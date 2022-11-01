Sysco Delivers Double-Digit Sales and Profit Growth

Sysco Corporation

HOUSTON, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) today announced financial results for its 13-week first fiscal quarter ended October 1, 2022.



Key highlights for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023 include:

Continued market share gains and volume growth;

Gross profit per case improved;

Double-digit profit growth; and

Continued investment for growth and return of capital to shareholders.

“Sysco began the fiscal year generating double-digit top-line and bottom-line growth, as we effectively managed inflation, increased case volume and grew market share. We remain on target to grow over 1.35 times the market for the year, as we continue to advance our Recipe For Growth strategy. Our enhanced customer-centric supply chain and selling capabilities will drive long-term returns for our investors,” said Kevin Hourican, Sysco’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “I want to thank our global colleagues for helping us to deliver on Sysco’s purpose of connecting the world to share food and care for one another.”

Key financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023 include:

Sales increased 16.2% versus the same period in fiscal year 2022;

U.S. Foodservice volume increased 7.3% versus the same period in fiscal year 2022;

Gross profit increased 17.4% to $3.5 billion, as compared to the same period last year;

Operating income increased 16.3% to $734.3 million, and adjusted 1 operating income increased to $770.3 million, as compared to the same period last year;

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”) increased to $908.0 million, and adjusted EBITDA increased to $916.9 million, in each case as compared to the same period last year; 2 and

Earnings per share (“EPS”)3 increased to $0.91, as compared to $0.73 in the same period last year. Adjusted1 EPS increased to $0.97, as compared to $0.83 in the same period last year.

“We delivered strong financials for the first quarter by continuing to make progress with our Recipe For Growth, while addressing operational improvement opportunities and operating in a dynamic environment. We are upbeat about our business, while remaining appropriately cautious about the macro-environment, and are reaffirming our expectations to grow adjusted EPS by 26% - 35%, to $4.09 - $4.394, and to return $1.5 billion to our shareholders during fiscal year 2023,” said Aaron Alt, Sysco’s Chief Financial Officer.

1 Adjusted financial results, including adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted earnings per share (EPS) and adjusted EBITDA, are non-GAAP financial measures that exclude certain items, which primarily include acquisition-related costs, restructuring costs, transformational project costs, adjustments to our bad debt reserve specific to aged receivables existing prior to the COVID-19 pandemic and adjustments to a product return allowance related to COVID-related personal protection equipment inventory. Specific to adjusted EPS, last year’s Certain Items include the impact of an increase in reserves for uncertain tax positions.

2 EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of all non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest corresponding GAAP financial measure are included at the end of this release.

3 Earnings per share (EPS) are shown on a diluted basis, unless otherwise specified.

4 Adjusted EPS is a non-GAAP financial measure; however, we cannot predict with certainty the particular certain items that would be excluded from the calculation of this measure for future periods. Due to these uncertainties, we cannot provide a quantitative reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure without unreasonable effort. However, we expect to calculate adjusted earnings per share for future periods in the same manner as the reconciliations provided for the historical periods that are included at the end of this release.







First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Results

Total Sysco

Sales for the first quarter were $19.1 billion, an increase of 16.2% compared to the same period last year.

Gross profit increased 17.4% to $3.5 billion, gross margin increased 18 basis points to 18.2% and adjusted gross margin increased 17 basis points to 18.2%, compared in each case to the same period last year. Product cost inflation was 9.7% at the total enterprise level, as measured by the estimated change in Sysco’s product costs, primarily in the dairy and frozen categories. The increase in gross profit for the first quarter was primarily driven by higher volumes, the effective management of product cost inflation and progress against our partnership growth management initiatives.

Operating expenses increased $414.5 million, or 17.7%, compared to the same period last year, driven by increased volumes, cost inflation, continued operational pressures from the operating environment and our planned investments to drive our transformation initiatives. Adjusted operating expenses increased $429.4 million, or 18.8%, compared to the same period last year.

Operating income was $734.3 million, an increase of $102.7 million, or 16.3%, compared to the same period last year. Adjusted operating income was $770.3 million, an increase of $85.2 million compared to the same period last year.

U.S. Foodservice Operations

The U.S. Foodservice Operations segment generated strong sales growth, overall share gains and improved profitability.

Sales for the first quarter were $13.6 billion, an increase of 17.2% compared to the same period last year. Local case volume within U.S. Foodservice (reported for the first time to include the local volume from the U.S. FreshPoint produce operations and U.S. Italian businesses) grew 5.4% for the first quarter, while total case volume within U.S. Foodservice (also reported to include the FreshPoint and Italian businesses) grew 7.3%, in each case as compared to the same period last year.

Gross profit increased 19.5% to $2.6 billion, and gross margin increased 37 basis points to 19.2%, compared in each case to the same period last year. Product cost inflation was 12.0% in U.S. Broadline, as measured by the estimated change in Sysco’s product costs, primarily in the dairy and frozen categories.

