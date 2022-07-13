U.S. markets close in 5 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,776.65
    -42.15 (-1.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,581.84
    -399.49 (-1.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,163.02
    -101.71 (-0.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,710.90
    -17.28 (-1.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.35
    -0.49 (-0.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,724.40
    -0.40 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    18.90
    -0.06 (-0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0037
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0150
    +0.0570 (+1.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1868
    -0.0019 (-0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.5640
    +0.7420 (+0.54%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,257.67
    -563.58 (-2.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    411.04
    -6.22 (-1.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,135.92
    -73.94 (-1.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,478.77
    +142.11 (+0.54%)
     

Syrup Tech bags $6.3M to develop some sweet inventory-planning software

Christine Hall
·3 min read

Knowing how much and which kind of inventory your brand needs involves a complex web of data that companies often keep up with via spreadsheets or legacy systems that don’t provide a full picture of the business.

Syrup Tech, now armed with $6.3 million in new funding, is feeding all that data, like transactions, marketing and inventory, and combining it with other data, like social media trends and even the weather, to spit out predictive inventory recommendations using artificial intelligence and machine learning. This way, merchandisers and planners have better information on what they need and can reduce some of the waste.

“I was at McKinsey previously, and was shocked to see merchandisers spend hours on spreadsheets,” James Theuerkauf, co-founder and CEO of Syrup Tech, told TechCrunch. “My thought was to let the AI do the number-crunching and let the merchandiser make the creative decisions using the AI as support.”

Theuerkauf explained that inventory prediction has become harder, especially as brands battle stockouts, which causes them to overcompensate by ordering more. This can lead to excess inventory and the need to do markdowns, which we recently saw both Walmart and Target have to do to clear out their inventories. All that excess often ends up in landfills.

Syrup Tech inventory management
Syrup Tech inventory management

Syrup Tech's inventory management dashboard. Image Credits: Syrup Tech

Zippedi is using robots to digitize inventory for last-mile delivery

The supply chain woes are also throwing a wrench in the inventory management gears, and Syrup Tech is working to provide recommendations sooner rather than later, so if the wait is 40 days, merchandisers should get in their orders now, or if the wait is 10 days, they can postpone those decisions.

He says Syrup Tech’s customers (it is currently working with eight) are seeing double-digit increases in profit margins through reductions in stockouts, reductions in excess inventory and waste and time saved by eliminating the manual workflows.

“The global supply chain is a bit of a ‘blessing,’ because now this is a spotlight shining on inventory, a lot of interest in figuring this out and a shift away from other legacy systems to modern systems,” Theuerkauf added.

Indeed, the fully remote company began working on its artificial intelligence–powered predictive SaaS tool in 2020 and is operating in a sector that recently saw other inventory-focused companies attract venture capital, including Zippedi and Inventa.

What makes Syrup Tech different, according to Theuerkauf, is that it is taking the approach of combining strong prediction action through AI that fits into the workflow of merchandisers. He believes no one had figured that out before his company.

Meanwhile, revenue is up 14 times over the past 12 months and 2.5 times since the beginning of 2022, Theuerkauf said. As mentioned, the company is working with eight customers right now, mainly in the fashion footwear area, and has a waitlist of another five.

The company closed on its funding round in June, which gives it $7.3 million in total funding. Gradient Ventures, or GV, led the newest round, which included Flybridge Capital, Firstminute Capital, Rackhouse Ventures and a group of angel investments from former executives at Adidas, Bonobos, Salesforce, ASOS, ThredUp, Zalando and Stripe. 1984 Ventures, which led Syrup Tech’s pre-seed round last year, invested as well.

Theuerkauf plans on using the majority of the funds to add to the company’s 14-person employee base. He is also looking at product development and to add more use cases. The company was looking mostly at in-season merchandise, but now is going to move upstream on the pipeline to focus on sourcing and production recommendations.

The new funding also puts the company in “a solid position for the next few years,” he added.

How e-commerce companies can brave the new retail environment

Recommended Stories

  • Novavax Stock Rises as FDA Looks Poised to Clear Covid-19 Vaccine

    Regulatory clearance of the two-dose shot for adults could come as early as Wednesday, according to a Politico report.

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Among Berkshire Hathaway's numerous holdings, there are two screaming buys and one high-growth stock that still has a lot to prove.

  • U.S. June inflation report circulating on internet Tuesday is fake, Bureau of Labor Statistics says

    The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said Tuesday that a release circulating online purporting to show June inflation data, due for release on Wednesday morning, was a forgery.

  • Inflation: ‘Nothing is off the table’ for the Fed, strategist says

    Deutsche Bank Wealth Management CIO for the Americas Deepak Puri joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss June consumer price index (CPI) data, rising inflation, Fed interest rate hikes, volatility, and the outlook for markets.

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About Boeing Stock?

    The aerospace giant Boeing (NYSE: BA) fascinates investors, because it's either a fantastic value opportunity wrapped up in a "self-help" story or a troubled company whose most significant challenges are yet to come. Meanwhile, Boeing has a backlog of 3,365 Boeing 737 aircraft, its narrow-body workhorse of the skies. There's no issue with end demand at Boeing; given its position as one of only two major players (Airbus also has issues ramping production), the company has every opportunity to grow.

