U.S. markets open in 1 hour 8 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,921.00
    +38.00 (+0.98%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,980.00
    +205.00 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,590.00
    +142.75 (+1.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,873.20
    +20.20 (+1.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.22
    +1.69 (+1.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,657.10
    +16.40 (+1.00%)
     

  • Silver

    19.95
    +0.84 (+4.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9944
    +0.0057 (+0.58%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0770
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.83
    +0.08 (+0.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1561
    +0.0094 (+0.82%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.0820
    -1.6320 (-1.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,537.25
    -170.84 (-0.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    490.82
    +2.61 (+0.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,190.80
    +96.27 (+1.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,678.92
    +91.46 (+0.33%)
     

Sysco Delivers Double-Digit Sales and Profit Growth

Sysco Corporation
·37 min read
Sysco Corporation
Sysco Corporation

HOUSTON, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) today announced financial results for its 13-week first fiscal quarter ended October 1, 2022.

Key highlights for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023 include:

  • Continued market share gains and volume growth;

  • Gross profit per case improved;

  • Double-digit profit growth; and

  • Continued investment for growth and return of capital to shareholders.

“Sysco began the fiscal year generating double-digit top-line and bottom-line growth, as we effectively managed inflation, increased case volume and grew market share. We remain on target to grow over 1.35 times the market for the year, as we continue to advance our Recipe For Growth strategy. Our enhanced customer-centric supply chain and selling capabilities will drive long-term returns for our investors,” said Kevin Hourican, Sysco’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “I want to thank our global colleagues for helping us to deliver on Sysco’s purpose of connecting the world to share food and care for one another.”

Key financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023 include:

  • Sales increased 16.2% versus the same period in fiscal year 2022;

  • U.S. Foodservice volume increased 7.3% versus the same period in fiscal year 2022;

  • Gross profit increased 17.4% to $3.5 billion, as compared to the same period last year;

  • Operating income increased 16.3% to $734.3 million, and adjusted1 operating income increased to $770.3 million, as compared to the same period last year;

  • Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”) increased to $908.0 million, and adjusted EBITDA increased to $916.9 million, in each case as compared to the same period last year;2 and

  • Earnings per share (“EPS”)3 increased to $0.91, as compared to $0.73 in the same period last year. Adjusted1 EPS increased to $0.97, as compared to $0.83 in the same period last year.

“We delivered strong financials for the first quarter by continuing to make progress with our Recipe For Growth, while addressing operational improvement opportunities and operating in a dynamic environment. We are upbeat about our business, while remaining appropriately cautious about the macro-environment, and are reaffirming our expectations to grow adjusted EPS by 26% - 35%, to $4.09 - $4.394, and to return $1.5 billion to our shareholders during fiscal year 2023,” said Aaron Alt, Sysco’s Chief Financial Officer.

________________________
1 Adjusted financial results, including adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted earnings per share (EPS) and adjusted EBITDA, are non-GAAP financial measures that exclude certain items, which primarily include acquisition-related costs, restructuring costs, transformational project costs, adjustments to our bad debt reserve specific to aged receivables existing prior to the COVID-19 pandemic and adjustments to a product return allowance related to COVID-related personal protection equipment inventory. Specific to adjusted EPS, last year’s Certain Items include the impact of an increase in reserves for uncertain tax positions.
2 EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of all non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest corresponding GAAP financial measure are included at the end of this release.
3 Earnings per share (EPS) are shown on a diluted basis, unless otherwise specified.
4 Adjusted EPS is a non-GAAP financial measure; however, we cannot predict with certainty the particular certain items that would be excluded from the calculation of this measure for future periods. Due to these uncertainties, we cannot provide a quantitative reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure without unreasonable effort. However, we expect to calculate adjusted earnings per share for future periods in the same manner as the reconciliations provided for the historical periods that are included at the end of this release.


First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Results

Total Sysco

Sales for the first quarter were $19.1 billion, an increase of 16.2% compared to the same period last year.

Gross profit increased 17.4% to $3.5 billion, gross margin increased 18 basis points to 18.2% and adjusted gross margin increased 17 basis points to 18.2%, compared in each case to the same period last year. Product cost inflation was 9.7% at the total enterprise level, as measured by the estimated change in Sysco’s product costs, primarily in the dairy and frozen categories. The increase in gross profit for the first quarter was primarily driven by higher volumes, the effective management of product cost inflation and progress against our partnership growth management initiatives.

Operating expenses increased $414.5 million, or 17.7%, compared to the same period last year, driven by increased volumes, cost inflation, continued operational pressures from the operating environment and our planned investments to drive our transformation initiatives. Adjusted operating expenses increased $429.4 million, or 18.8%, compared to the same period last year.

Operating income was $734.3 million, an increase of $102.7 million, or 16.3%, compared to the same period last year. Adjusted operating income was $770.3 million, an increase of $85.2 million compared to the same period last year.

U.S. Foodservice Operations

The U.S. Foodservice Operations segment generated strong sales growth, overall share gains and improved profitability.

Sales for the first quarter were $13.6 billion, an increase of 17.2% compared to the same period last year. Local case volume within U.S. Foodservice (reported for the first time to include the local volume from the U.S. FreshPoint produce operations and U.S. Italian businesses) grew 5.4% for the first quarter, while total case volume within U.S. Foodservice (also reported to include the FreshPoint and Italian businesses) grew 7.3%, in each case as compared to the same period last year.

Gross profit increased 19.5% to $2.6 billion, and gross margin increased 37 basis points to 19.2%, compared in each case to the same period last year. Product cost inflation was 12.0% in U.S. Broadline, as measured by the estimated change in Sysco’s product costs, primarily in the dairy and frozen categories.

Operating expenses increased $320.9 million, or 23.1%, compared to the same period last year. Adjusted operating expenses increased $309.2 million, or 22.3%, compared to the same period last year.

Operating income was $903.8 million, an increase of $106.3 million compared to the same period last year. Adjusted operating income was $913.8 million, an increase of $118.0 million compared to the same period last year.