Operating expenses increased $320.9 million, or 23.1%, compared to the same period last year. Adjusted operating expenses increased $309.2 million, or 22.3%, compared to the same period last year.

Operating income was $903.8 million, an increase of $106.3 million compared to the same period last year. Adjusted operating income was $913.8 million, an increase of $118.0 million compared to the same period last year.

International Foodservice Operations

The International Foodservice Operations segment delivered strong sales and significant profit growth, exceeding pre-COVID 2019 profit levels.

Sales for the first quarter were $3.3 billion, an increase of 13.4% compared to the same period last year. On a constant currency basis5, sales for the first quarter were $3.6 billion, an increase of 24.3% compared to the same period last year. Foreign exchange rates decreased both International Foodservice Operations sales by 10.9% and total Sysco sales by 2.0% during the quarter.

Gross profit increased 10.2% to $649.3 million, and gross margin decreased 58 basis points to 19.8%, compared in each case to the same period last year. On a constant currency basis5, gross profit increased 22.4% to $721.0 million. Foreign exchange rates decreased both International Foodservice Operations gross profit by 12.2% and total Sysco gross profit by 2.5% during the quarter.

Operating expenses increased $9.6 million, or 1.7%, compared to the same period last year. Adjusted operating expenses increased $17.1 million, or 3.3%, compared to the same period last year. On a constant currency basis5, adjusted operating expenses increased $81.8 million, or 15.6%, compared to the same period last year. Foreign exchange rates decreased both International Foodservice Operations operating expenses by 12.3% and total Sysco operating expenses by 3.1% during the quarter.

Operating income was $87.2 million, an improvement of $50.5 million compared to the same period last year. Adjusted operating income increased $43.0 million compared to the same period last year. On a constant currency basis5, adjusted operating income was $114.2 million, an increase of $50.1 million compared to the same period last year. Foreign exchange rates decreased both International Foodservice Operations operating income by $7.1 million and total Sysco operating income by $2.3 million during the quarter.

5 Represents a constant currency adjustment, which eliminates the impact of foreign currency fluctuations on current year results. These adjusted measures are non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of all non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest corresponding GAAP financial measure are included at the end of this release.







Balance Sheet, Cash Flow and Capital Spending

As of the end of the quarter, the company had a cash balance of $437.7 million and approximately $10.8 billion of debt outstanding.

During the first 13 weeks of fiscal 2023, Sysco returned $517.0 million to shareholders via $267.7 million of share repurchases and $249.3 million of dividends.

Cash flow from operations was $158.6 million for the first 13 weeks of fiscal 2023, which was $47.8 million higher compared to the prior year period.

Capital expenditures, net of proceeds from sales of plant and equipment, for the first 13 weeks of fiscal 2023 were $144.8 million.

Free cash flow6 for the first 13 weeks of fiscal 2023 was $13.8 million.

6 Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents net cash provided from operating activities less purchases of plant and equipment and includes proceeds from sales of plant and equipment. Reconciliations for all non-GAAP financial measures are included at the end of this release.







Conference Call & Webcast

Sysco will host a conference call to review the company’s first quarter and full fiscal year 2023 financial results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time. A live webcast of the call, accompanying slide presentation and a copy of this news release will be available online at investors.sysco.com .

Key Highlights: 13-Week Period Ended Financial Comparison: October 1, 2022 October 2, 2021 Change GAAP: Sales $19.1 billion $16.5 billion 16.2% Gross profit $3.5 billion $3.0 billion 17.4% Gross Margin 18.2% 18.1% 18 bps Operating expenses $2.8 billion $2.3 billion 17.7% Operating Income $734.3 million $631.7 million 16.3% Operating Margin 3.8% 3.8% 0 bps Net Earnings $465.6 million $378.0 million 23.2% Diluted Earnings Per Share $0.91 $0.73 24.7% Non-GAAP (1): Gross profit $3.5 billion $3.0 billion 17.3% Gross Margin 18.2% 18.1% 17 bps Operating Expenses $2.7 billion $2.3 billion 18.8% Operating Income $770.3 million $685.1 million 12.4% Operating Margin 4.0% 4.2% -13 bps EBITDA $908.0 million $821.4 million 10.5% Adjusted EBITDA $916.9 million $852.8 million 7.5% Net Earnings $492.6 million $429.9 million 14.6% Diluted Earnings Per Share (2) $0.97 $0.83 16.9% Case Growth: U.S. Foodservice 7.3% 30.5% Local 5.4% 26.7% Sysco Brand Sales as a % of Cases: U.S. Broadline 37.3% 36.9% 44 bps Local 46.7% 45.3% 137 bps Note: (1) Reconciliations of all non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest respective GAAP financial measures are included at the end of this release. (2) Individual components in the table above may not sum to the totals due to the rounding. NM represents that the percentage change is not meaningful.





