U.S. markets open in 28 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,609.50
    +12.50 (+0.27%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,829.00
    +125.00 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,865.50
    +27.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,303.40
    +8.10 (+0.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.16
    +0.59 (+0.71%)
     

  • Gold

    1,790.00
    +6.10 (+0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    24.05
    +0.10 (+0.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1579
    +0.0017 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5890
    +0.0320 (+2.06%)
     

  • Vix

    16.68
    +0.15 (+0.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3685
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.1900
    +0.1900 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,940.77
    +1,524.29 (+2.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,510.22
    +9.25 (+0.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,264.67
    +27.10 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,647.08
    +754.39 (+2.61%)
     

Synthetic Turf Council Announces New Board of Directors

·2 min read

FOREST HILL, Md., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Synthetic Turf Council (STC) (www.syntheticturfcouncil.org) announced the 2021-2022 Board of Directors at the Annual Membership Meeting on October 18-20, 2021 in Tucson, Arizona.

For the 2021-2022 term, the Board Officers include Chairman Todd DeWolfe, VP of Business Development and Research, AstroTurf; Vice Chairman Mark Klementti, Sports Field Consultant, R.K. Associates; Secretary Holli Durchik, Project Manager, Foresite Design Inc.; Treasurer Shaun Garrity, National Sales Manager, USGreentech; Director-at-Large Terra Erickson, Sales Manager, Sportsfield Specialties Inc.; Immediate Past Chairman Laith Ross, Senior Principal, RossTarrant Architects.

Board of Directors include Thomas Boehme, CEO, Genan Inc.; Ed Norton, Partner, HNP, LLC; Eric O'Donnell, Managing Director, Sports Labs U.K. Ltd.; Shannan Powell, Senior Manager, ForeverLawn of Tampa Bay; Larry Ridgeway, President and CEO, PrecisionJet/TurfBond; Matt Ross, Regional Vice President, Shaw Sports Turf; Thomas Shay, Principal, Woodard & Curran.

"I'd like to congratulate all of our Board members and Award winners! With our industry leaders in place, the STC is in a strong position to improve the world through synthetic turf," said Dan Bond, STC President and CEO.

The fourth annual STC Awards Ceremony was held on Monday, October 18 and the winners are:

  • Lifetime Achievement: Tom Peeples, Universal Textile Technologies

  • Volunteer of the Year: George Neagle, SYNLawn

  • Rookie of the Year: Davis McDougal, SYNLawn

  • Innovator: Sports Labs

  • Philanthropy: SYNLawn

  • Sustainability: Act Global

  • Landscape Project of the Year – Commercial: SYNLawn – City Square

  • Landscape Project of the Year – Recreation: Controlled Products/Synthetic Turf International – Hunter Park

  • Landscape Project of the Year – Residential: SYNLawn – Michigan Residential Wetlands

  • Sports Project of the Year – Single Field over 75,000 sq. ft.: Act Global – Bradenton Christian School

  • Sports Project of the Year – Multi-Field: SYNLawn – IN Children's Museum

The 2022 STC Annual Membership Meeting will be held on October 17-19, 2022 in Washington D.C.

About the Synthetic Turf Council (STC)
The STC is the world's largest member organization representing the synthetic turf industry. Founded in 2003, the STC is a resource for credible, independent research on the safety and environmental impact of synthetic turf, as well as technical guidance on the selection, installation, maintenance, and environmentally responsible disposal of synthetic turf. STC membership includes builders, landscape architects, testing labs, maintenance providers, manufacturers, suppliers, installation contractors, infill material suppliers and other specialty service companies.

For more information, visit www.syntheticturfcouncil.org.

Contact:
Dan Bond
Synthetic Turf Council
443.640.1067 x1143
322587@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/synthetic-turf-council-announces-new-board-of-directors-301412322.html

SOURCE Synthetic Turf Council (STC)

Recommended Stories

  • Kuaishou CEO Is Latest Tech Founder to Retreat in Crackdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Kuaishou Technology Chief Executive Officer Su Hua became the latest founder to step back from a Chinese tech firm after a yearlong campaign by Beijing to rein in excesses in the industry.Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismThe Best New Restaurants in Washington, Chosen by Top ChefsIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeSu, 39, will re

  • Unifi elects Clorox Co. executive to board of directors

    To help guide growth, Unifi Inc. has named a major consumer products company executive to its board of directors.

  • Toronto-Based Cyber Insurer BOXX Insurance Appoints Dominic Steptoe as Global Chief Product Officer

    Toronto-based global cyber insurtech BOXX Insurance today announced the appointment of Dominic Steptoe as their Global Chief Product Officer (CPO). Based in Switzerland, Steptoe will lead the development and enhancement of BOXX's products and services globally to support its aggressive growth objectives.

