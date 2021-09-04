U.S. markets closed

Syracuse Group has appointed James Webb as Managing Director of M&A Division

Syracuse Group
·3 min read

Syracuse Group are a full service financial advisory firm located in Hong Kong that prides itself on its ‘clients come first’.

Kwun Tong, Hong Kong, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syracuse Group announced today that James Webb has joined the firm as Head of M&A, succeeding Robert Chan, who has led the firm's M&A business for the past decade. James will be responsible for heading Syracuse Group's rapidly expanding investment banking practice in Asia Pacific, Switzerland, and South Africa. He will oversee the firm's activities to financial sponsors and the entrepreneurial community, utilizing Syracuse Group's distinctive strategy, and ensuring the effective execution of investment banking projects and M&A transactions.

“James Webb's past experience on traditional M&A deals is widely recognized and respected. When combined with his expertise and skills, he is a perfect cultural fit for Syracuse Group's objective of providing thoughtful, competent, and independent advice,” said Thomas Baumann, Managing Partner. “We are certain that he will be a great resource to our clients as we continue to expand the M&A side of the company, and we are thrilled that he has joined the firm,”

James has 20 years of expertise in investment banking, closing well over 150 M&A transactions and raising capital for a range of growing and medium-sized firms around the world. He has accumulated a plethora of expertise and experience in the investment banking business that is particularly appealing to the hierarchy of the Syracuse Group. Before joining the Syracuse Group, James focused on the consultancy of M&A for a decade, and was previously a valuable guardian of IPOs, other public finance and M&As.

"Syracuse Group is thrilled to see James join our firm, which leads our fast developing investment banking division, and further strengthens our position as a top M&A expert in Asia. Joseph Lau, Chief Executive Officer of Syracuse Group," said. James has a solid backbone and has a record number of successful agreements over the past few years in advice to business owners and private equity investment companies, thereby growing our regional presence."

Mr. James stated, "I look forward to collaborating closely with my new colleagues across the organization and building on the firm's momentum in the M&A advisory market."

Amanda Walsh – Syracuse Group

About Syracuse Group –

Syracuse Group provides a broad range of financial services and investment solutions to each of its clients, each of which is customized to their specific requirements and aimed at helping them in achieving their financial objectives. Syracuse Group works with people and businesses to develop and implement efficient and effective strategies that have been shown to produce the results that their clients want. Syracuse Group believes that the client should always come first, and they work hard to create a positive difference in your financial future.

To learn more about Syracuse Group you can visit their website www.syracusegroup.com

CONTACT:

Company name: Syracuse Group

Contact name: Amanda Walsh

Company address: Kinox Centre, 9 Hung To Rd, Kwun Tong, Hong Kong

Website URL: www.syracusegroup.com

Phone: +852 3018 6792

SOURCE: Syracuse Group


