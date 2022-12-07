U.S. markets open in 1 hour

Sysco Celebrates the Launch of its 10th CDL Driver Training Facility, Completing the National Roll Out of the Industry-Leading Training Program

Sysco Corporation
·3 min read
Sysco Corporation
Sysco Corporation

HOUSTON, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) today announced the recent launch of its 10th professional truck driver training facility since March 2022. The leading global foodservice distribution company now operates Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) training facilities at Sysco sites throughout the United States.

“We’re proud to be the first foodservice distributor to offer in-house training to existing employees to help them advance their career at Sysco by becoming CDL certified drivers,” said Marie Robinson, Sysco’s Chief Supply Chain Officer. “This industry-leading program will help increase the number of qualified drivers at Sysco and increase the career earnings potential of those trained. We are thrilled with the impact of the program and the benefits it’s providing to our company, to our associates, and to our customers.”

The program is taught by professional trainers employed by Sysco and the company covers all costs of training, licensing, and certification.

Addressing the driver shortage is at the forefront of Sysco’s CDL Training Program. “This program strengthens our commitment to train the next generation of safe, professional drivers at Sysco,” said Robinson.

During the three-week training program, each driver candidate will learn, practice, and master all necessary fundamentals needed to attempt a state CDL exam, as well as training on the “Sysco Way” of operating safely and providing excellent customer service. After graduating and obtaining a CDL, each qualified driver will be offered a position as a Delivery Partner behind the wheel at Sysco.

Since launching its in-house Operations Academy in March 2022, Sysco has also trained nearly 5,000 colleagues in new, standardized programs for its newly hired warehouse selectors and licensed drivers and existing supervisors.

Interested candidates can visit https://careers.sysco.com/.

About Sysco
Sysco is the global leader in selling, marketing and distributing food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments and other customers who prepare meals away from home. Its family of products also includes equipment and supplies for the foodservice and hospitality industries. With more than 71,000 associates, the company operates 333 distribution facilities worldwide and serves approximately 700,000 customer locations. For fiscal year 2022 that ended July 2, 2022, the company generated sales of more than $68 billion. Information about our Sustainability program, including Sysco’s 2022 Sustainability Report and 2022 Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Report, can be found at www.sysco.com.

For more information, visit www.sysco.com or connect with Sysco on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SyscoFoods. For important news and information regarding Sysco, visit the Investor Relations section of the company’s Internet home page at investors.sysco.com, which Sysco plans to use as a primary channel for publishing key information to its investors, some of which may contain material and previously non-public information. In addition, investors should continue to review our news releases and filings with the SEC. It is possible that the information we disclose through any of these channels of distribution could be deemed to be material information.

For more information contact:
Shannon Mutschler
Media Contact
Mutschler.Shannon@corp.sysco.com
T 281-584-4059


