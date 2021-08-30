U.S. markets close in 1 hour 27 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,535.48
    +26.11 (+0.58%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,442.45
    -13.35 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,281.22
    +151.72 (+1.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,271.22
    -5.93 (-0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.31
    +0.57 (+0.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,811.10
    -8.40 (-0.46%)
     

  • Silver

    24.01
    -0.10 (-0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1802
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2900
    -0.0220 (-1.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3762
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8970
    +0.0870 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,272.68
    -607.88 (-1.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,218.49
    +12.62 (+1.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,148.01
    +23.03 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,789.29
    +148.15 (+0.54%)
     

Syntr Health Technologies, Triton Biodevices, and TransSiP win Orange County's inaugural pitch competition, Pitch. Launch. Grow.

·3 min read

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- University Lab Partners (ULP) and SBDC @ UCI Beall Applied Innovation announce the winners of Orange County's inaugural pitch competition for technology and life science startups, Pitch. Launch. Grow.

(PRNewsfoto/University Lab Partners)
(PRNewsfoto/University Lab Partners)

Syntr Health Technologies and Triton Biodevices will each be awarded a 1-year sponsored lab bench at University Lab Partners, the premier wet lab incubator in Irvine, California. At ULP, life science start-ups thrive a collaborative coworking community, benefitting from professional mentoring and consulting with Experts-in-Residence, networking events, and unique access to UCI's technical core facilities. Being co-located in the same building as UCI Beall Applied Innovation also facilitates company interactions with UCI business resources and SBDC @ UCI Beall Applied Innovation-affiliated entrepreneurs, as well as participation in workshops and seminars enhancing the life science entrepreneurial ecosystem.

"We are very excited and humbled," said Ahmed Zobi, CEO of Syntr Health Technologies. "As a bootstrapped company looking to expand and grow our team, this prize will allow us to do just that. Syntr is building momentum off our FDA Clearance and this prize is a reflection of the years of hard work and sacrifice being realized. We look forward to expanding our sales in the aesthetic space with ULP's facilities and support being instrumental in fostering our rapid progression."

"Winning the Pitch Launch Grow competition is a major boost to our commercialization efforts. The facilities and resources at ULP will greatly accelerate progress toward developing novel diagnostics for deadly infections. We look forward to joining the ULP community and to partnering with others in the Southern California life science ecosystem," said Lorenzo D'Amico, CEO of Triton Biodevices, Inc.

For the technology track, TransSiP won the $20,000 cash prize.

"It's an honor and privilege, especially when judged among many worthy peers," said Desmond Wong, CEO of TransSiP Inc. "The recognition further validates the noise mitigation solutions of TransSiP PI to consistently advance our customers' experience in signal clarity, accuracy, and reliability for the need of ever-increasing evolutionary products worldwide."

The competition received over 70 applications in three categories: technology, life science, and specialty diagnostics (Antibiotic Susceptibility Technology). The 2021 Pitch. Launch. Grow. winners were chosen by a team of innovation leaders tasked with choosing the top companies in each category through a rigorous judging process.

"Both University Lab Partners and the SBDC at UCI Beall Applied Innovation are beyond excited to have this opportunity to help these startups reach their next measurable milestone by not only providing the scientific infrastructure that is needed, but also the research and business support services necessary for success," says Karin Koch, Managing Director of University Lab Partners.

Pitch. Launch. Grow. is sponsored by Showa Denko Materials (America), Snell & Wilmer, Troutman Pepper, Insperity, Wilson Sonsini, and PTS Advance Life Sciences. For more information, please visit https://www.universitylabpartners.org/our-events/pitch-launch-grow-2021.

About SBDC @ UCI Beall Applied Innovation:

The SBDC @ UCI Beall Applied Innovation is a resource for any high-technology, high-growth, scalable venture from the community or the UCI ecosystem that needs help with business planning, business development and funding readiness. Their impact in the region includes over $245 in economic impact generated by clients to date, over $120M equity funding received by clients to date, and over 350 clients consulted one-on-one in 2021

About University Lab Partners:

University Lab Partners (ULP) is a premier, non-profit wet lab and medtech incubator located at UCI Research Park. ULP enables life science and medtech companies to access unique research capabilities and a network of technical, business, and talent resources at an economical cost. Since opening in December 2019, our community of over 30 companies have raised over $50 million and created over 90 jobs.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/syntr-health-technologies-triton-biodevices-and-transsip-win-orange-countys-inaugural-pitch-competition-pitch-launch-grow-301365362.html

SOURCE University Lab Partners

Recommended Stories

  • Why Virgin Galactic Shares Are Down Today

    The lesson is weighing on shares of a number of space stocks on Monday, sending shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE: SPCE) down nearly 5%. Virgin Galactic tends to be a turbulent stock on even quiet market days, caught between the promise of space and the harsh reality that it is early days for space-based industries and there remains a lot of risk. The risk was top of mind on Monday after Astra Space (NASDAQ: ASTR) was dealt a setback over the weekend.

  • Astra Space Plunges After First Commercial Launch Attempt Fails

    Astra Space's rocket failed to get into orbit Saturday in what was supposed to be its first commercial launch. ASTR stock plunged.