International Foodservice Operations

The International Foodservice Operations segment delivered strong sales and significant profit growth, exceeding pre-COVID 2019 profit levels.

Sales for the first quarter were $3.3 billion, an increase of 13.4% compared to the same period last year. On a constant currency basis5, sales for the first quarter were $3.6 billion, an increase of 24.3% compared to the same period last year. Foreign exchange rates decreased both International Foodservice Operations sales by 10.9% and total Sysco sales by 2.0% during the quarter.

Gross profit increased 10.2% to $649.3 million, and gross margin decreased 58 basis points to 19.8%, compared in each case to the same period last year. On a constant currency basis5, gross profit increased 22.4% to $721.0 million. Foreign exchange rates decreased both International Foodservice Operations gross profit by 12.2% and total Sysco gross profit by 2.5% during the quarter.

Operating expenses increased $9.6 million, or 1.7%, compared to the same period last year. Adjusted operating expenses increased $17.1 million, or 3.3%, compared to the same period last year. On a constant currency basis5, adjusted operating expenses increased $81.8 million, or 15.6%, compared to the same period last year. Foreign exchange rates decreased both International Foodservice Operations operating expenses by 12.3% and total Sysco operating expenses by 3.1% during the quarter.

Operating income was $87.2 million, an improvement of $50.5 million compared to the same period last year. Adjusted operating income increased $43.0 million compared to the same period last year. On a constant currency basis5, adjusted operating income was $114.2 million, an increase of $50.1 million compared to the same period last year. Foreign exchange rates decreased both International Foodservice Operations operating income by $7.1 million and total Sysco operating income by $2.3 million during the quarter.

________________________
5 Represents a constant currency adjustment, which eliminates the impact of foreign currency fluctuations on current year results. These adjusted measures are non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of all non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest corresponding GAAP financial measure are included at the end of this release.


Balance Sheet, Cash Flow and Capital Spending

As of the end of the quarter, the company had a cash balance of $437.7 million and approximately $10.8 billion of debt outstanding.

During the first 13 weeks of fiscal 2023, Sysco returned $517.0 million to shareholders via $267.7 million of share repurchases and $249.3 million of dividends.

Cash flow from operations was $158.6 million for the first 13 weeks of fiscal 2023, which was $47.8 million higher compared to the prior year period.

Capital expenditures, net of proceeds from sales of plant and equipment, for the first 13 weeks of fiscal 2023 were $144.8 million.

Free cash flow6 for the first 13 weeks of fiscal 2023 was $13.8 million.

________________________
6 Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents net cash provided from operating activities less purchases of plant and equipment and includes proceeds from sales of plant and equipment. Reconciliations for all non-GAAP financial measures are included at the end of this release.


Conference Call & Webcast

Sysco will host a conference call to review the company’s first quarter and full fiscal year 2023 financial results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time. A live webcast of the call, accompanying slide presentation and a copy of this news release will be available online at investors.sysco.com.

Key Highlights:

 

13-Week Period Ended

 

 

 

 

Financial Comparison:

October 1, 2022

October 2, 2021

Change

GAAP:

 

 

 

Sales

$19.1 billion

$16.5 billion

16.2%

Gross profit

$3.5 billion

$3.0 billion

17.4%

Gross Margin

18.2%

18.1%

18 bps

Operating expenses

$2.8 billion

$2.3 billion

17.7%

Operating Income

$734.3 million

$631.7 million

16.3%

Operating Margin

3.8%

3.8%

0 bps

Net Earnings

$465.6 million

$378.0 million

23.2%

Diluted Earnings Per Share

$0.91

$0.73

24.7%

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP (1):

 

 

 

Gross profit

$3.5 billion

$3.0 billion

17.3%

Gross Margin

18.2%

18.1%

17 bps

Operating Expenses

$2.7 billion

$2.3 billion

18.8%

Operating Income

$770.3 million

$685.1 million

12.4%

Operating Margin

4.0%

4.2%

-13 bps

EBITDA

$908.0 million

$821.4 million

10.5%

Adjusted EBITDA

$916.9 million

$852.8 million

7.5%

Net Earnings

$492.6 million

$429.9 million

14.6%

Diluted Earnings Per Share (2)

$0.97

$0.83

16.9%

 

 

 

 

Case Growth:

 

 

 

U.S. Foodservice

7.3%

30.5%

 

Local

5.4%

26.7%

 

 

 

 

 

Sysco Brand Sales as a % of Cases:

 

 

 

U.S. Broadline

37.3%

36.9%

44 bps

Local

46.7%

45.3%

137 bps

Note:

(1) Reconciliations of all non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest respective GAAP financial measures are included at the end of this release.

(2) Individual components in the table above may not sum to the totals due to the rounding.

NM represents that the percentage change is not meaningful.


Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release or in our earnings call for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023 that look forward in time or that express management’s beliefs, expectations or hopes are forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements reflect the views of management at the time such statements are made and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, estimates, and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. These statements include statements concerning: the effect, impact, potential duration or other implications of the COVID-19 pandemic and any expectations we may have with respect thereto; our expectations regarding future improvements in productivity; our belief that improvements in our organizational capabilities will deliver compelling outcomes in future periods; our expectations regarding improvements in international volume; our expectations that our transformational agenda will drive long-term growth; our expectations regarding the continuation of an inflationary environment; our expectations regarding improvements in the efficiency of our supply chain; our expectations regarding the impact of our Recipe for Growth strategy and the pace of progress in implementing the initiatives under that strategy; our expectations regarding Sysco’s ability to outperform the market in future periods; our expectations that our strategic priorities will enable us to grow faster than the market; our expectations regarding our efforts to reduce overtime rates and the incremental investments in hiring; our expectations regarding the expansion of our driver academy and our belief that the academy will enable us to provide upward career path mobility for our warehouse associates and improve associate retention; our expectations regarding the benefits of the six-day delivery model; our plans to improve the capabilities of our sales team; our expectations regarding the impact of our growth initiatives and their ability to enable Sysco to consistently outperform the market; our expectations regarding the impact of the Coastal Companies acquisition on our business; our expectations regarding our ability to grow faster than the total market in fiscal 2023 and to exceed our growth target by the end of fiscal 2024; our ability to deliver against our strategic priorities; economic trends in the United States and abroad; our plans to make continued capital investments over the next three fiscal years in our technology, fleet and buildings; our belief that there is further opportunity for profit in the future; our future growth, including growth in sales and earnings per share; our expectations regarding profits and sales in fiscal 2023; the pace of implementation of our business transformation initiatives; our expectations regarding our balanced approach to capital allocation and rewarding our shareholders; our plans to improve associate retention, training and productivity; our belief that our Recipe for Growth transformation is creating capabilities that will help us profitably grow for the long term; our expectations regarding our long-term financial outlook; and our expectations regarding additional improvements from snap-back costs and productivity expenses during the fiscal first quarter.

