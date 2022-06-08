U.S. markets close in 56 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,112.96
    -47.72 (-1.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,875.55
    -304.59 (-0.92%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,074.20
    -101.03 (-0.83%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,887.54
    -32.02 (-1.67%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    122.08
    +2.67 (+2.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,855.70
    +3.60 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    22.06
    -0.12 (-0.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0723
    +0.0013 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0290
    +0.0570 (+1.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2536
    -0.0056 (-0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.1260
    +1.5100 (+1.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,178.55
    -25.65 (-0.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    653.62
    +1.98 (+0.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,593.00
    -5.93 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,234.29
    +290.34 (+1.04%)
     

Syra Health Continues Expansion

·3 min read

CARMEL, Ind., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Syra Health, Corp. ("Syra Health" or the "Company"), an emerging health care and life sciences leader, today announced a major expansion due to growth in contracts received. Syra Health supports health and life sciences organizations across the spectrum by providing health equity solutions, healthcare education, medical communication solutions, and value-based care services. The Company has more than doubled the size of its office space and has added nearly 75 employees since 2020. The Company is well on its way to reaching 150 total employees, in Indiana alone, over the next year. This expansion is due to the success of current projects including contracts with the government, pharmaceuticals, academia, and payers.

Syra Health - A catalyst for improving health outcomes.
Syra Health - A catalyst for improving health outcomes.

Syra Health is a minority and women-owned scientific and medically oriented professional services company, and the leadership team has significant professional experience with the pharmaceutical industry, healthcare institutions, managed care markets, and government agencies.

Syra Health has a growing service line with numerous solutions including population health management, behavioral and mental health, health analytics and quality, medical education and outreach with the goal of improving patient lives and health outcomes. The total addressable market in the next few years for the various US market segments Syra Health targets is approximately $350 billion and is growing rapidly. The fastest growing segments are healthcare educational solutions, 10% CAGR through 2028, and health analytics, 20% CAGR until 2028, and behavioral health, 5.3% CAGR. The company believes it has numerous competitive advantages including offering a full spectrum of services across all customer segments, experienced and dedicated health analytics and client program management teams. The Syra Health technology team also has a robust pipeline of innovative products and applications in development that are catered to patient engagement and education.

"Syra Health is in the process of establishing a national footprint by adding additional public and private sector customers, additional employees outside of Indiana, and an enhanced and diverse array of services and solutions. The Company is experiencing sizeable growth and we believe it is poised for larger growth in the future," said Deepika Vuppalanchi, PhD, CEO.

About Syra Health

Syra Health partners with public and private sector healthcare and life science organizations in addressing the most pressing challenges by providing forward-thinking, innovative, and sustainable solutions. Syra Health is a scientific and medically oriented professional services company that leverages deep healthcare and managed-care industry expertise to create solutions for our clients based on real-world evidence and insights from advanced analytics. The services and solutions include population health management, behavioral and mental health, health education, medical communications, health analytics and quality, and government solutions.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute 'forward-looking statements.' The words 'anticipate,' 'believe,' 'continue,' 'could,' 'estimate,' 'expect,' 'intend,' 'may,' 'plan,' 'potential,' 'predict,' 'project,' 'should,' 'target,' 'will,' 'would' and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including the uncertainties related to market conditions. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Syra Health specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contacts:

Colette Hardesty
Media Contact
(317) 922-0922
media@syrahealth.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/syra-health-continues-expansion-301564294.html

SOURCE Syra Health

Recommended Stories

  • The youngest players in NBA Finals history

    Young players typically don't get minutes in the playoffs, but sometimes, they earn them, even on a stage as grand as the NBA Finals. Other times, young players get minutes in garbage time. That was the case this year with Jonathan Kuminga and Moses ...

  • Ukraine's Zelenskiy meets philanthropist Howard Buffett, discusses rebuilding

    Buffett is a director of Berkshire Hathaway Inc, the conglomerate founded by his father, and CEO of the Howard G. Buffett Foundation, which describes itself as one of the largest private charitable foundations in the United States. The foundation, which had assets of $529 million at the end of 2020, said on its website that its priorities are global food security, conflict mitigation and public safety.

  • Why Veru Stock Surged Today

    Shares of Veru (NASDAQ: VERU) surged 16.8% on Tuesday, after the biopharmaceutical company submitted an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its novel coronavirus oral drug candidate, sabizabulin. Sabizabulin is a once-daily antiviral and anti-inflammatory treatment for hospitalized patients with moderate to severe COVID-19, who are at high risk of acute respiratory distress syndrome. "COVID-19 new cases and hospitalizations are on the rise again with a summer and fall-winter peaks expected," Veru CEO Mitchell Steiner said in a press release.

