Syrah Resources (ASX:SYR investor one-year losses grow to 83% as the stock sheds AU$47m this past week

As every investor would know, you don't hit a homerun every time you swing. But it's not unreasonable to try to avoid truly shocking capital losses. So spare a thought for the long term shareholders of Syrah Resources Limited (ASX:SYR); the share price is down a whopping 83% in the last twelve months. A loss like this is a stark reminder that portfolio diversification is important. Even if you look out three years, the returns are still disappointing, with the share price down66% in that time. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 45% in the last three months. While a drop like that is definitely a body blow, money isn't as important as health and happiness.

With the stock having lost 15% in the past week, it's worth taking a look at business performance and seeing if there's any red flags.

Because Syrah Resources made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last year Syrah Resources saw its revenue grow by 21%. That's definitely a respectable growth rate. Unfortunately, the market wanted something better, given it sent the share price 83% lower during the year. One fear might be that the company might be losing too much money and will need to raise more. We'd posit that the future looks challenging, given the disconnect between revenue growth and the share price.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time

ASX:SYR Earnings and Revenue Growth January 23rd 2024

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. You can see what analysts are predicting for Syrah Resources in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

Syrah Resources shareholders are down 83% for the year, but the market itself is up 5.0%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 12% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that Syrah Resources is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 2 of those don't sit too well with us...