Forward-Looking Statements



Statements made in this press release or in our earnings call for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023 that look forward in time or that express management’s beliefs, expectations or hopes are forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements reflect the views of management at the time such statements are made and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, estimates, and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. These statements include statements concerning: the effect, impact, potential duration or other implications of the COVID-19 pandemic and any expectations we may have with respect thereto; our expectations regarding future improvements in productivity; our belief that improvements in our organizational capabilities will deliver compelling outcomes in future periods; our expectations regarding improvements in international volume; our expectations that our transformational agenda will drive long-term growth; our expectations regarding the continuation of an inflationary environment; our expectations regarding improvements in the efficiency of our supply chain; our expectations regarding the impact of our Recipe for Growth strategy and the pace of progress in implementing the initiatives under that strategy; our expectations regarding Sysco’s ability to outperform the market in future periods; our expectations that our strategic priorities will enable us to grow faster than the market; our expectations regarding our efforts to reduce overtime rates and the incremental investments in hiring; our expectations regarding the expansion of our driver academy and our belief that the academy will enable us to provide upward career path mobility for our warehouse associates and improve associate retention; our expectations regarding the benefits of the six-day delivery model; our plans to improve the capabilities of our sales team; our expectations regarding the impact of our growth initiatives and their ability to enable Sysco to consistently outperform the market; our expectations regarding the impact of the Coastal Companies acquisition on our business; our expectations regarding our ability to grow faster than the total market in fiscal 2023 and to exceed our growth target by the end of fiscal 2024; our ability to deliver against our strategic priorities; economic trends in the United States and abroad; our plans to make continued capital investments over the next three fiscal years in our technology, fleet and buildings; our belief that there is further opportunity for profit in the future; our future growth, including growth in sales and earnings per share; our expectations regarding profits and sales in fiscal 2023; the pace of implementation of our business transformation initiatives; our expectations regarding our balanced approach to capital allocation and rewarding our shareholders; our plans to improve associate retention, training and productivity; our belief that our Recipe for Growth transformation is creating capabilities that will help us profitably grow for the long term; our expectations regarding our long-term financial outlook; and our expectations regarding additional improvements from snap-back costs and productivity expenses during the fiscal first quarter.

It is important to note that actual results could differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements based on numerous factors, including those outside of Sysco’s control. For more information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed or forecasted, see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended July 2, 2022, as filed with the SEC, and our subsequent filings with the SEC. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

About Sysco



Sysco is the global leader in selling, marketing and distributing food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments and other customers who prepare meals away from home. Its family of products also includes equipment and supplies for the foodservice and hospitality industries. With more than 71,000 associates, the company operates 333 distribution facilities worldwide and serves approximately 700,000 customer locations. For fiscal year 2022 that ended July 2, 2022, the company generated sales of more than $68 billion. Information about our CSR program, including Sysco’s 2021 Corporate Social Responsibility Report, can be found at sysco.com/csr2021report .

For more information, visit www.sysco.com or connect with Sysco on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SyscoFoods . For important news and information regarding Sysco, visit the Investor Relations section of the company’s Internet home page at investors.sysco.com , which Sysco plans to use as a primary channel for publishing key information to its investors, some of which may contain material and previously non-public information. In addition, investors should continue to review our news releases and filings with the SEC. It is possible that the information we disclose through any of these channels of distribution could be deemed to be material information.

Sysco Corporation and its Consolidated Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)

(In Thousands, Except for Share and Per Share Data) Quarter Ended Oct. 1, 2022 Oct. 2, 2021 Sales $ 19,126,830 $ 16,456,546 Cost of sales 15,637,975 13,484,838 Gross profit 3,488,855 2,971,708 Operating expenses 2,754,522 2,340,026 Operating income 734,333 631,682 Interest expense 124,150 128,214 Other expense (income), net 15,281 (3,252 ) Earnings before income taxes 594,902 506,720 Income taxes 129,334 128,707 Net earnings $ 465,568 $ 378,013 Net earnings: Basic earnings per share $ 0.92 $ 0.74 Diluted earnings per share 0.91 0.73 Average shares outstanding 507,578,576 512,516,067 Diluted shares outstanding 510,383,149 515,782,928





Sysco Corporation and its Consolidated Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

(In Thousands, Except for Share Data) Oct. 1, 2022 Jul. 2, 2022 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 437,670 $ 867,086 Accounts receivable, less allowances of $74,002 and $70,790 5,336,857 4,838,912 Inventories 4,682,609 4,437,498 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 310,131 303,789 Income tax receivable — 35,934 Total current assets 10,767,267 10,483,219 Plant and equipment at cost, less accumulated depreciation 4,462,608 4,456,420 Other long-term assets Goodwill 4,434,476 4,542,315 Intangibles, less amortization 906,385 952,683 Deferred income taxes 382,778 377,604 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 704,664 723,297 Other assets 552,765 550,150 Total other long-term assets 6,981,068 7,146,049 Total assets $ 22,210,943 $ 22,085,688 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 6,018,227 $ 5,752,958 Accrued expenses 2,177,793 2,270,753 Accrued income taxes 113,388 40,042 Current operating lease liabilities 94,027 105,690 Current maturities of long-term debt 555,829 580,611 Total current liabilities 8,959,264 8,750,054 Long-term liabilities Long-term debt 10,263,331 10,066,931 Deferred income taxes 241,748 250,171 Long-term operating lease liabilities 628,861 636,417 Other long-term liabilities 971,190 967,907 Total long-term liabilities 12,105,130 11,921,426 Commitments and contingencies Noncontrolling interest 31,208 31,948 Shareholders’ equity Preferred stock, par value $1 per share Authorized 1,500,000 shares, issued none — — Common stock, par value $1 per share Authorized 2,000,000,000 shares, issued 765,174,900 shares 765,175 765,175 Paid-in capital 1,754,409 1,766,305 Retained earnings 10,757,136 10,539,722 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,711,325 ) (1,482,054 ) Treasury stock at cost, 258,414,989 and 256,531,543 shares (10,450,054 ) (10,206,888 ) Total shareholders’ equity 1,115,341 1,382,260 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 22,210,943 $ 22,085,688





Sysco Corporation and its Consolidated Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)

(In Thousands) Year Ended Oct. 1, 2022 Oct. 2, 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net earnings $ 465,568 $ 378,013 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to cash provided by operating activities: Share-based compensation expense 27,224 29,313 Depreciation and amortization 188,924 186,466 Operating lease asset amortization 27,542 28,221 Amortization of debt issuance and other debt-related costs 5,435 5,577 Deferred income taxes (31,226 ) (30,452 ) Provision for losses on receivables 3,865 2,097 Other non-cash items 5,011 (201 ) Additional changes in certain assets and liabilities, net of effect of businesses acquired: Increase in receivables (576,585 ) (478,671 ) Increase in inventories (283,252 ) (294,517 ) Increase in prepaid expenses and other current assets (28,372 ) (12,528 ) Increase in accounts payable 288,517 329,523 Decrease in accrued expenses (10,893 ) (103,483 ) Decrease in operating lease liabilities (33,319 ) (34,146 ) Increase in accrued income taxes 109,280 69,256 Decrease (increase) in other assets 17,627 (9,345 ) (Decrease) increase in other long-term liabilities (16,740 ) 45,689 Net cash provided by operating activities 158,606 110,812 Cash flows from investing activities: Additions to plant and equipment (167,260 ) (85,019 ) Proceeds from sales of plant and equipment 22,448 5,627 Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (32,651 ) (714,010 ) Purchase of marketable securities (3,296 ) (9,925 ) Proceeds from sales of marketable securities 2,650 8,700 Other investing activities (1) 3,274 6,022 Net cash used for investing activities (174,835 ) (788,605 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Bank and commercial paper borrowings, net 97,000 — Other debt borrowings including senior notes 59,063 3 Other debt repayments including senior notes (18,104 ) (10,051 ) Proceeds from stock option exercises 24,561 17,881 Stock repurchases (267,727 ) — Dividends paid (249,294 ) (240,561 ) Other financing activities (2) (45,851 ) (5,003 ) Net cash used for financing activities (400,352 ) (237,731 ) Effect of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (11,369 ) (9,355 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (3) (427,950 ) (924,879 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 931,376 3,037,100 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period (3) $ 503,426 $ 2,112,221 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid during the period for: Interest $ 84,010 $ 225,031 Income taxes, net of refunds 47,985 76,712





(1) Change primarily includes proceeds from the settlement of corporate-owned life insurance policies. (2) Change includes cash paid for shares withheld to cover taxes, settlement of interest rate hedges and other financing activities. (3) Change includes restricted cash included within other assets in the Consolidated Balance Sheet.





Sysco Corporation and its Consolidated Subsidiaries

Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)

Impact of Certain Items

Our discussion of our results includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, that we believe provide important perspective with respect to underlying business trends. Other than free cash flow and EBITDA, any non-GAAP financial measures will be denoted as adjusted measures to remove the impact of: (1) restructuring and transformational project costs consisting of: (a) restructuring charges, (b) expenses associated with our various transformation initiatives and (c) facility closure and severance charges; (2) acquisition-related costs consisting of: (a) intangible amortization expense and (b) acquisition costs and due diligence costs related to our acquisitions; and (3) the reduction of bad debt expense previously recognized in fiscal 2020 due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the collectability of our pre-pandemic trade receivable balances. Our results for fiscal 2023 were also impacted by adjustments to a product return allowance related to COVID-related personal protection equipment inventory. Our results for fiscal 2022 were also impacted by an increase in reserves for uncertain tax positions.

The results of our foreign operations can be impacted due to changes in exchange rates applicable in converting local currencies to U.S. dollars. We measure our total Sysco and our International Foodservice Operations results on a constant currency basis. Constant currency operating results are calculated by translating current-period local currency operating results with the currency exchange rates used to translate the financial statements in the comparable prior-year period to determine what the current-period U.S. dollar operating results would have been if the currency exchange rate had not changed from the comparable prior-year period.

Management believes that adjusting its operating expenses, operating income, net earnings and diluted earnings per share to remove these Certain Items and presenting its International Foodservice Operations results on a constant currency basis, provides an important perspective with respect to our underlying business trends and results and provides meaningful supplemental information to both management and investors that (1) is indicative of the performance of the company’s underlying operations and (2) facilitates comparisons on a year-over-year basis.

Sysco has a history of growth through acquisitions and excludes from its non-GAAP financial measures the impact of acquisition-related intangible amortization, acquisition costs and due-diligence costs for those acquisitions. We believe this approach significantly enhances the comparability of Sysco’s results for fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2022.

Set forth below is a reconciliation of sales, operating expenses, operating income, net earnings and diluted earnings per share to adjusted results for these measures for the periods presented. Individual components of diluted earnings per share may not add up to the total presented due to rounding. Adjusted diluted earnings per share is calculated using adjusted net earnings divided by diluted shares outstanding.





Sysco Corporation and its Consolidated Subsidiaries

Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)

Impact of Certain Items

(Dollars in Thousands, Except for Share and Per Share Data) 13-Week

Period Ended

Oct. 1, 2022 13-Week

Period Ended

Oct. 2, 2021 Change in

Dollars % Change Sales (GAAP) $ 19,126,830 $ 16,456,546 $ 2,670,284 16.2 % Impact of currency fluctuations (1) 319,162 — 319,162 2.0 Comparable sales using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP) $ 19,445,992 $ 16,456,546 $ 2,989,446 18.2 % Cost of sales (GAAP) $ 15,637,975 $ 13,484,838 $ 2,153,137 16.0 % Impact of inventory valuation adjustment (2) 2,571 — 2,571 — Cost of sales adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ 15,640,546 $ 13,484,838 $ 2,155,708 16.0 % Gross profit (GAAP) $ 3,488,855 $ 2,971,708 $ 517,147 17.4 % Impact of inventory valuation adjustment (2) (2,571 ) — (2,571 ) (0.1 ) Comparable gross profit adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) 3,486,284 2,971,708 514,576 17.3 Impact of currency fluctuations (1) 73,035 — 73,035 2.5 Comparable gross profit adjusted for Certain Items using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP) $ 3,559,319 $ 2,971,708 $ 587,611 19.8 % Gross margin (GAAP) 18.24 % 18.06 % 18 bps Impact of inventory valuation adjustment (2) (0.01 ) — -1 bps Comparable gross margin adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) 18.23 18.06 17 bps Impact of currency fluctuations (1) 0.07 — 7 bps Comparable gross margin adjusted for Certain Items using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP) 18.30 % 18.06 % 24 bps Operating expenses (GAAP) $ 2,754,522 $ 2,340,026 $ 414,496 17.7 % Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (3) (11,645 ) (24,511 ) 12,866 52.5 Impact of acquisition-related costs (4) (29,454 ) (35,926 ) 6,472 18.0 Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments (5) 2,592 7,061 (4,469 ) (63.3 ) Operating expenses adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) 2,716,015 2,286,650 429,365 18.8 Impact of currency fluctuations (1) 70,695 — 70,695 3.1 Comparable operating expenses adjusted for Certain Items using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP) $ 2,786,710 $ 2,286,650 $ 500,060 21.9 % Operating expense as a percentage of sales (GAAP) 14.40 % 14.22 % 18 bps Impact of certain item adjustments (0.20 ) (0.32 ) 12 bps Adjusted operating expense as a percentage of sales (Non-GAAP) 14.20 % 13.90 % 30 bps Operating income (GAAP) $ 734,333 $ 631,682 $ 102,651 16.3 % Impact of inventory valuation adjustment (2) (2,571 ) — (2,571 ) NM Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (3) 11,645 24,511 (12,866 ) (52.5 ) Impact of acquisition-related costs (4) 29,454 35,926 (6,472 ) (18.0 ) Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments (5) (2,592 ) (7,061 ) 4,469 63.3 Operating income adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) 770,269 685,058 85,211 12.4 Impact of currency fluctuations (1) 2,340 — 2,340 0.4 Comparable operating income adjusted for Certain Items using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP) $ 772,609 $ 685,058 $ 87,551 12.8 % Operating margin (GAAP) 3.84 % 3.84 % 0 bps Operating margin adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) 4.03 % 4.16 % -13 bps Operating margin adjusted for Certain Items using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP) 3.97 % 4.16 % -19 bps Net earnings (GAAP) $ 465,568 $ 378,013 $ 87,555 23.2 % Impact of inventory valuation adjustment (2) (2,571 ) — (2,571 ) NM Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (3) 11,645 24,511 (12,866 ) (52.5 ) Impact of acquisition-related costs (4) 29,454 35,926 (6,472 ) (18.0 ) Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments (5) (2,592 ) (7,061 ) 4,469 63.3 Tax impact of inventory valuation adjustment (6) 637 — 637 NM Tax impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (6) (2,884 ) (6,186 ) 3,302 53.4 Tax impact of acquisition-related costs (6) (7,295 ) (9,066 ) 1,771 19.5 Tax impact of bad debt reserves adjustments (6) 642 1,782 (1,140 ) (64.0 ) Impact of adjustments to uncertain tax positions — 12,000 (12,000 ) NM Net earnings adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ 492,604 $ 429,919 $ 62,685 14.6 % Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 0.91 $ 0.73 $ 0.18 24.7 % Impact of inventory valuation adjustment (2) (0.01 ) — (0.01 ) NM Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (3) 0.02 0.05 (0.03 ) (60.0 ) Impact of acquisition-related costs (4) 0.06 0.07 (0.01 ) (14.3 ) Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments (5) (0.01 ) (0.01 ) — — Tax impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (6) (0.01 ) (0.01 ) — — Tax impact of acquisition-related costs (6) (0.01 ) (0.02 ) 0.01 50.0 Impact of adjustments to uncertain tax positions — 0.02 (0.02 ) NM Diluted earnings per share adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) (7) $ 0.97 $ 0.83 $ 0.14 16.9 % Diluted shares outstanding 510,383,149 515,782,928