It is important to note that actual results could differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements based on numerous factors, including those outside of Sysco’s control. For more information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed or forecasted, see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended July 2, 2022, as filed with the SEC, and our subsequent filings with the SEC. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

About Sysco

Sysco is the global leader in selling, marketing and distributing food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments and other customers who prepare meals away from home. Its family of products also includes equipment and supplies for the foodservice and hospitality industries. With more than 71,000 associates, the company operates 333 distribution facilities worldwide and serves approximately 700,000 customer locations. For fiscal year 2022 that ended July 2, 2022, the company generated sales of more than $68 billion. Information about our CSR program, including Sysco’s 2021 Corporate Social Responsibility Report, can be found at sysco.com/csr2021report.

For more information, visit www.sysco.com or connect with Sysco on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SyscoFoods. For important news and information regarding Sysco, visit the Investor Relations section of the company’s Internet home page at investors.sysco.com, which Sysco plans to use as a primary channel for publishing key information to its investors, some of which may contain material and previously non-public information. In addition, investors should continue to review our news releases and filings with the SEC. It is possible that the information we disclose through any of these channels of distribution could be deemed to be material information.

Sysco Corporation and its Consolidated Subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)
(In Thousands, Except for Share and Per Share Data)

 

Quarter Ended

 

Oct. 1, 2022

 

Oct. 2, 2021

 

 

 

 

Sales

$

19,126,830

 

 

$

16,456,546

 

Cost of sales

 

15,637,975

 

 

 

13,484,838

 

Gross profit

 

3,488,855

 

 

 

2,971,708

 

Operating expenses

 

2,754,522

 

 

 

2,340,026

 

Operating income

 

734,333

 

 

 

631,682

 

Interest expense

 

124,150

 

 

 

128,214

 

Other expense (income), net

 

15,281

 

 

 

(3,252

)

Earnings before income taxes

 

594,902

 

 

 

506,720

 

Income taxes

 

129,334

 

 

 

128,707

 

Net earnings

$

465,568

 

 

$

378,013

 

 

 

 

 

Net earnings:

 

 

 

Basic earnings per share

$

0.92

 

 

$

0.74

 

Diluted earnings per share

 

0.91

 

 

 

0.73

 

 

 

 

 

Average shares outstanding

 

507,578,576

 

 

 

512,516,067

 

Diluted shares outstanding

 

510,383,149

 

 

 

515,782,928

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Sysco Corporation and its Consolidated Subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)
(In Thousands, Except for Share Data)

 

Oct. 1, 2022

 

Jul. 2, 2022

ASSETS

Current assets

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

437,670

 

 

$

867,086

 

Accounts receivable, less allowances of $74,002 and $70,790

 

5,336,857

 

 

 

4,838,912

 

Inventories

 

4,682,609

 

 

 

4,437,498

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

310,131

 

 

 

303,789

 

Income tax receivable

 

 

 

 

35,934

 

Total current assets

 

10,767,267

 

 

 

10,483,219

 

Plant and equipment at cost, less accumulated depreciation

 

4,462,608

 

 

 

4,456,420

 

Other long-term assets

 

 

 

Goodwill

 

4,434,476

 

 

 

4,542,315

 

Intangibles, less amortization

 

906,385

 

 

 

952,683

 

Deferred income taxes

 

382,778

 

 

 

377,604

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

 

704,664

 

 

 

723,297

 

Other assets

 

552,765

 

 

 

550,150

 

Total other long-term assets

 

6,981,068

 

 

 

7,146,049

 

Total assets

$

22,210,943

 

 

$

22,085,688

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

Current liabilities

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

6,018,227

 

 

$

5,752,958

 

Accrued expenses

 

2,177,793

 

 

 

2,270,753

 

Accrued income taxes

 

113,388

 

 

 

40,042

 

Current operating lease liabilities

 

94,027

 

 

 

105,690

 

Current maturities of long-term debt

 

555,829

 

 

 

580,611

 

Total current liabilities

 

8,959,264

 

 

 

8,750,054

 

Long-term liabilities

 

 

 

Long-term debt

 

10,263,331

 

 

 

10,066,931

 

Deferred income taxes

 

241,748

 

 

 

250,171

 

Long-term operating lease liabilities

 

628,861

 

 

 

636,417

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

971,190

 

 

 

967,907

 

Total long-term liabilities

 

12,105,130

 

 

 

11,921,426

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

Noncontrolling interest

 

31,208

 

 

 

31,948

 

Shareholders’ equity

 

 

 

Preferred stock, par value $1 per share Authorized 1,500,000 shares, issued none

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock, par value $1 per share Authorized 2,000,000,000 shares, issued 765,174,900 shares

 

765,175

 

 

 

765,175

 

Paid-in capital

 

1,754,409

 

 

 

1,766,305

 

Retained earnings

 

10,757,136

 

 

 

10,539,722

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(1,711,325

)

 

 

(1,482,054

)

Treasury stock at cost, 258,414,989 and 256,531,543 shares

 

(10,450,054

)

 

 

(10,206,888

)

Total shareholders’ equity

 

1,115,341

 

 

 

1,382,260

 

Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity

$

22,210,943

 

 

$

22,085,688

 


 

Sysco Corporation and its Consolidated Subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)
(In Thousands)

 

Year Ended

 

Oct. 1, 2022

 

Oct. 2, 2021

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

Net earnings

$

465,568

 

 

$

378,013

 

Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

Share-based compensation expense

 

27,224

 

 

 

29,313

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

188,924

 

 

 

186,466

 

Operating lease asset amortization

 

27,542

 

 

 

28,221

 

Amortization of debt issuance and other debt-related costs

 

5,435

 

 

 

5,577

 

Deferred income taxes

 

(31,226

)

 

 

(30,452

)

Provision for losses on receivables

 

3,865

 

 

 

2,097

 

Other non-cash items

 

5,011

 

 

 

(201

)

Additional changes in certain assets and liabilities, net of effect of businesses acquired:

 

 

 

Increase in receivables

 

(576,585

)

 

 

(478,671

)

Increase in inventories

 

(283,252

)

 

 

(294,517

)

Increase in prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

(28,372

)

 

 

(12,528

)

Increase in accounts payable

 

288,517

 

 

 

329,523

 

Decrease in accrued expenses

 

(10,893

)

 

 

(103,483

)

Decrease in operating lease liabilities

 

(33,319

)

 

 

(34,146

)

Increase in accrued income taxes

 

109,280

 

 

 

69,256

 

Decrease (increase) in other assets

 

17,627

 

 

 

(9,345

)

(Decrease) increase in other long-term liabilities

 

(16,740

)

 

 

45,689

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

158,606

 

 

 

110,812

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

Additions to plant and equipment

 

(167,260

)

 

 

(85,019

)

Proceeds from sales of plant and equipment

 

22,448

 

 

 

5,627

 

Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired

 

(32,651

)

 

 

(714,010

)

Purchase of marketable securities

 

(3,296

)

 

 

(9,925

)

Proceeds from sales of marketable securities

 

2,650

 

 

 

8,700

 

Other investing activities (1)

 

3,274

 

 

 

6,022

 

Net cash used for investing activities

 

(174,835

)

 

 

(788,605

)

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

Bank and commercial paper borrowings, net

 

97,000

 

 

 

 

Other debt borrowings including senior notes

 

59,063

 

 

 

3

 

Other debt repayments including senior notes

 

(18,104

)

 

 

(10,051

)

Proceeds from stock option exercises

 

24,561

 

 

 

17,881

 

Stock repurchases

 

(267,727

)

 

 

 

Dividends paid

 

(249,294

)

 

 

(240,561

)

Other financing activities (2)

 

(45,851

)

 

 

(5,003

)

Net cash used for financing activities

 

(400,352

)

 

 

(237,731

)

Effect of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

(11,369

)

 

 

(9,355

)

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (3)

 

(427,950

)

 

 

(924,879

)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

 

931,376

 

 

 

3,037,100

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period (3)

$

503,426

 

 

$

2,112,221

 

Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:

 

 

 

Cash paid during the period for:

 

 

 

Interest

$

84,010

 

 

$

225,031

 

Income taxes, net of refunds

 

47,985

 

 

 

76,712

 


(1)

Change primarily includes proceeds from the settlement of corporate-owned life insurance policies.

(2)

Change includes cash paid for shares withheld to cover taxes, settlement of interest rate hedges and other financing activities.

(3)

Change includes restricted cash included within other assets in the Consolidated Balance Sheet.

 

 


Sysco Corporation and its Consolidated Subsidiaries
Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)
Impact of Certain Items

Our discussion of our results includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, that we believe provide important perspective with respect to underlying business trends. Other than free cash flow and EBITDA, any non-GAAP financial measures will be denoted as adjusted measures to remove the impact of: (1) restructuring and transformational project costs consisting of: (a) restructuring charges, (b) expenses associated with our various transformation initiatives and (c) facility closure and severance charges; (2) acquisition-related costs consisting of: (a) intangible amortization expense and (b) acquisition costs and due diligence costs related to our acquisitions; and (3) the reduction of bad debt expense previously recognized in fiscal 2020 due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the collectability of our pre-pandemic trade receivable balances. Our results for fiscal 2023 were also impacted by adjustments to a product return allowance related to COVID-related personal protection equipment inventory. Our results for fiscal 2022 were also impacted by an increase in reserves for uncertain tax positions.

The results of our foreign operations can be impacted due to changes in exchange rates applicable in converting local currencies to U.S. dollars. We measure our total Sysco and our International Foodservice Operations results on a constant currency basis. Constant currency operating results are calculated by translating current-period local currency operating results with the currency exchange rates used to translate the financial statements in the comparable prior-year period to determine what the current-period U.S. dollar operating results would have been if the currency exchange rate had not changed from the comparable prior-year period.

Management believes that adjusting its operating expenses, operating income, net earnings and diluted earnings per share to remove these Certain Items and presenting its International Foodservice Operations results on a constant currency basis, provides an important perspective with respect to our underlying business trends and results and provides meaningful supplemental information to both management and investors that (1) is indicative of the performance of the company’s underlying operations and (2) facilitates comparisons on a year-over-year basis.

Sysco has a history of growth through acquisitions and excludes from its non-GAAP financial measures the impact of acquisition-related intangible amortization, acquisition costs and due-diligence costs for those acquisitions. We believe this approach significantly enhances the comparability of Sysco’s results for fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2022.

Set forth below is a reconciliation of sales, operating expenses, operating income, net earnings and diluted earnings per share to adjusted results for these measures for the periods presented. Individual components of diluted earnings per share may not add up to the total presented due to rounding. Adjusted diluted earnings per share is calculated using adjusted net earnings divided by diluted shares outstanding.


