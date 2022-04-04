Syracuse University’s College of Professional Studies Launches XR Certificate Programs in Partnership with Circuit Stream

Exclusive augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) courses will offer students opportunities to enter real-time 3D and immersive technology roles.

Syracuse, NY, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syracuse, New York [April 1, 2022] –Syracuse University’s College of Professional Studies has partnered with the extended reality (XR) educational provider, Circuit Stream, to offer project-based training in AR/VR/XR courses through the University’s Office of Professional Acceleration and Microcredentials, giving students industry-recognized certification and skills in the rapidly growing 3D technology industry.

As the leading provider for XR education and Unity learning and certification, Circuit Stream has educated over 40,000 professionals and organizations through a range of interactive workshops, courses and other online resources.

“We're very excited about this partnership,” says Circuit Stream CEO Lou Pushelberg. “By working with Syracuse University, we are hoping to broaden the knowledge and understanding of immersive technologies for professionals to accelerate and train the XR workforce, having a direct impact on surrounding industries.”

Two 10-week XR certificate programs will be offered starting in April 2022. In the Interaction Design and Prototyping for XR certificate program, participants will learn to design new experiences for AR/VR/XR technologies, gain best practices, and build a fundamental toolbox to create intuitive and immersive user interfaces.

The XR Development With Unity certificate program teaches participants to create AR and VR applications using Unity, C# and industry-standard tools for developing extended reality XR applications. XR Development program students will also receive a voucher to take the Unity Associate Programmer certification exam.

The problem-based learning challenges in these programs give students the opportunity to apply patterns of design to immersive environments and XR application and help them build a portfolio of projects demonstrating their understanding of AR/VR technology and industry best practices. Both programs are offered completely online with two 1.5 hour online live sessions during the week along with optional evening drop-in office hours offered an hour each day Monday through Friday.

Upon course completion, students will earn a certificate and a digital badge from Syracuse University and Circuit Stream, receive lifetime access to project material, resources and lectures, and gain membership to peer and professional networks through Circuit Stream’s XR Community.

“We’re proud to partner with Circuit Stream to make these courses and certifications available to our wider community. The College of Professional Studies is committed to offering the best online instruction in these rapidly expanding areas, and we feel that Circuit Stream’s course design, hands-on practice and instructor guidance are key ingredients for the success of our participants,” says Arthur P. Thomas, executive director of the Office of Professional Acceleration and Microcredentials at the College of Professional Studies. “With a growing demand for these skills and certifications within multiple market areas, the connections that participants can make within Circuit Stream’s network of employers is a win for everyone.”

Learn more at professionalstudies.syracuse.edu/microcredentials.

About Circuit Stream:

About the College of Professional Studies at Syracuse University

The College of Professional Studies at Syracuse University is a global, inclusive and future-facing college, providing access to diverse students and learners seeking a Syracuse University degree, credential, certificate or education experience.

Media Inquiries:

College of Professional Studies: Hope Alvarez - hdalvare@syr.edu

CONTACT: Keith Kobland Syracuse University 3154439038 kkobland@syr.edu



