Syringes and Needles Market Size-Share [2022-2028] | Is Projected to Reach USD 12290 Million, with 5.3% of CAGR | Growth Rate, Key Players, Trends, Demand, Revenue, Gross Margin, Opportunities, Challenges, & Forecast | Industry Research Biz

Pune, July 13, 2022

Global “Syringes and Needles Market” is a comprehensive research that provides information regarding Syringes and Needles market size, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, revenue, and forecast for 2028. This report also includes the overall study of the Syringes and Needles Market share with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is exhaustive quantitative analyses of the Syringes and Needles industry and provides data for making strategies to increase Syringes and Needles market growth and effectiveness. The report further investigates and assesses the current landscape of the ever-evolving business sector and the present and future effects of COVID-19 on the Syringes and Needles market.

The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Syringes and Needles manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Firstly, the report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications, and manufacturing technology. Then, the report explores the international major industry players in detail. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, and market shares for each company.

About Syringes and Needles Market:

A syringe is a simple reciprocating pump consisting of a plunger (though in modern syringes, it is actually a piston) that fits tightly within a cylindrical tube called a barrel. The plunger can be linearly pulled and pushed along the inside of the tube, allowing the syringe to take in and expel liquid or gas through a discharge orifice at the front (open) end of the tube.



Market Analysis and Insights: Global and United States Syringes and Needles Market



This report focuses on global and United States Syringes and Needles market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Syringes and Needles market size is estimated to be worth US$ 9018 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 12290 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.3% during the review period.



In terms of product types, syringes and needles mainly include conventional syringes and needles, safety ones and pre-filled ones. In 2019, the shares of global revenue of safety and pre-filled syringes and needles were basically the same, 37.33% and 35.69%, respectively, accounting for a higher proportion than traditional ones.



From the perspective of application scenarios, hospitals and clinics consume a large amount of syringes and needles, accounting for 70.13% of global sales in 2019.



The Asia-Pacific region, Europe and the US are the regions with the largest syringes and needles consumption, with the Asia-Pacific region consuming 39.83% of the total in 2019, Europe 26.12% and the US 19.33%, respectively.

The Major Players in the Syringes and Needles Market include: The research covers the current Syringes and Needles market size and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of key players/manufacturers:

BD

Terumo

WEGO

Nipro

Cardinal Health

B.Braun

KDL

Smiths Medical ASD

QIAO PAI

Fresenius Kabi AG

HMD

Retractable Technologies

DOUBLE-DOVE

Zheng Kang

Jichun

SHU GUANG JIAN SHI

Feel Tech

Based on product type, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

Conventional Syringes and Needles

Safety Syringes and Needles

Prefilled Syringes and Needles

Others

Based on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share, and growth rate for each application, including:

Hospitals and Clinics

Home Use

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2021

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Syringes and Needles Market Forecast Period: 2022-2028