Sysco Corporation and its Consolidated Subsidiaries
Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)
Impact of Certain Items
(Dollars in Thousands, Except for Share and Per Share Data)

 

 

13-Week
Period Ended
Oct. 1, 2022

 

13-Week
Period Ended
Oct. 2, 2021

 

Change in
Dollars

 

% Change

Sales (GAAP)

 

$

19,126,830

 

 

$

16,456,546

 

 

$

2,670,284

 

 

16.2

%

Impact of currency fluctuations (1)

 

 

319,162

 

 

 

 

 

 

319,162

 

 

2.0

 

Comparable sales using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP)

 

$

19,445,992

 

 

$

16,456,546

 

 

$

2,989,446

 

 

18.2

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of sales (GAAP)

 

$

15,637,975

 

 

$

13,484,838

 

 

$

2,153,137

 

 

16.0

%

Impact of inventory valuation adjustment (2)

 

 

2,571

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,571

 

 

 

Cost of sales adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP)

 

$

15,640,546

 

 

$

13,484,838

 

 

$

2,155,708

 

 

16.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross profit (GAAP)

 

$

3,488,855

 

 

$

2,971,708

 

 

$

517,147

 

 

17.4

%

Impact of inventory valuation adjustment (2)

 

 

(2,571

)

 

 

 

 

 

(2,571

)

 

(0.1

)

Comparable gross profit adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP)

 

 

3,486,284

 

 

 

2,971,708

 

 

 

514,576

 

 

17.3

 

Impact of currency fluctuations (1)

 

 

73,035

 

 

 

 

 

 

73,035

 

 

2.5

 

Comparable gross profit adjusted for Certain Items using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP)

 

$

3,559,319

 

 

$

2,971,708

 

 

$

587,611

 

 

19.8

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross margin (GAAP)

 

 

18.24

%

 

 

18.06

%

 

 

 

18 bps

Impact of inventory valuation adjustment (2)

 

 

(0.01

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

-1 bps

Comparable gross margin adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP)

 

 

18.23

 

 

 

18.06

 

 

 

 

17 bps

Impact of currency fluctuations (1)

 

 

0.07

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

7 bps

Comparable gross margin adjusted for Certain Items using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP)

 

 

18.30

%

 

 

18.06

%

 

 

 

24 bps

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses (GAAP)

 

$

2,754,522

 

 

$

2,340,026

 

 

$

414,496

 

 

17.7

%

Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (3)

 

 

(11,645

)

 

 

(24,511

)

 

 

12,866

 

 

52.5

 

Impact of acquisition-related costs (4)

 

 

(29,454

)

 

 

(35,926

)

 

 

6,472

 

 

18.0

 

Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments (5)

 

 

2,592

 

 

 

7,061

 

 

 

(4,469

)

 

(63.3

)

Operating expenses adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP)

 

 

2,716,015

 

 

 

2,286,650

 

 

 

429,365

 

 

18.8

 

Impact of currency fluctuations (1)

 

 

70,695

 

 

 

 

 

 

70,695

 

 

3.1

 

Comparable operating expenses adjusted for Certain Items using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP)

 

$

2,786,710

 

 

$

2,286,650

 

 

$

500,060

 

 

21.9

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expense as a percentage of sales (GAAP)

 

 

14.40

%

 

 

14.22

%

 

 

 

18 bps

Impact of certain item adjustments

 

 

(0.20

)

 

 

(0.32

)

 

 

 

12 bps

Adjusted operating expense as a percentage of sales (Non-GAAP)

 

 

14.20

%

 

 

13.90

%

 

 

 

30 bps

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating income (GAAP)

 

$

734,333

 

 

$

631,682

 

 

$

102,651

 

 

16.3

%

Impact of inventory valuation adjustment (2)

 

 

(2,571

)

 

 

 

 

 

(2,571

)

 

NM

Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (3)

 

 

11,645

 

 

 

24,511

 

 

 

(12,866

)

 

(52.5

)

Impact of acquisition-related costs (4)

 

 

29,454

 

 

 

35,926

 

 

 

(6,472

)

 

(18.0

)

Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments (5)

 

 

(2,592

)

 

 

(7,061

)

 

 

4,469

 

 

63.3

 

Operating income adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP)

 

 

770,269

 

 

 

685,058

 

 

 

85,211

 

 

12.4

 

Impact of currency fluctuations (1)

 

 

2,340

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,340

 

 

0.4

 

Comparable operating income adjusted for Certain Items using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP)

 

$

772,609

 

 

$

685,058

 

 

$

87,551

 

 

12.8

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating margin (GAAP)

 

 

3.84

%

 

 

3.84

%

 

 

 

0 bps

Operating margin adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP)

 

 

4.03

%

 

 

4.16

%

 

 

 

-13 bps

Operating margin adjusted for Certain Items using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP)

 

 

3.97

%

 

 

4.16

%

 

 

 

-19 bps

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net earnings (GAAP)

 

$

465,568

 

 

$

378,013

 

 

$

87,555

 

 

23.2

%

Impact of inventory valuation adjustment (2)

 

 

(2,571

)

 

 

 

 

 

(2,571

)

 

NM

Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (3)

 

 

11,645

 

 

 

24,511

 

 

 

(12,866

)

 

(52.5

)

Impact of acquisition-related costs (4)

 

 

29,454

 

 

 

35,926

 

 

 

(6,472

)

 

(18.0

)

Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments (5)

 

 

(2,592

)

 

 

(7,061

)

 

 

4,469

 

 

63.3

 

Tax impact of inventory valuation adjustment (6)

 

 

637

 

 

 

 

 

 

637

 

 

NM

Tax impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (6)

 

 

(2,884

)

 

 

(6,186

)

 

 

3,302

 

 

53.4

 

Tax impact of acquisition-related costs (6)

 

 

(7,295

)

 

 

(9,066

)

 

 

1,771

 

 

19.5

 

Tax impact of bad debt reserves adjustments (6)

 

 

642

 

 

 

1,782

 

 

 

(1,140

)

 

(64.0

)

Impact of adjustments to uncertain tax positions

 

 

 

 

 

12,000

 

 

 

(12,000

)

 

NM

Net earnings adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP)

 

$

492,604

 

 

$

429,919

 

 

$

62,685

 

 

