Syrah Resources First Half 2023 Earnings: US$0.053 loss per share (vs US$0.023 loss in 1H 2022)

Syrah Resources (ASX:SYR) First Half 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: US$28.4m (down 43% from 1H 2022).

Net loss: US$38.6m (loss widened by 289% from 1H 2022).

US$0.053 loss per share (further deteriorated from US$0.023 loss in 1H 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Syrah Resources Earnings Insights

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 33% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 3.3% growth forecast for the Metals and Mining industry in Australia.

Performance of the Australian Metals and Mining industry.

The company's shares are down 3.4% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Syrah Resources you should know about.

