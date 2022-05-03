U.S. markets close in 6 hours 1 minute

  • S&P 500

    4,164.76
    +9.38 (+0.23%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,036.27
    -25.23 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,566.25
    +30.24 (+0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,883.22
    +0.31 (+0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.25
    -0.92 (-0.87%)
     

  • Gold

    1,868.80
    +5.20 (+0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    22.71
    +0.13 (+0.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0559
    +0.0050 (+0.48%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9300
    -0.0660 (-2.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2540
    +0.0051 (+0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.8500
    -0.3310 (-0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,347.84
    -608.33 (-1.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.60
    -3.64 (-0.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,521.68
    -22.87 (-0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

Sysorex Shares Letter from Major Shareholders

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sysorex, Inc.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • SYSX
Sysorex, Inc.
Sysorex, Inc.

HERNDON, Va., May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sysorex, Inc. (OTCQB: SYSX), a data center owner/operator centered on Ethereum mining and blockchain technology applications, and provider of goods and services pursuant to contracts with US Government agencies, shares the following letter from two of its largest shareholders, Bigger Capital Fund, LP and District 2 Capital Fund LP, which was filed yesterday with the Securities and Exchange Commission in a Form 13D.

Bigger Capital Fund, LP and District 2 Capital Fund LP
to Work with Sysorex to Maximize the Present Value

Dear Fellow Shareholders,

Bigger Capital Fund, LP and District 2 Capital Fund LP (together with its affiliates, the “Funds”), are now among the largest shareholders of Sysorex, Inc. (“Sysorex” or the “Company”), with ownership of approximately 9.6% of the Company’s outstanding common stock. Bigger Capital Fund, LP and District 2 Capital Fund LP are research intensive investment funds. The Funds are led by Michael Bigger, a highly respected value investor who has achieved great success investing in various companies over more than 30 years. Joining Michael in the District 2 Capital Fund LP entity is Eric Schlanger, Co-Portfolio Manager and former Head of Equities, Americas at Barclays.

The Funds believe there is significant untapped value in Sysorex. The Funds do not intend to advocate for, or otherwise have any plans with respect to any operational or management changes; instead, the Funds intend to work with Sysorex regarding strategic matters to better position the Company to recognize this untapped potential.

Specifically, subject to the satisfaction of certain closing conditions, Sysorex intends to close on or about May 24, 2022, the transaction outlined in a Heads of Terms (the “Heads of Terms”), dated March 24, 2022, between Sysorex and Ostendo Technologies, Inc. (“Ostendo”). Upon closing, Sysorex will be the beneficial owner of 7,291,667 shares of Ostendo’s preferred stock (the “Ostendo Preferred Shares”).

Ostendo is a technology company that designed a Quantum Photonic Imager platform, purpose-built, to create next-generation, light field semiconductor chips and augmented reality hardware for consumer, enterprise and defense applications. With the financial backing of industry heavy-weights such as PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel and funding from government agencies including DARPA, Ostendo is the creator of what the Funds believe is ground-breaking technology with a wide array of applicability augmenting reality and enriching the metaverse.

Pursuant to the Heads of Terms, the Ostendo Preferred Shares are valued at $70,000,000. Mr. Bigger and the Funds strongly believe in the viability of the technology and the growth potential of Ostendo’s products; Mr. Bigger was further very impressed with a demonstration of Ostendo’s augmented reality glasses, which he personally experienced. Notwithstanding the above, neither Mr. Bigger nor the Funds have independently verified this valuation, which is based on the valuation attributable to Ostendo’s most recent, approximately $40 million, raise (Ostendo represents it has raised nearly $290 million to date from prominent investors). After the announcement of the Heads of Terms, the Funds increased their respective position in Sysorex to become one of the largest shareholders of Sysorex.

In addition to owning an approximate 9.6% interest in the Company’s common stock, the Funds hold an aggregate of (i) $2,250,000 in 12.5% Original Issue Discount Senior Secured Convertible Debentures (the “Debentures”) and (ii) warrants to purchase an aggregate of 796,112 shares of Sysorex’s common stock. While the Debentures have a floating conversion price based on the trading price of Sysorex’s common stock, the Funds have no intention of converting the Debentures into shares of Sysorex’s common stock for the foreseeable future. As indicated above, the Funds own common stock of Sysorex and may also engage in future transactions with respect to Sysorex’s common stock including both purchases and sales.

This letter may contain forward-looking statements, including statements as to anticipated or expected results, beliefs, opinions, and future financial performance. The forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the Company’s actual experience to differ materially from that anticipated.