14.6

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted earnings per share (GAAP)

 

$

0.91

 

 

$

0.73

 

 

$

0.18

 

 

24.7

%

Impact of inventory valuation adjustment (2)

 

 

(0.01

)

 

 

 

 

 

(0.01

)

 

NM

Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (3)

 

 

0.02

 

 

 

0.05

 

 

 

(0.03

)

 

(60.0

)

Impact of acquisition-related costs (4)

 

 

0.06

 

 

 

0.07

 

 

 

(0.01

)

 

(14.3

)

Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments (5)

 

 

(0.01

)

 

 

(0.01

)

 

 

 

 

 

Tax impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (6)

 

 

(0.01

)

 

 

(0.01

)

 

 

 

 

 

Tax impact of acquisition-related costs (6)

 

 

(0.01

)

 

 

(0.02

)

 

 

0.01

 

 

50.0

 

Impact of adjustments to uncertain tax positions

 

 

 

 

 

0.02

 

 

 

(0.02

)

 

NM

Diluted earnings per share adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) (7)

 

$

0.97

 

 

$

0.83

 

 

$

0.14

 

 

16.9

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted shares outstanding

 

 

510,383,149

 

 

 

515,782,928

 

 

 

 

 


(1)

Represents a constant currency adjustment, which eliminates the impact of foreign currency fluctuations on the current year results.

(2)

Fiscal 2023 represents an adjustment to a product return allowance, related to COVID-related personal protection equipment inventory.

(3)

Fiscal 2023 includes $4 million related to restructuring, severance, and facility closure charges and $8 million related to various transformation initiative costs, primarily consisting of changes to our business technology strategy. Fiscal 2022 includes $16 million related to various transformation initiative costs, primarily consisting of changes to our business technology strategy and $8 million related to restructuring charges.

(4)

Fiscal 2023 includes $26 million of intangible amortization expense and $4 million in acquisition and due diligence costs. Fiscal 2022 includes $22 million of intangible amortization expense and $14 million in acquisition and due diligence costs, which are primarily included in Global Support Center expenses.

(5)

Fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2022 represent the reduction of bad debt charges previously taken on pre-pandemic trade receivable balances in fiscal 2020.

(6)

The tax impact of adjustments for Certain Items are calculated by multiplying the pretax impact of each Certain Item by the statutory rates in effect for each jurisdiction where the Certain Item was incurred.

(7)

Individual components of diluted earnings per share may not add up to the total presented due to rounding. Total diluted earnings per share is calculated using adjusted net earnings divided by diluted shares outstanding.

 

NM represents that the percentage change is not meaningful.

 

 


Sysco Corporation and its Consolidated Subsidiaries
Segment Results
Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)
Impact of Certain Items on Applicable Segments
(Dollars in Thousands)

 

 

13-Week
Period Ended
Oct. 1, 2022

 

13-Week
Period Ended
Oct. 2, 2021

 

Change in
Dollars

 

%/bps
Change

U.S. FOODSERVICE OPERATIONS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales (GAAP)

 

$

13,602,482

 

 

$

11,602,963

 

 

$

1,999,519

 

 

17.2

%

Gross profit (GAAP)

 

 

2,612,343

 

 

 

2,185,154

 

 

 

427,189

 

 

19.5

%

Gross margin (GAAP)

 

 

19.20

%

 

 

18.83

%

 

 

 

37 bps

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses (GAAP)

 

$

1,708,515

 

 

$

1,387,631

 

 

$

320,884

 

 

23.1

%

Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs

 

 

48

 

 

 

(3

)

 

 

51

 

 

NM

Impact of acquisition-related costs (1)

 

 

(12,585

)

 

 

(4,654

)

 

 

(7,931

)

 

NM

Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments (2)

 

 

2,592

 

 

 

6,420

 

 

 

(3,828

)

 

(59.6

)

Operating expenses adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP)

 

$

1,698,570

 

 

$

1,389,394

 

 

$

309,176

 

 

22.3

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating income (GAAP)

 

$

903,828

 

 

$

797,523

 

 

$

106,305

 

 

13.3

%

Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs

 

 

(48

)

 

 

3

 

 

 

(51

)

 

NM

Impact of acquisition-related costs (1)

 

 

12,585

 

 

 

4,654

 

 

 

7,931

 

 

NM

Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments (2)

 

 

(2,592

)

 

 

(6,420

)

 

 

3,828

 

 

59.6

 

Operating income adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP)

 

$

913,773

 

 

$

795,760

 

 

$

118,013

 

 

14.8

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

INTERNATIONAL FOODSERVICE OPERATIONS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales (GAAP)

 

$

3,283,735

 

 

$

2,895,247

 

 

$

388,488

 

 

13.4

%

Impact of currency fluctuations (3)

 

 

315,451

 

 

 

 

 

 

315,451

 

 

10.9

 

Comparable sales using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP)

 

$

3,599,186

 

 

$

2,895,247

 

 

$

703,939

 

 

24.3

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross profit (GAAP)

 

$

649,265

 

 

$

589,134

 

 

$

60,131

 

 

10.2

%

Impact of currency fluctuations (3)

 

 

71,760

 

 

 

 

 

 

71,760

 

 

12.2

 

Comparable gross profit using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP)

 

$

721,025

 

 

$

589,134

 

 

$

131,891

 

 

22.4

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross margin (GAAP)

 

 

19.77

%

 

 

20.35

%

 

 

 

-58 bps

Impact of currency fluctuations (3)

 

 

0.26

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

26 bps

Comparable gross margin using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP)

 

 

20.03

%

 

 

20.35

%

 

 

 

-32 bps

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses (GAAP)

 

$

562,057

 

 

$

552,458

 

 

$

9,599

 

 

1.7

%

Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (4)

 

 

(3,907

)

 

 

(9,426

)

 

 

5,519

 

 

58.6

 

Impact of acquisition-related costs (5)

 

 

(16,014

)

 

 

(18,656

)

 

 

2,642

 

 

14.2

 

Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments (2)

 

 

 

 

 

641

 

 

 

(641

)

 

NM

Operating expenses adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP)

 

 

542,136

 

 

 

525,017

 

 

 

17,119

 

 

3.3

 

Impact of currency fluctuations (3)

 

 

64,707

 

 

 

 

 

 

64,707

 

 

12.3

 

Comparable operating expenses adjusted for Certain Items using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP)

 

$

606,843

 

 

$

525,017

 

 

$

81,826

 

 

15.6

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating income (GAAP)

 

$

87,208

 

 

$

36,676

 

 

$

50,532

 

 

NM

Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (4)

 

 

3,907

 

 

 

9,426

 

 

 

(5,519

)

 

(58.6

)

Impact of acquisition-related costs (5)

 

 

16,014

 

 

 

18,656

 

 

 

(2,642

)

 

(14.2

)

Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments (2)

 

 

 

 

 

(641

)

 

 

641

 

 

NM

Operating income adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP)

 

 

107,129

 

 

 

64,117

 

 

 

43,012

 

 

67.1

 

Impact of currency fluctuations (3)

 

 

7,053

 

 

 

 

 

 

7,053

 

 

11.0

 

Comparable operating income adjusted for Certain Items using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP)

 

$

114,182

 

 

$

64,117

 

 

$

50,065

 

 

78.1

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SYGMA

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales (GAAP)

 

$

1,933,457

 

 

$

1,704,033

 

 

$

229,424

 

 

13.5

%

Gross profit (GAAP)

 

 

153,893

 

 

 

138,157

 

 

 

15,736

 

 

11.4

%

Gross margin (GAAP)

 

 

7.96

%

 

 

8.11

%

 

 

 

-15 bps

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses (GAAP)

 

$

148,422

 

 

$

140,604

 

 

$

7,818

 

 

5.6

%

Operating income (loss) (GAAP)

 

 

5,471

 

 

 

(2,447

)

 

 

7,918

 

 

NM

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

OTHER

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales (GAAP)

 

$

307,156

 

 

$

254,303

 

 

$

52,853

 

 

20.8

%

Gross profit (GAAP)

 

 

80,838

 

 

 

59,021

 

 

 

21,817

 

 

37.0

%

Gross margin (GAAP)

 

 

26.32

%

 

 

23.21

%

 

 

 

311 bps

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses (GAAP)

 

$

69,300

 

 

$

52,565

 

 

$

16,735

 

 

31.8

%

Operating income (GAAP)

 

 

11,538

 

 

 

6,456

 

 

 

5,082

 

 

78.7

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GLOBAL SUPPORT CENTER

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross (loss) profit (GAAP)

 

$

(7,484

)

 

$

242

 

 

$

(7,726

)

 

NM

Impact of inventory valuation adjustment (6)

 

 

(2,571

)

 

 

 

 

 

(2,571

)

 

NM

Comparable gross profit (loss) adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP)

 

$

(10,055

)

 

$

242

 

 

$

(10,297

)

 

NM

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses (GAAP)

 

$

266,228

 

 

$

206,768

 

 

$

59,460

 

 

28.8

%

Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (7)

 

 

(7,786

)

 

 

(15,082

)

 

 

7,296

 

 

48.4

 

Impact of acquisition-related costs (8)

 

 

(855

)

 

 

(12,616

)

 

 

11,761

 

 

93.2

 

Operating expenses adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP)

 

$

257,587

 

 

$

179,070

 

 

$

78,517

 

 

43.8

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating loss (GAAP)

 

$

(273,712

)

 

$

(206,526

)

 

$

(67,186

)

 

(32.5

)%

Impact of inventory valuation adjustment (6)

 

 

(2,571

)

 

 

 

 

 

(2,571

)

 

NM

Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (7)

 

 

7,786

 

 

 

15,082

 

 

 

(7,296

)

 

(48.4

)

Impact of acquisition-related costs (8)

 

 

855

 

 

 

12,616

 

 

 

(11,761

)

 

(93.2

)

Operating loss adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP)

 

$

(267,642

)

 

$

(178,828

)

 

$

(88,814

)

 

(49.7

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

TOTAL SYSCO

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales (GAAP)

 

$

19,126,830

 

 

$

16,456,546

 

 

$

2,670,284

 

 

16.2

%

Gross profit (GAAP)

 

 

3,488,855

 

 

 

2,971,708

 

 

 

517,147

 

 

17.4

%

Gross margin (GAAP)

 

 

18.24

%

 

 

18.06

%

 

 

 

18 bps

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses (GAAP)

 

$

2,754,522

 

 

$

2,340,026

 

 

$

414,496

 

 

17.7

%

Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (4) (7)

 

 

(11,645

)

 

 

(24,511

)

 

 

12,866

 

 

52.5

 

Impact of acquisition-related costs (1) (5) (8)

 

 

(29,454

)

 

 

(35,926

)

 

 

6,472

 

 

18.0

 

Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments (2)

 

 

2,592

 

 

 

7,061

 

 

 

(4,469

)

 

(63.3

)

Operating expenses adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP)

 

$

2,716,015

 

 

$

2,286,650

 

 

$

429,365

 

 

18.8

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating income (GAAP)

 

$

734,333

 

 

$

631,682

 

 

$

102,651

 

 

16.3

%

Impact of inventory valuation adjustment (6)

 

 

(2,571

)

 

 

 

 

 

(2,571

)

 

NM

Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (4) (7)

 

 

11,645

 

 

 

24,511

 

 

 

(12,866

)

 

(52.5

)

Impact of acquisition-related costs (1) (5) (8)

 

 

29,454

 

 

 

35,926

 

 

 

(6,472

)

 

(18.0

)

Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments (2)

 

 

(2,592

)

 

 

(7,061

)

 

 

4,469

 

 

63.3

 

Operating income adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP)

 

$

770,269

 

 

$

685,058

 

 

$

85,211

 

 

12.4

%


(1)

Fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2022 include intangible amortization expense and acquisition costs.