  • Russian cosmonauts find new cracks in ISS module

    Russian cosmonauts have discovered new cracks in a segment of the International Space Station that could widen, a senior space official said on Monday, the latest in a series of setbacks. "Superficial fissures have been found in some places on the Zarya module," Vladimir Solovyov, chief engineer of rocket and space corporation Energia, told RIA news agency. The space official has said previously that much of the International Space Station's equipment is starting to age and has warned there could be an "avalanche" of broken equipment after 2025.

  • [Update] They had their pizza party at the International Space Station!

    Update, August 30, 2021: After receiving the shipment of ingredients, the astronauts finally got to have their terrestrial treat of pizza. And they happily documented the experience too, in video format, so we puny Earthlings could watch all the fun. The Indian Express reports that the astronauts assembled the pizzas carefully, as to not let all the ingredients fly around the cabin, and you can see for yourself how much fun it all looks.

  • Astra's first commercial launch fails to reach orbit

    Astra, now a public company, ran into a problem during its first commercial launch (the mission carried a test payload contracted by the U.S. Space Force as part of its Space Test Program) that meant the rocket never made it to orbit.

  • We are about to learn how long a rocket maker survives without a rocket

    SpaceX nearly went bankrupt pushing through the three failed launches of its first rocket, the Falcon 1. Rocket Lab and Virgin Orbit both saw their first flight tests go south before proving they could put satellites on orbit. Over the weekend, Astra Space saw the sixth rocket it has attempted to launch since 2018 fail to reach orbit.

  • Technology in Agriculture: How Has Technology Changed Farming?

    Agriculture technologies advanced rapidly in the second half of the 20th century and at the beginning of the 21st century. These developments forever changed the way farmers work.

  • Scientists discover ‘world’s northernmost island’ off coast of Greenland

    Such discoveries ‘could have a wide international significance’ in emerging battle for control of Arctic

  • Cape Cod: eight great white sharks seen feeding on humpback whale carcass

    Expert marvels at ‘biggest smorgasbord a shark could dream of’Researchers monitor unusual humpback mortality event For those aboard a recent whale watching cruise off Cape Cod, the decomposing carcass of a year-old humpback calf floating in the waters of the Stellwagen Bank national marine sanctuary made for a heartbreaking sight. But it turned into a camera-ready moment, and a rare bonanza for shark researchers, when two large great whites showed up and started feasting on the remains. A short

  • Astronaut gets special ice cream delivery for 50th birthday

    A space station astronaut is celebrating her 50th birthday with the coolest present ever — a supply ship bearing ice cream and other treats. Overseeing the automated docking was NASA astronaut Megan McArthur. Launched Sunday from NASA's Kennedy Space Center, the capsule contains lemons, cherry tomatoes, avocados and ice cream for McArthur and her six crewmates, along with a couple tons of research and other gear.

  • Why Astra Space Shares Are Plunging Today

    Shares of Astra Space (NASDAQ: ASTR) fell nearly 20% on Monday morning following a failed test launch over the weekend. Astra is having trouble getting into space, and its shares are losing altitude as a result. Astra over the weekend planned its first launch since joining public markets in early July via a merger with a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC.

  • SpaceX launches Dragon cargo ship to space station with fresh food and science gear

    The Falcon 9 rocket carried nearly 5,000 pounds of cargo to the International Space Station.

  • Blue Origin’s lawsuit against US and SpaceX delayed due to DoJ’s trouble processing PDFs

    Blue Origin’s massive lawsuit, over 7 GB worth of PDF, is causing the agency’s computers to crash

  • From their balloons, the first aeronauts transformed our view of the world

    A lithograph from Gaston Tissandier's balloon travels depicts falling stars. Archive.orgNear the beginning of the film “The Aeronauts,” a giant gas-filled balloon called the “Mammoth” departs from London’s Vauxhall Gardens and ascends into the clouds, revealing a bird’s eye view of London. To some moviegoers, these breathtaking views might seem like nothing special: Modern air travel has made many of us take for granted what we can see from the sky. But during the 19th century, the vast “ocean o

  • SpaceX launches ants, avocados, robot to space station

    A SpaceX shipment of ants, avocados and a human-sized robotic arm is on its way to the International Space Station

  • SpaceX will use ‘robot chopsticks’ to catch massive Starship rocket, Elon Musk says

    ‘Mechazilla’ will catch booster for Mars-bound rocket

  • How to find and keep your best employees – and surefire ways to lose them

    Employees know they are in demand right now – and they’re demanding that their needs are met. What can you do. How can you attract and retain them?

  • Taper Time Is on the Way, Maybe. Powell Sets the Stage With Plenty of Caveats.

    Chairman Jerome Powell signaled that the central bank may begin winding down its emergency bond-buying program this year. Interest-rate increases will be subject to more stringent conditions.

  • ARK Invest Stocks To Buy And Watch: 6 Stocks That Cathie Wood's ARK ETFs Own; Zoom Earnings Due

    Cathie Wood's ARK Invest ETFs are some of the hottest ETFs after 2020's huge gains. Five ARK Invest stocks to buy and watch include Coinbase and Tesla.

  • Indonesia’s J&T Express Eyes Shifting IPO From U.S. to Hong Kong

    (Bloomberg) -- J&T Express, an Indonesian courier company, is considering shifting its planned U.S. initial public offering to Hong Kong in a debut that could raise about $1 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.The Jakarta-based company is working with Bank of America Corp., China International Capital Corp. and Morgan Stanley on the potential first-time share sale as soon as next year, the people said, asking not to be named as the matter is private.J&T had previously planned t