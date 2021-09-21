U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,354.19
    -3.54 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,919.84
    -50.63 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,746.40
    +32.49 (+0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,186.18
    +3.98 (+0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.51
    -0.05 (-0.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,775.20
    -3.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    22.50
    -0.11 (-0.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1726
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3240
    +0.0150 (+1.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3659
    -0.0006 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.1780
    -0.0420 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,479.05
    -2,341.24 (-5.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,016.33
    -47.52 (-4.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,980.98
    +77.07 (+1.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,839.71
    -660.34 (-2.17%)
     

Syracuse Group promotes the development of nine new market leaders and advisers across Geneva and South Africa

Syracuse Group
·3 min read

Syracuse Group offers a diverse variety of financial services and investment solutions that are tailored to meet each individual's financial goals.

Kwun Tong, Hong Kong, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syracuse Group announced today the appointment of nine wealth market professionals, wealth advisers, and strategists in Geneva and South Africa, with an opening date in early 2022. These top executives join a slew of others hired and promoted in the firm's Private Banking and Wealth Planning divisions in the last year, dramatically boosting the number of essential client-facing specialists serving the mass affluent, high-net-worth, and ultra-high-net-worth segments.

"These new promotions demonstrate our commitment to provide clients with comprehensive wealth management services and a highly experienced professional advisor as a single point of contact, “said Thomas Baumann, Managing Partner of Client Development. " We are pleased to announce the appointment of these industry veterans, who have previously managed regional markets at some of the world's leading businesses and will now bring their senior experience to Syracuse Group." Finding talented individuals is critical to us as we grow our business to better serve our clients”.

The nine new hires are:

Wealth Market Leader, Oliver Pierce (Geneva). Pierce has over 15 years of experience in asset management and financial services. Prior to joining Syracuse Group Pierce was a Senior Associate at J.P Morgan Chase and leads a huge book of complex, ultra-high-net-worth customer relationships, while also implementing his strong trust and innovative business skills to build around each client to help serve their needs across several delivery platforms including banking, brokerage/investment management.

Senior Wealth Advisor Michael Cole (Geneva). Cole will continue to serve clients for Syracuse Group in Geneva, bringing more than a decade of experience in financial services working across Europe and South East Asia. Prior to joining Syracuse Group, Cole was a Portfolio Manager at Barclays. Mr. Cole will focus on managing and creating customized financial plans for the firm’s high-net-worth clientele.

Senior Wealth Advisor Charlie Goodman (Geneva). Goodman, who has over 20 years of expertise in advanced financial planning methods, will now lead the development and coordination of all wealth management services in Geneva. He worked as a Schwab Financial Consultant in Minneapolis, Minnesota before joining Syracuse Group.

Senior Wealth Advisor George Perez (Johannesburg). Perez has been in the financial planning industry for over 25 years and now oversees the Syracuse Group's Johannesburg office, which serves clients in the African continent. Prior to joining Syracuse Group, Perez was a Portfolio Manager at Citibank.

Senior Wealth Advisor, Charles Wallace (Johannesburg). Wallace who has over a decade of experience works closely with clients to meet their financial and investment planning needs. In addition, he manages customer connections and creates tailored financial solutions. Wallace will now oversee the Syracuse Group's Johannesburg office.

Syracuse Group also promoted five advisors:

Laura Watson Wealth Advisor (Johannesburg)

Paul Riverbank Wealth Advisor (Johannesburg)

Jonathan Reed Wealth Advisor (Geneva)

Elizabeth Michaels Wealth Advisor (Geneva)

Syracuse Group's nine promotions include market leaders and senior wealth advisors who will focus on providing the firm's integrated and comprehensive wealth management services to high-net-worth individuals and families, entrepreneurs, business owners, foundations and endowments in their respective regions. In this role, these individuals will collaborate closely with clients to fulfill their immediate requirements while also planning for their long-term goals.

Leonard Hayes – Syracuse Group

About Syracuse Group –

In partnership with each of its clients, Syracuse Group offers a diverse variety of financial services and investment solutions that are tailored to meet each individual's financial goals. Syracuse Group has established working relationships with both individuals and companies in order to create and execute strong plans that have proven results for its clients. Syracuse Group is dedicated to making a positive impact in your financial future, which they do by putting the needs of their clients first.

To learn more about Syracuse Group you can visit their website www.syracusegroup.com

CONTACT:

Company name: Syracuse Group

Contact name: Leonard Hayes

Company address: Kinox Centre, 9 Hung To Rd, Kwun Tong, Hong Kong

Website URL: www.syracusegroup.com

Phone: +852 3018 6792

SOURCE: Syracuse Group




