anyone looking to get ahead in the investing game, following in the footsteps of stock picking legends is an obvious path to follow. Hardly any are more legendary than George Soros, forever known as the ‘man who broke the Bank of England,’ after pocketing a cool billion dollars in one day when betting against the Pound back in 1992. That single act, however, does not define Soros, who has made sound investment decisions throughout his career which bought decades-long returns of 30% to his Qu

  • Lula to start job interviews for Petrobras overhaul, sources say

    Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva begins interviews this week with candidates to run oil firm Petrobras, people familiar with the talks said, kicking off what may be a rocky few months for the state-controlled company. Lula, who takes office on Jan. 1, has already signaled plans for a dramatic overhaul of Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known. Prepped since 2019, the plan was ready to be implemented next year had Jair Bolsonaro been reelected, according to some of its makers.

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

    These supercharged income stocks, with yields ranging from 8.5% to 17.7%, were on billionaire money manager's buy lists during the third quarter.

  • Wharton Professor Jeremy Siegel says stocks will soar 20% next year as inflation fades—but legendary investor Bill Ackman says not so fast

    Wharton Professor Jeremy Siegel says 90% of U.S. inflation is already gone, but Bill Ackman is warning investors not to forget about deglobalization.

  • SoFi stock slides after receiving letter from Senate Banking Committee

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Dave Briggs looks at SoFi shares following a letter from the Senate's Banking Committee.

  • FTX Bankruptcy Filing: 'No Amounts' Will Be Paid to SBF or His Inner Circle

    The wording even specified that nobody with a "familial relationship" with SBF or the recently fired execs would receive payment from FTX.

  • Why Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) Could Be Worth Watching

    Let's talk about the popular Ford Motor Company ( NYSE:F ). The company's shares led the NYSE gainers with a relatively...

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio is Dumping These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we talk about 10 stocks that billionaire Ray Dalio dumped from his portfolio. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out Billionaire Ray Dalio is Dumping These 5 Stocks. Ray Dalio is an American billionaire hedge fund manager, philanthropist, and the founder of Bridgewater Associates, one of the […]

  • FTX Latest: Filing Shows $1.24 Billion Cash; Hearing to Begin

    (Bloomberg) -- An FTX Group bankruptcy filing showed that the fallen cryptocurrency firm and a number of affiliates had a combined cash balance of $1.24 billion -- more than debtors had identified a few days ago.Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Muhyiddin Turns Down King on Unity GovernmentSwedish Housing Is Now in the Worst Rout Since the 1990sCrypto Brokerage Genesis Is Said to Warn of Bankruptcy Without FundingBeyond Meat Plant’s Dirty Conditions Revealed in Photos, DocumentsDisney Sha

  • How An Orphanage Made $1.8 Billion This Year On One Stock

    Having trouble finding a way to make money in the S&P 500 this year? Just ask a 113-year-old orphanage how it's done.

  • Is Trending Stock ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) a Buy Now?

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to ZIM (ZIM). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

  • BP Rises 3.4% Since Q3 Earnings Beat, Increases Share Buybacks

    Higher production and commodity price realizations aid BP's earnings in Q3.

  • These stocks are burning cash fast and might need to raise capital soon, Goldman Sachs flags

    Goldman Sachs strategists put together a list of companies with high ­­cash burn rates and also lofty valuations

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks That Could Set You Up for Life

    These are huge companies growing huger, with the potential to reward long-term investors handsomely.

  • Why Occidental Petroleum, Devon Energy, and Diamondback Stocks Keep Falling

    Monday dawned bleak for oil stock investors as a sell-off that began early last week gained steam. As of 11:20 a.m. ET, the cost of a barrel of WTI crude oil had fallen to $75.50 -- down 5.7% from Friday's close and the lowest price seen so far this year. The situation with Brent crude oil, the international benchmark, is both better and worse.

  • Medtronic stock falls after profit beats expectations but revenue misses, and outlook is downbeat

    Shares of Medtronic PLC dropped 2.4% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the medical devices maker reported fiscal second-quarter profit that topped expectations but revenue that missed and provided a downbeat full-year outlook, citing weakness in procedure volumes in certain businesses and the pricing impact of procurement in China. Net income for the quarter to Oct. 28 fell to $427 million, or 32 cents a share, from $1.31 billion, or 97 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecur

  • Intel Foundry Leader to Depart, Shaking Up Gelsinger’s Turnaround Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp. executive Randhir Thakur, who oversaw a key part of the company’s comeback plan -- its push into the contract-manufacturing industry -- is leaving the chipmaker. Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Muhyiddin Turns Down King on Unity GovernmentSwedish Housing Is Now in the Worst Rout Since the 1990sCrypto Brokerage Genesis Is Said to Warn of Bankruptcy Without FundingDisney Shares Jump on Optimism Over Iger’s Surprise ReturnBeyond Meat Plant’s Dirty Conditions Reve

  • Medtronic Lowers Earnings Guidance, Citing Slower Procedure and Supply Recovery

    The medical device maker misses fiscal second-quarter sales expectations and lowers its earnings guidance for the year.

  • Why Shares of SoFi Are Falling Today

    Shares of digital bank SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) traded nearly 6.5% lower in the final hour of trading today after members of the U.S. Senate Banking Committee sent a letter to the company regarding its crypto activities. The committee also sent a letter on the matter to various bank regulators. The U.S. Senate Banking Committee is specifically looking into whether SoFi's crypto activities are in compliance with U.S. banking and consumer protection laws.