This SysGroup Insider Increased Their Holding In The Last Year

From what we can see, insiders were net buyers in SysGroup plc's (LON:SYS ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders acquired the stock in greater numbers than they sold it.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At SysGroup

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Executive Chairman Heejae Chae bought UK£43k worth of shares at a price of UK£0.28 per share. That implies that an insider found the current price of UK£0.30 per share to be enticing. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. The good news for SysGroup share holders is that an insider was buying at near the current price. Heejae Chae was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

AIM:SYS Insider Trading Volume January 16th 2024

Insider Ownership Of SysGroup

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 24% of SysGroup shares, worth about UK£3.5m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The SysGroup Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no SysGroup insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders own shares in SysGroup and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for SysGroup you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