The views contained in this letter represent the opinions of the Funds as of the date hereof based solely on publicly available information and do not represent investment advice in any way. In addition, the Ostendo Preferred Shares are only one element that may be used to value the securities of the Company. Investors and other parties interested in the Company are encouraged to do their own analysis of the Ostendo Preferred Shares and the Company. The Funds reserve the right to change any of their opinions expressed herein at any time and for any reason and expressly disclaim any obligation to correct, update or revise the information contained herein. The information included in this letter may not contain all of the information required in order to evaluate the value of the Company, the Ostendo Preferred Shares or its other current or future securities. Investors should seek independent financial advice regarding the suitability of investing in any securities or of following any investment strategies; the Funds are not offering or providing such services in connection with this letter or otherwise making a recommendation to buy or sell any of the Company’s securities.

Sincerely,
Bigger Capital Fund, LP

ABOUT SYSOREX, INC.

Sysorex, Inc. (“Company”) is a data center owner and operator and is one of the largest U.S.-based, publicly traded Ethereum mining and blockchain technology companies. The Company currently owns and operates thousands of NVIDIA Graphics Processing Units (“GPUs”), as well as hundreds of specialized Cryptocurrency Mining Processors (“CMPs”) (collectively, “GPUs”). These GPUs are currently online and securing the Ethereum blockchain and generating ETH around the clock with industry leading efficiency. In addition to the mining of Ethereum, the Company continues to operates its wholly-owned subsidiary, Sysorex Government Services, Inc. (“SGS”), a business that provides information technology products, solutions and services to federal, state, and local government, including system integrators.

Safe Harbor Statement

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are “forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this release on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of the control of Sysorex, Inc. and its subsidiaries, which could cause actual results to materially differ from such statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the fluctuation of economic conditions, the impact of COVID-19 on Sysorex's results of operations, Sysorex’s ability to integrate the products and business from recent acquisitions into its existing business, the performance of management and employees, the regulatory landscape as it relates to privacy regulations and their applicability to Sysorex’s technology. Other factors that are detailed in Sysorex's periodic and current reports available for review at sec.gov. Furthermore, Sysorex operates in a highly competitive and rapidly changing environment where new and unanticipated risks may arise. Accordingly, investors should not place any reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. Sysorex disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, update or revise forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations
Crescendo Communications, LLC
David Waldman/Natalya Rudman
Tel: (212) 671-1020
Email: SYSX@crescendo-ir.com


Recommended Stories

  • Paramount misses quarterly revenue estimates on weak TV ad sales

    Paramount Global said on Tuesday it added more than 6 million streaming subscribers in the first quarter but missed revenue estimates, hurt by weaker TV advertising sales in a period without the Super Bowl broadcast. Shares of the company, formerly known as ViacomCBS, fell more than 4% in pre-market trading. Total revenue fell about 1% to $7.33 billion in the first quarter, below analysts' estimates of $7.38 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

  • These stocks soared during the pandemic, and then crashed. Ten are now expected to double in price.

    DEEP DIVE A screen of stocks that popped during the coronavirus pandemic highlights dozens that have crashed. But some are considered worthy of purchase by a majority of analysts. You might want to keep an eye on them because every market cycle, even bad ones like today’s, eventually turns around.

  • Jim Cramer Says You Should Buy These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer says you should buy. If you want to read about some more stocks that Jim Cramer says you should buy, go directly to Jim Cramer Says You Should Buy These 5 Stocks. Jim Cramer, the former hedge fund manager and present journalist investor, has […]

  • I inherited ‘a sizable amount’ from my mother. A financial adviser took me out for a free meal at an investment seminar and made ‘some good, interesting points.’ Should I be wary?

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Finding good, trustworthy financial advice is tough. Have a question about how to handle an issue with your financial adviser or thinking of hiring a new financial adviser?

  • Elliott offers $1 billion to help separate Western Digital's Flash business

    The San Jose, California-based company's shares rose about 10% to $59.28 in trading before the bell, following Elliott's letter to the Board. Elliott offered over $1 billion of incremental equity capital into the Flash business, which the hedge fund believes would be worth $17 billion to $20 billion. Western Digital, which makes hard drives, USB drives and memory cards, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

  • Better Buy: American Express vs. SoFi Technologies

    SoFi is making waves in personal finance, but American Express has reinvented itself for a new generation of consumers.

  • 3 Dow Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in May

    Later this month, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) will celebrate its 126th "birthday" since its inception. What began as a generally concentrated 12-stock index in 1896 has morphed into an index with 30 diverse, multinational, and highly profitable businesses that Wall Street and investors still look to as a barometer of stock market health. Like all major U.S. stock indexes, it's entered correction territory by falling at least 10% below its all-time high.

  • Tesla Schedules Its Annual Meeting. A Stock Split Approaches.

    The meeting matters a little more than others because it will clear the way for another stock split.