  • CSG Appoints Technology Executive Greg Conley to Board of Directors

    CSG® (NASDAQ: CSGS) is adding technology executive Greg Conley to its board of directors. Effective October 29, 2021, Conley’s appointment as a class I director and member of the compensation commi...

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Sohu, Nio, and Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • China Struck By Diesel Shortage

    Coal prices in China have come down significantly following government intervention, but the energy crisis in China is far from over as gas stations throughout the East Asian country now face diesel shortages

  • Stocks, U.S. Futures Advance on Earnings Optimism: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equity-index futures advanced amid earnings surprises and optimism the recovery in the world’s largest economy is on track. European stocks rose to a record.Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismThe Best New Restaurants in Washington, Chosen by Top ChefsIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeDecember contracts on the S&P 500 Index c

  • Affirm CEO explains why the company 'is unique' in the buy now, pay later space

    As the buy now, pay later (BNPL) space heats up, one major player laid out why he thinks his company is a cut above the rest.

  • Nikola, Fisker Results Due With EV Startups' Production Plans In Focus

    Nikola and Fisker report Q3 results soon. But with no revenue, the focus will be on EV startups' production plans.

  • China's property woes put prestige global projects in play

    LONDON (Reuters) -China's property sector woes could spell trouble for prestige mega-projects in London, New York, Sydney and other top cities as the developers behind them scramble for cash. While China Evergrande Group's struggles have dominated the crisis, the risk to multi-trillion dollar global property markets stems from some of its rivals that have spent the last decade competing to build ever taller and grander skyscrapers. Shanghai-based Greenland Holdings, which breaches as many of China's debt "red lines" as Evergrande, has just built Sydney's https://www.greenlandaustralia.com.au/en/greenland-centre tallest residential tower, has plans to do the same in London https://spirelondon.com and has billions of dollars worth of projects in Brooklyn, Los Angeles, Paris and Toronto.

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – October 31st, 2021

    Following a bearish day for Bitcoin and the broader market, a Bitcoin move back through to $62,500 levels would signal a breakout day ahead.

  • IBM Completes Its Spinoff of Kyndryl Next Week. Markets Are Underwhelmed.

    Kyndryl, the gigantic provider of managed IT services, might see only a modest valuation after its spinoff from IBM is completed next week.

  • Barclays CEO Staley to Step Down

    Barclays CEO Jes Staley will step down as of Nov. 1. Bloomberg Intelligence’s Jonathan Tyce discusses the move on “Bloomberg Markets: European Open.”

  • 5 Stocks To Watch For November 1, 2021

    Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are: Wall Street expects PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $5.37 billion before the opening bell. PG&E shares rose 0.6% to $11.67 in after-hours trading. Xpeng Inc - ADR (NYSE: XPEV) said it delivered 10,138 vehicles in October, a 233% surge year-on-year, despite the semiconductor shortage. Xpeng shares rose 0.4% to $46.80 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting McKes

  • Wall Street aims to build on records after October rally

    U.S. stock futures rise Monday, setting the stage for further records ahead of a pivotal Federal Reserve decision later in the week.

  • US Dollar Set To Soar On Quicker Rates Lift-Off

    Futures on the fed funds rate, which track short-term rate expectations, priced in a 90% chance of quarter-point tightening by June 2022

  • Japan's Nomura slumps as legacy transaction charge hit quarterly profit

    Shares in Nomura Holdings fell almost 8% on Monday, its biggest daily decline since March, after the Japanese brokerage reported worse-than-expected earnings due to a loss from transactions completed more than a decade ago. Nomura last week said its second-quarter net profit was almost wiped out by a charge of about 39 billion yen ($342 million) that it said was related to legacy transactions in the United States from before the global financial crisis in 2007 and 2008. Hideyasu Ban, an equity analyst at Jefferies, said Nomura's latest quarterly earnings was below his expectations.

  • Cantor Fitzgerald cuts Tilray rating to neutral from overweight

    Cantor Fitzgerald on Monday downgraded Tilray to neutral from overweight and cut the cannabis stock's 12-month price target to $11.80 a share from $18. Analyst Pablo Zuanic said the firm "has difficulty making an investment case for them based on fundamentals vs. valuations." While praising Tilray chairman and CEO Irwin Simon as a "visionary" leader that can execute a global growth strategy and corporate governance policies to attract institutional capital, the company should be valued closer to

  • The Bias That Propels Shiba Inu and Dogecoin

    A coin with a lower per-unit price can make novice investors feel a little richer.

  • Oil Majors Won’t Come Running to Help World Facing Energy Crunch

    (Bloomberg) -- The world’s biggest energy companies are producing the most cash in years, but don’t expect them to spend it on bringing on fresh supplies of oil and natural gas to combat shortages in Europe and China this winter.Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismThe Best New Restaurants in Washington, Chosen by Top ChefsIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing