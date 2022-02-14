U.S. markets closed

Sysco Joins the USDA and EPA List of U.S. Food Loss and Waste 2030 Champions

Sysco Corporation
·3 min read
HOUSTON, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY), the leading global foodservice distribution company, has been added to the list of U.S. Food Loss and Waste 2030 Champions by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The U.S. Food Loss and Waste 2030 Champions are businesses and organizations that have made a public commitment to reduce food loss and waste in their own operations in the United States by 50% by the year 2030.

Sysco has committed to diverting 90% of operations and food waste from landfills as part the company’s 2025 Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) goals. This will be achieved through meal donations and contributing food waste to animal feed and composting efforts.

“Sysco is committed to supporting our communities and reducing our impact on the planet. We work closely with suppliers, customers and our operations teams to divert food to local donation sites in efforts to provide food to those in need and avoid sending waste to landfills,” said Neil Russell, Sysco’s Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Chief Communications Officer. “This is a demonstration of our Purpose - connecting the world to share food and care for one another – and contributes to our charitable giving goal of generating $500 million worth of good in our global communities by 2025.”

To learn more about what Sysco is doing to reduce food waste, visit the Corporate Social Responsibility page on Sysco.com or read through Sysco’s 2021 Corporate Social Responsibility Report.

More information on the U.S. Food Loss and Waste 2030 Champions can be found at https://www.usda.gov/foodlossandwaste/champions and www.epa.gov/sustainable-management-food/united-states-food-loss-and-waste-2030-champions.

About Sysco
Sysco is the global leader in selling, marketing and distributing food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments and other customers who prepare meals away from home. Its family of products also includes equipment and supplies for the foodservice and hospitality industries. With more than 58,000 associates, the company operates 343 distribution facilities worldwide and serves more than 650,000 customer locations. For fiscal 2021 that ended July 3, 2021, the company generated sales of more than $51 billion. Information about our CSR program, including Sysco’s 2020 Corporate Social Responsibility Report, can be found at www.sysco.com/csr2020report.

For more information, visit www.sysco.com or connect with Sysco on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SyscoFoods. For important news and information regarding Sysco, visit the Investor Relations section of the company’s Internet home page at investors.sysco.com, which Sysco plans to use as a primary channel for publishing key information to its investors, some of which may contain material and previously non-public information. In addition, investors should continue to review our news releases and filings with the SEC. It is possible that the information we disclose through any of these channels of distribution could be deemed to be material information.

Media contact:
Shannon Mutschler
281-584-4059
Shannon.mutschler@sysco.com