  • Tesla Has Some Bad News for Its Investors and Fans

    Tesla's investors and fans will have to wait -- patiently or not. Many of them had May 2 marked on their calendars as the date on which the manufacturer of high-end electric vehicles was to file its proxy statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company, like the rest of the public companies, had 120 days after the Dec. 31 fiscal-year end to make the disclosure.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Trading in Oversold Territory

    The investing game is rarely plain sailing. While no doubt investors would like the choices that make up their portfolio to always go up, the reality is more complicated. There are periods when even shares of the world’s most successful companies have been on a downward trajectory for one reason or another. Amazon is a good case in point. While it’s no fun watching a stock you own drift to the bottom, any savvy investor knows that if the company’s fundamentals are sound to begin with, the pullba

  • Why UPS Stock Failed to Deliver in April

    In April, United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) reported quarterly results that came in much better than what analysts had expected. Shares of UPS lost 16.1% during the month, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, on fears that a slowing macro environment would eat into shipping demand in the second half of the year. Long before UPS's April 26 earnings report, Wall Street was getting nervous about the shares.

  • Major Activist Investor Sees 50% Upside in This Canadian Oil Giant

    The problem for Canadian oil giant Suncor Energy (NYSE: SU) is that this return, while impressive, lags those of its peers like Canadian Natural Resources and Cenovus, which have posted gains of 104% and 138%, respectively, over the same time frame. This gap has attracted the attention of activist investor Elliott Management, which has taken a 3.7% stake in the company . Elliott is a large hedge fund (with over $50 billion in assets under management)  that is known for getting involved in companies that it feels are underperforming and pushing for changes.

  • 2 Stock Split Stocks That Crushed Earnings, and 1 That Didn't

    Stock splits are entirely cosmetic, but they give smaller investors a chance to buy these high-quality companies.

  • Shale Giants Dump Oil Hedges as Losses Spiral Toward $42 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. shale giants stung by billions of dollars in hedging losses are spending big bucks to ditch their positions in a risky bet that prices stay high.Most Read from BloombergCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsAlibaba Recovers After Report on ‘Ma’ Briefly Erased $26 BillionUkraine Latest: Johnson to Evoke Wartime History in SpeechEnd of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Global Financial ShockCompanies

  • Big Stock Bears Say S&P 500 Bottom Still Another 700 Points Away

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s a fact of life in struggling markets: someone is always saying things will get worse. According to a number of prominent equity strategists, they’re about to get a lot worse.Most Read from BloombergCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsAlibaba Recovers After Report on ‘Ma’ Briefly Erased $26 BillionUkraine Latest: Johnson to Evoke Wartime History in SpeechEnd of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Gl

  • Alibaba Recovers After Report on ‘Ma’ Briefly Erased $26 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- A brief bout of concern about the fate of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. co-founder Jack Ma triggered wild swings in shares of the e-commerce company on Tuesday, underscoring continued investor anxiety toward China’s tech sector after a year-long crackdown.Most Read from BloombergCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsAlibaba Recovers After Report on ‘Ma’ Briefly Erased $26 BillionUkraine Latest: Johnson to

  • Chegg stock crashes amid 'issues of enrollment, the economy, and now inflation'

    Chegg is in the hot seat again as the education market remains under severe pressure.

  • Estee Lauder cuts profit forecast on China COVID curbs, Ukraine crisis

    (Reuters) -Estee Lauder Cos Inc cut full-year profit forecast on Tuesday as fresh COVID-19 curbs in China and the suspension of operations in Russia following the invasion of Ukraine dent sales, sending the luxury cosmetics maker's shares down 8%. The restrictions in China, a major growth market for global luxury goods makers, put the brakes on a recovery in demand for cosmetics from a pandemic-induced slump, leading the Clinique skincare maker to also miss third-quarter sales estimates. Estee Lauder's Asia-Pacific sales fell for the first time in nearly two years as the restraints in China also limited its capacity to ship orders from distribution facilities.

  • Twitter shares are still below Musk’s offer price for the company. Should you buy it cheaper now and make a tidy profit? Proceed with caution, experts say.

    Now that Elon Musk has a deal to buy Twitter and take it private, some retail stock pickers might be eyeing a quick buying opportunity in the social-media company before it leaves the public markets. If the ultimate resting spot for Twitter’s stock is going to be $54.20 under Musk’s deal with Twitter, and the stock is currently near $50/share, doesn’t that pave the way to profit for someone who purchases a couple more shares before the closing? Twitter had a bumpy ride last week and, on Monday, shares were up nearly 1% but still languishing at $49.46, below Musk’s offer price; on Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite were all lower as investors weighed earnings reports and potential recession worries.

  • Starbucks set to report second-quarter earnings on Tuesday

    Coffee giant Starbucks is set to report its latest earnings on Tuesday amid a backdrop of a unionization battle with employees.