(1) Represents a constant currency adjustment, which eliminates the impact of foreign currency fluctuations on the current year results. (2) Fiscal 2023 represents an adjustment to a product return allowance, related to COVID-related personal protection equipment inventory. (3) Fiscal 2023 includes $4 million related to restructuring, severance, and facility closure charges and $8 million related to various transformation initiative costs, primarily consisting of changes to our business technology strategy. Fiscal 2022 includes $16 million related to various transformation initiative costs, primarily consisting of changes to our business technology strategy and $8 million related to restructuring charges. (4) Fiscal 2023 includes $26 million of intangible amortization expense and $4 million in acquisition and due diligence costs. Fiscal 2022 includes $22 million of intangible amortization expense and $14 million in acquisition and due diligence costs, which are primarily included in Global Support Center expenses. (5) Fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2022 represent the reduction of bad debt charges previously taken on pre-pandemic trade receivable balances in fiscal 2020. (6) The tax impact of adjustments for Certain Items are calculated by multiplying the pretax impact of each Certain Item by the statutory rates in effect for each jurisdiction where the Certain Item was incurred. (7) Individual components of diluted earnings per share may not add up to the total presented due to rounding. Total diluted earnings per share is calculated using adjusted net earnings divided by diluted shares outstanding. NM represents that the percentage change is not meaningful.





Sysco Corporation and its Consolidated Subsidiaries

Segment Results

Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)

Impact of Certain Items on Applicable Segments

(Dollars in Thousands) 13-Week

Period Ended

Oct. 1, 2022 13-Week

Period Ended

Oct. 2, 2021 Change in

Dollars %/bps

Change U.S. FOODSERVICE OPERATIONS Sales (GAAP) $ 13,602,482 $ 11,602,963 $ 1,999,519 17.2 % Gross profit (GAAP) 2,612,343 2,185,154 427,189 19.5 % Gross margin (GAAP) 19.20 % 18.83 % 37 bps Operating expenses (GAAP) $ 1,708,515 $ 1,387,631 $ 320,884 23.1 % Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs 48 (3 ) 51 NM Impact of acquisition-related costs (1) (12,585 ) (4,654 ) (7,931 ) NM Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments (2) 2,592 6,420 (3,828 ) (59.6 ) Operating expenses adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ 1,698,570 $ 1,389,394 $ 309,176 22.3 % Operating income (GAAP) $ 903,828 $ 797,523 $ 106,305 13.3 % Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (48 ) 3 (51 ) NM Impact of acquisition-related costs (1) 12,585 4,654 7,931 NM Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments (2) (2,592 ) (6,420 ) 3,828 59.6 Operating income adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ 913,773 $ 795,760 $ 118,013 14.8 % INTERNATIONAL FOODSERVICE OPERATIONS Sales (GAAP) $ 3,283,735 $ 2,895,247 $ 388,488 13.4 % Impact of currency fluctuations (3) 315,451 — 315,451 10.9 Comparable sales using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP) $ 3,599,186 $ 2,895,247 $ 703,939 24.3 % Gross profit (GAAP) $ 649,265 $ 589,134 $ 60,131 10.2 % Impact of currency fluctuations (3) 71,760 — 71,760 12.2 Comparable gross profit using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP) $ 721,025 $ 589,134 $ 131,891 22.4 % Gross margin (GAAP) 19.77 % 20.35 % -58 bps Impact of currency fluctuations (3) 0.26 — 26 bps Comparable gross margin using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP) 20.03 % 20.35 % -32 bps Operating expenses (GAAP) $ 562,057 $ 552,458 $ 9,599 1.7 % Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (4) (3,907 ) (9,426 ) 5,519 58.6 Impact of acquisition-related costs (5) (16,014 ) (18,656 ) 2,642 14.2 Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments (2) — 641 (641 ) NM Operating expenses adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) 542,136 525,017 17,119 3.3 Impact of currency fluctuations (3) 64,707 — 64,707 12.3 Comparable operating expenses adjusted for Certain Items using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP) $ 606,843 $ 525,017 $ 81,826 15.6 % Operating income (GAAP) $ 87,208 $ 36,676 $ 50,532 NM Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (4) 3,907 9,426 (5,519 ) (58.6 ) Impact of acquisition-related costs (5) 16,014 18,656 (2,642 ) (14.2 ) Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments (2) — (641 ) 641 NM Operating income adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) 107,129 64,117 43,012 67.1 Impact of currency fluctuations (3) 7,053 — 7,053 11.0 Comparable operating income adjusted for Certain Items using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP) $ 114,182 $ 64,117 $ 50,065 78.1 % SYGMA Sales (GAAP) $ 1,933,457 $ 1,704,033 $ 229,424 13.5 % Gross profit (GAAP) 153,893 138,157 15,736 11.4 % Gross margin (GAAP) 7.96 % 8.11 % -15 bps Operating expenses (GAAP) $ 148,422 $ 140,604 $ 7,818 5.6 % Operating income (loss) (GAAP) 5,471 (2,447 ) 7,918 NM OTHER Sales (GAAP) $ 307,156 $ 254,303 $ 52,853 20.8 % Gross profit (GAAP) 80,838 59,021 21,817 37.0 % Gross margin (GAAP) 26.32 % 23.21 % 311 bps Operating expenses (GAAP) $ 69,300 $ 52,565 $ 16,735 31.8 % Operating income (GAAP) 11,538 6,456 5,082 78.7 % GLOBAL SUPPORT CENTER Gross (loss) profit (GAAP) $ (7,484 ) $ 242 $ (7,726 ) NM Impact of inventory valuation adjustment (6) (2,571 ) — (2,571 ) NM Comparable gross profit (loss) adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ (10,055 ) $ 242 $ (10,297 ) NM Operating expenses (GAAP) $ 266,228 $ 206,768 $ 59,460 28.8 % Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (7) (7,786 ) (15,082 ) 7,296 48.4 Impact of acquisition-related costs (8) (855 ) (12,616 ) 11,761 93.2 Operating expenses adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ 257,587 $ 179,070 $ 78,517 43.8 % Operating loss (GAAP) $ (273,712 ) $ (206,526 ) $ (67,186 ) (32.5 )% Impact of inventory valuation adjustment (6) (2,571 ) — (2,571 ) NM Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (7) 7,786 15,082 (7,296 ) (48.4 ) Impact of acquisition-related costs (8) 855 12,616 (11,761 ) (93.2 ) Operating loss adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ (267,642 ) $ (178,828 ) $ (88,814 ) (49.7 )% TOTAL SYSCO Sales (GAAP) $ 19,126,830 $ 16,456,546 $ 2,670,284 16.2 % Gross profit (GAAP) 3,488,855 2,971,708 517,147 17.4 % Gross margin (GAAP) 18.24 % 18.06 % 18 bps Operating expenses (GAAP) $ 2,754,522 $ 2,340,026 $ 414,496 17.7 % Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (4) (7) (11,645 ) (24,511 ) 12,866 52.5 Impact of acquisition-related costs (1) (5) (8) (29,454 ) (35,926 ) 6,472 18.0 Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments (2) 2,592 7,061 (4,469 ) (63.3 ) Operating expenses adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ 2,716,015 $ 2,286,650 $ 429,365 18.8 % Operating income (GAAP) $ 734,333 $ 631,682 $ 102,651 16.3 % Impact of inventory valuation adjustment (6) (2,571 ) — (2,571 ) NM Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (4) (7) 11,645 24,511 (12,866 ) (52.5 ) Impact of acquisition-related costs (1) (5) (8) 29,454 35,926 (6,472 ) (18.0 ) Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments (2) (2,592 ) (7,061 ) 4,469 63.3 Operating income adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ 770,269 $ 685,058 $ 85,211 12.4 %





(1) Fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2022 include intangible amortization expense and acquisition costs. (2) Fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2022 represent the reduction of bad debt charges previously taken on pre-pandemic trade receivable balances in fiscal 2020. (3) Represents a constant currency adjustment, which eliminates the impact of foreign currency fluctuations on current year results. (4) Includes restructuring and facility closure costs primarily in Europe. (5) Represents intangible amortization expense. (6) Fiscal 2023 represents an adjustment to a product return allowance, related to COVID-related personal protection equipment inventory. (7) Includes various transformation initiative costs, primarily consisting of changes to our business technology strategy. (8) Represents due diligence costs. NM represents that the percentage change is not meaningful.