  • Inflation surges 9.1% in June, most since November 1981

    U.S. consumer prices accelerated again last month to the hottest print of the current inflation cycle.

  • US Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go Big

    (Bloomberg) -- US inflation roared again to a fresh four-decade high last month, likely strengthening the Federal Reserve’s resolve to aggressively raise interest rates that risks upending the economic expansion.Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go BigThe 10 Worst Airports in Europe for Delays Right NowFresh US Inflation Peak to Keep Fed on Aggressive Rate PathChinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesNYC Prepares for the ‘Big One’

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks tumble at open after red hot inflation data

    U.S. stock futures ticked slightly higher Wednesday ahead of key inflation data expected to show another decades-high surge in consumer prices.

  • Chinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay Mortgages

    (Bloomberg) -- Across China, homebuyers are refusing to pay mortgages as property developers drag on construction projects, escalating the country’s real estate crisis and risks of bad debt for banks. Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go BigThe 10 Worst Airports in Europe for Delays Right NowFresh US Inflation Peak to Keep Fed on Aggressive Rate PathChinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesNYC Prepares for the ‘Big One’ With Nuclea

  • Unity to Buy IronSource for $4.4 Billion. IronSource Stock Surges and Unity Slumps.

    Unity Software will take over IronSource in an all-stock $4.4 billion merger deal—and investor sentiment on the two companies have diverged in a big way on the news. The two groups announced that they have reached a definitive agreement under which IronSource (ticker: IS) will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Unity (U) in a deal that will see each share of IronSource exchanged for 0.1089 shares of its new parent. Shares in Unity, a software group chiefly focused on video games, slumped 7% in U.S. premarket trading on Wednesday, while IronSource stock soared 52% higher.

  • Why Ford Stock Crashed 46% in the First Half of 2022 but Could Rebound

    The stock of Ford (NYSE: F) has had a brutal 2022 so far, with shares of the legacy automaker plunging 46.4% in the first half of 2022, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Ford kicked off 2022 on a high note. Barely days into the new year, it said the demand for its F-150 Lightning pickup was so strong that the company planned to double annual production capacity to 150,000 units at its Rouge electric vehicle (EV) center in Dearborn.

  • Morgan Stanley: Despite Turbulent Economy, These Stocks Have Over 90% Upside Potential

    Rising inflation has been the story of 2022, reaching roughly 8.5% in the latest report. To fight it, the Federal Reserve is raising interest rates and cutting back on the money supply – but that has an immediate effect of strengthening the dollar, which will negatively impact corporate earnings in the overseas markets. Morgan Stanley chief U.S. equity strategist Mike Wilson sees the strong dollar as a headwind that can’t be dodged, at least not for long, and expects the stock market will contin

  • Antitrust Review of Illumina-Grail Deal Can Proceed, European Court Says

    Deals that wouldn’t normally be subject to review because of a company’s low revenue can now be scrutinized, a top EU court ruled, in a blow to U.S. life-sciences company Illumina’s acquisition of Grail.

  • One chart shows why Elon Musk may be so desperate to back out of his deal to buy Twitter

    Twitter's share price has fallen over recent months.

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Adds to Big Oil Bet

    The billionaire investor’s company is one step closer to reaching a threshold that would allow it to include Occidental Petroleum in its results.

  • ‘I am freaking out!’ I started investing money with a robo-adviser in September. I’ve lost money. How am I doing? Should I keep going?

    All I have to do is deposit money and let the account do the hard work, which works for me. A friend of mine suggested I can just keep putting money in a high-yield savings account and when the stock markets are getting better, I can just deposit a lump sum into my robo-adviser account. Should I keep investing given that few people have luck by timing the market?

  • Legendary Financier Bill Gross Says Worried Investors Should do This

    'King of Bonds' Gross advises investors to buy certain assets amid current market desperation.

  • U.S. stock futures slump after CPI data shows inflation at new 41-year high

    U.S. stock index futures trade sharply lower on Wednesday, after the June consumer price index data showed inflation climbed to new 41-year high of 9.1%, as gasoline prices surged.

  • Just Accept It, You Can't Time the Market: Do This Instead During Market Volatility

    The war in Ukraine, ongoing Covid concerns, market volatility and the threat of a recession are enough to make even seasoned investors anxious – particularly about how much of their portfolio is in stocks. Amid all the stress, including about … Continue reading → The post Just Accept It, You Can't Time the Market: Do This Instead During Market Volatility appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • ARK's Wood says Fed is making a 'mistake,' sees stocks bottoming

    The Federal Reserve is ignoring signs of deflation as it continues its aggressive interest rate-hike plan to combat inflation and will soon be forced to make a dovish pivot, star stock picker Cathie Wood of Ark Invest said in a webinar on Tuesday. "The market has figured out the Fed is making a mistake," Wood said, leaving U.S. stocks "in a bottoming process." Wood, whose ARK Innovation ETF was the top-performing fund of 2020 thanks to bets on companies like Zoom Video Communications Inc which soared during the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic, cited declines in copper, oil and gold prices as signs that fears of sustained inflation are overblown.