  • Novavax Reverses And Dips After FDA Advisors Endorse Its Covid Shot

    An FDA panel voted nearly unanimously in favor of Novavax's Covid shot on Tuesday. But midday Wednesday, NVAX stock fell.

  • Novavax COVID vaccine gets backing from FDA advisory panel

    Yahoo Finance's Anjalee Khemlani joins the Live show to detail Novavax's FDA approval for its two-dose COVID vaccine for adults.

  • Did Mirati Therapeutics Just Leapfrog Amgen?

    The ability to diagnose cancers with specific genetic alterations offers new hope for developing targeted treatment options for patients. For example, an estimated 22% of all solid-tumor cancers harbor a mutation in the KRAS gene. While there are multiple types of KRAS mutations, Amgen made history in 2021 by earning the first approval for this high-value target that was once considered "undruggable."

  • Why Novavax Stock Is Jumping Today

    What happened Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) were jumping 3.1% as of 10:01 a.m. ET on Wednesday after rising as much as 11.3% earlier in the day. The move came after a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advisory committee voted 21-0 with one abstention on Tuesday in favor of recommending Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine NVX-CoV2373.

  • CVM: ASCO 2022: The Details Matter

    By John Vandermosten, CFA NYSE:CVM READ THE FULL CVM RESEARCH REPORT ASCO Abstract and Poster In late April of this year, CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE:CVM) emerged from its cocoon and announced that multiple abstracts had been accepted by American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) for presentation during the organization’s 2022 meeting from June 3 to 7 in Chicago, IL. On June sixth CEL-SCI

  • FDA advisory committee recommends Novavax vaccine for use in adults

    FDA votes to recommend use of Novavax COVID-19 vaccine in adults

  • mRNA creators studying vaccines' myocarditis risk

    Risk of heart inflammation from mRNA vaccines is being studied, creator says.

  • Novavax Stock Surges as FDA Panel Recommends EUA for Protein-Based Covid Vaccine

    "The advisory committee's positive recommendation acknowledges the strength of our data and the importance of a protein-based Covid vaccine," said CEO Stanley Erck.

  • New omicron subvariants are rising in U.S., and FDA panel gives its backing to Novavax vaccine

    The BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of the highly transmissible omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 are spreading rapidly, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and may overtake others to dominate in the U.S.

  • Is Merck Stock A Buy As It Angles To Unseat Pfizer's Leading Covid Pill?

    Is Merck stock a buy after the company guided to $5 billion to $5.5 billion in sales of its Covid pill this year? Is MRK stock a buy now?

  • For Employers Struggling To Retain Workers, Quality Healthcare Matters

    It’s tougher to find and keep workers, thanks to the Great Resignation. Steve Rusckowski, Chairman, CEO and President of Quest Diagnostics, has some thoughts about how to help fellow employers, bas...

  • How Newcomer Arcellx Is Looking To Rival Johnson & Johnson In Cancer

    Newcomer Arcellx could rival Johnson & Johnson in multiple myeloma, an analyst said as the biotech popped to a two-month high.

  • Um...Rebel Wilson (And Her Abs) Are *Seriously* Toned In A Crop Top

    Rebel Wilson stopped for a quick selfie in a crop top which she posted to Instagram this week, and her abs are super toned. Rebel has lost more than 80 lbs.

  • Concern grows as two new Omicron sub-variants spread across US

    Scientists warn that BA.4 and BA.5 are more contagious forms that could escape immunity from past infections and vaccinations

  • Novavax Rises After FDA Advisers Back Covid Shot

    (Bloomberg) -- Novavax Inc. shares rose after an advisory panel recommended US approval of the company’s coronavirus vaccine, though the rally will barely make dent in the 85% loss shareholders have endured from the 2021 peak.Most Read from BloombergTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersHedge Fund D1 Borrowed Billions for a Hot Bet That Now Faces ReckoningThese Are the Wo

  • How long do COVID booster shots last, and can you get a new one? What local doctor says

    “We know that if you’re vaccinated and boosted, your chance of going to the hospital and dying is reduced by 90%.”

  • Surprising Side Effects From COVID

    Although it feels like COVID has been around forever, the pandemic officially began in March of 2020 and there's still many unknown things about the virus. But one thing is for sure–it affects everyone differently and many continue to have lingering symptoms for quite some time. In addition, there's unexpected side effects that medical experts reveal can happen. Eat This, Not That! Health not only talked with experts, but a COVID survivor who shares surprising side effects of COVID to be aware o