Sysco Corporation and its Consolidated Subsidiaries

Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)

Free Cash Flow

(In Thousands)

Free cash flow represents net cash provided from operating activities less purchases of plant and equipment and includes proceeds from sales of plant and equipment. Sysco considers free cash flow to be a liquidity measure that provides useful information to management and investors about the amount of cash generated by the business after the purchases and sales of buildings, fleet, equipment and technology, which may potentially be used to pay for, among other things, strategic uses of cash including dividend payments, share repurchases and acquisitions. However, free cash flow may not be available for discretionary expenditures, as it may be necessary that we use it to make mandatory debt service or other payments. Free cash flow should not be used as a substitute for the most comparable GAAP financial measure in assessing the company’s liquidity for the periods presented. An analysis of any non-GAAP financial measure should be used in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP. In the table that follows, free cash flow for each period presented is reconciled to net cash provided by operating activities.

13-Week

Period Ended

Oct. 1, 2022 13-Week

Period Ended

Oct. 2, 2021 13-Week

Period Change

in Dollars Net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP) $ 158,606 $ 110,812 $ 47,794 Additions to plant and equipment (167,260 ) (85,019 ) (82,241 ) Proceeds from sales of plant and equipment 22,448 5,627 16,821 Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) $ 13,794 $ 31,420 $ (17,626 )





Sysco Corporation and its Consolidated Subsidiaries

Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)

Impact of Certain Items on Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA)

(Dollars in Thousands)

EBITDA represents net earnings (loss) plus (i) interest expense, (ii) income tax expense and benefit, (iii) depreciation and (iv) amortization. The net earnings (loss) component of our EBITDA calculation is impacted by Certain Items that we do not consider representative of our underlying performance. As a result, in the non-GAAP reconciliations below for each period presented, adjusted EBITDA is computed as EBITDA plus the impact of Certain Items, excluding certain items related to interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. Sysco's management considers growth in this metric to be a measure of overall financial performance that provides useful information to management and investors about the profitability of the business, as it facilitates comparison of performance on a consistent basis from period to period by providing a measurement of recurring factors and trends affecting our business. Additionally, it is a commonly used component metric used to inform on capital structure decisions. Adjusted EBITDA should not be used as a substitute for the most comparable GAAP financial measure in assessing the company’s financial performance for the periods presented. An analysis of any non-GAAP financial measure should be used in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP. In the tables that follow, adjusted EBITDA for each period presented is reconciled to net earnings.

13-Week

Period Ended

Oct. 1, 2022 13-Week

Period Ended

Oct. 2, 2021 Change in

Dollars % Change Net earnings (GAAP) $ 465,568 $ 378,013 $ 87,555 23.2 % Interest (GAAP) 124,150 128,214 (4,064 ) (3.2 ) Income taxes (GAAP) 129,334 128,707 627 0.5 Depreciation and amortization (GAAP) 188,924 186,466 2,458 1.3 EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 907,976 $ 821,400 $ 86,576 10.5 % Certain Item adjustments: Impact of inventory valuation adjustment (1) (2,571 ) — (2,571 ) NM Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (2) 10,509 24,247 (13,738 ) (56.7 ) Impact of acquisition-related costs (3) 3,546 14,221 (10,675 ) (75.1 ) Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments (4) (2,592 ) (7,061 ) 4,469 63.3 EBITDA adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) (5) $ 916,868 $ 852,807 $ 64,061 7.5 %





(1) Fiscal 2023 represents an adjustment to a product return allowance, related to COVID-related personal protection equipment inventory. (2) Fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2022 include charges related to restructuring, severance, and facility closures, as well as various transformation initiative costs, primarily consisting of changes to our business technology strategy, excluding charges related to accelerated depreciation. (3) Fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2022 include acquisition and due diligence costs. (4) Fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2022 represent the reduction of bad debt charges previously taken on pre-pandemic trade receivable balances in fiscal 2020. (5) In arriving at adjusted EBITDA, Sysco does not adjust out interest income of $3 million and $2 million or non-cash stock compensation expense of $27 million and $29 million in fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2022, respectively. NM represents that the percentage change is not meaningful.





Projected Adjusted EPS Guidance

Adjusted earnings per share is a non-GAAP financial measure; however, we cannot predict with certainty certain items that would be included in the most directly comparable GAAP measure for the relevant future periods. Due to these uncertainties, we cannot provide a quantitative reconciliation of projected adjusted EPS to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure without unreasonable effort. However, we expect to calculate adjusted earnings per share for future periods in the same manner as the reconciliations provided for the historical periods herein.