(2)

Fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2022 represent the reduction of bad debt charges previously taken on pre-pandemic trade receivable balances in fiscal 2020.

(3)

Represents a constant currency adjustment, which eliminates the impact of foreign currency fluctuations on current year results.

(4)

Includes restructuring and facility closure costs primarily in Europe.

(5)

Represents intangible amortization expense.

(6)

Fiscal 2023 represents an adjustment to a product return allowance, related to COVID-related personal protection equipment inventory.

(7)

Includes various transformation initiative costs, primarily consisting of changes to our business technology strategy.

(8)

Represents due diligence costs.

 

NM represents that the percentage change is not meaningful.

 

 


Sysco Corporation and its Consolidated Subsidiaries
Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)
Free Cash Flow
(In Thousands)

Free cash flow represents net cash provided from operating activities less purchases of plant and equipment and includes proceeds from sales of plant and equipment. Sysco considers free cash flow to be a liquidity measure that provides useful information to management and investors about the amount of cash generated by the business after the purchases and sales of buildings, fleet, equipment and technology, which may potentially be used to pay for, among other things, strategic uses of cash including dividend payments, share repurchases and acquisitions. However, free cash flow may not be available for discretionary expenditures, as it may be necessary that we use it to make mandatory debt service or other payments. Free cash flow should not be used as a substitute for the most comparable GAAP financial measure in assessing the company’s liquidity for the periods presented. An analysis of any non-GAAP financial measure should be used in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP. In the table that follows, free cash flow for each period presented is reconciled to net cash provided by operating activities.

 

13-Week
Period Ended
Oct. 1, 2022

 

13-Week
Period Ended
Oct. 2, 2021

 

13-Week
Period Change
in Dollars

Net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP)

$

158,606

 

 

$

110,812

 

 

$

47,794

 

Additions to plant and equipment

 

(167,260

)

 

 

(85,019

)

 

 

(82,241

)

Proceeds from sales of plant and equipment

 

22,448

 

 

 

5,627

 

 

 

16,821

 

Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP)

$

13,794

 

 

$

31,420

 

 

$

(17,626

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Sysco Corporation and its Consolidated Subsidiaries
Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)
Impact of Certain Items on Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA)
(Dollars in Thousands)

EBITDA represents net earnings (loss) plus (i) interest expense, (ii) income tax expense and benefit, (iii) depreciation and (iv) amortization. The net earnings (loss) component of our EBITDA calculation is impacted by Certain Items that we do not consider representative of our underlying performance. As a result, in the non-GAAP reconciliations below for each period presented, adjusted EBITDA is computed as EBITDA plus the impact of Certain Items, excluding certain items related to interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. Sysco's management considers growth in this metric to be a measure of overall financial performance that provides useful information to management and investors about the profitability of the business, as it facilitates comparison of performance on a consistent basis from period to period by providing a measurement of recurring factors and trends affecting our business. Additionally, it is a commonly used component metric used to inform on capital structure decisions. Adjusted EBITDA should not be used as a substitute for the most comparable GAAP financial measure in assessing the company’s financial performance for the periods presented. An analysis of any non-GAAP financial measure should be used in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP. In the tables that follow, adjusted EBITDA for each period presented is reconciled to net earnings.

 

 

13-Week
Period Ended
Oct. 1, 2022

 

13-Week
Period Ended
Oct. 2, 2021

 

Change in
Dollars

 

% Change

Net earnings (GAAP)

 

$

465,568

 

 

$

378,013

 

 

$

87,555

 

 

23.2

%

Interest (GAAP)

 

 

124,150

 

 

 

128,214

 

 

 

(4,064

)

 

(3.2

)

Income taxes (GAAP)

 

 

129,334

 

 

 

128,707

 

 

 

627

 

 

0.5

 

Depreciation and amortization (GAAP)

 

 

188,924

 

 

 

186,466

 

 

 

2,458

 

 

1.3

 

EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

 

$

907,976

 

 

$

821,400

 

 

$

86,576

 

 

10.5

%

Certain Item adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Impact of inventory valuation adjustment (1)

 

 

(2,571

)

 

 

 

 

 

(2,571

)

 

NM

Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (2)

 

 

10,509

 

 

 

24,247

 

 

 

(13,738

)

 

(56.7

)

Impact of acquisition-related costs (3)

 

 

3,546

 

 

 

14,221

 

 

 

(10,675

)

 

(75.1

)

Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments (4)

 

 

(2,592

)

 

 

(7,061

)

 

 

4,469

 

 

63.3

 

EBITDA adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) (5)

 

$

916,868

 

 

$

852,807

 

 

$

64,061

 

 

7.5

%


(1)

Fiscal 2023 represents an adjustment to a product return allowance, related to COVID-related personal protection equipment inventory.

(2)

Fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2022 include charges related to restructuring, severance, and facility closures, as well as various transformation initiative costs, primarily consisting of changes to our business technology strategy, excluding charges related to accelerated depreciation.

(3)

Fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2022 include acquisition and due diligence costs.

(4)

Fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2022 represent the reduction of bad debt charges previously taken on pre-pandemic trade receivable balances in fiscal 2020.

(5)

In arriving at adjusted EBITDA, Sysco does not adjust out interest income of $3 million and $2 million or non-cash stock compensation expense of $27 million and $29 million in fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2022, respectively.

 

NM represents that the percentage change is not meaningful.

 

 


Projected Adjusted EPS Guidance

Adjusted earnings per share is a non-GAAP financial measure; however, we cannot predict with certainty certain items that would be included in the most directly comparable GAAP measure for the relevant future periods. Due to these uncertainties, we cannot provide a quantitative reconciliation of projected adjusted EPS to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure without unreasonable effort. However, we expect to calculate adjusted earnings per share for future periods in the same manner as the reconciliations provided for the historical periods herein.


For more information contact:

 

 

Kevin Kim
Investor Contact
kevin.kim@sysco.com
T 281-584-1219

Shannon Mutschler
Media Contact
shannon.mutschler@sysco.com
T 281-584-4059


Recommended Stories