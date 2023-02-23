System-on-Chip Global Market Report 2022: Sector to Reach $197.8 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 7%

DUBLIN, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global System-on-Chip Market Size, Trends & Growth Opportunity Type, By Application, and By Region and Forecast to 2027." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo



The Global System-on-Chip (SoC) Market is expected to grow from US$ 131.83 Billion in 2021 to US$ 197.8 Billion by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2021 to 2027.

Companies Mentioned

Sondrel

Arteris IP

Apple

Samsung Electronics

Marvell

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

MediaTek Inc.

Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

Toshiba Corporation

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Broadcom Inc.

An integrated circuit (IC) known as a system on a chip (SoC) has a variety of electrical components, including a CPU, input and output ports (I/O Ports), internal memory, analogue input and output blocks, and others. These parts are all combined onto a single, incredibly tiny chip. System on chip (SoC) technology can be used for many different tasks, including wireless communication, signal processing, artificial intelligence, and more.



Drivers:

The increased connection and automation in vehicles, which are putting more emphasis and value on the Human Machine Interface, are the main factors driving the growth of the worldwide SOC market. In order to improve the in-vehicle experience, automakers are increasingly designing vehicles with integrated infotainment systems, which combine entertainment and information. The market for SoC will be driven in the coming years by increased vehicle production and rising sales of electric cars (EVs).



Additionally, there is a rise in the demand for consumer gadgets including TVs, smartphones, tablets, and other devices. The main driver of the increase in consumer electronics sales is the rising disposable income of individuals all over the world.



Restraints:

All industries have experienced ongoing technological advancement in recent years, and many are now more inclined toward automation and digitalization. For the key market players, these technological and industrial advances are creating new opportunities.

Story continues

However, the early expenses of System on Chip (SoC) R&D are starting to hurt the market for these products internationally. Companies are obliged to prioritise numerous R&D initiatives due of the growing modification in SoC for diverse goods. As a result, it would increase both the likelihood of product failure and the project expenses for the businesses. These troubling components are impeding the expansion of the SoC market.



Opportunities:

Consumer electronics including high-end smartphones, smart speakers, tablets, wearables, and others heavily utilise edge AI chips. These are also employed in a variety of enterprise markets, including those for robotics, photography, internet of things (IoT) devices, and other items. Both of these sectors are significant, but the consumer market for edge AI processors is far larger than the enterprise market and is anticipated to develop more slowly. Over the projected period, prominent players are anticipated to benefit greatly from the rising demand for the AI edge chip market for consumer and business devices.



Impact of Covid-19



Due to the regulation of various levels of lockdown and containment regulations, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic substantially impeded the dynamics of the global economy and had severe effects on several industries worldwide.

This ultimately resulted in the closure of nearly all non-essential firms and facilities, having a severe impact on their company operations and revenues.

Given the scarcity of the raw materials needed to produce the chips, the SoC market also bore the brunt of the outbreak's effects, which were caused by interrupted supply chains.



Industrial Development

Sondrel and Arteris IP announced in May 2022 that Sondrel had adopted FlexNoC interconnect IP in its next generation of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) architecture. Arteris IP is a leading provider of system IP consisting of network-on-chip (NoC) interconnect and IP deployment software that accelerates system-on-chip (SoC) creation.

Apple released their new M1 Ultra system-on-chip in March 2022, including twice as many processing and graphics cores as the 2021 M1 Max.

Samsung Electronics and Marvell partnered in March 2021 to create a cutting-edge System-on-a-Chip that will improve the performance of the 5G network. The recently introduced semiconductor is heavily utilised in Samsung's Massive MIMO, and over the forecast period, Tier One operators are anticipated to drive demand for it.

Key Questions Addressed by the Report

What are the Key Opportunities in System-on-Chip (SoC) Market?

What will be the growth rate from 2020 to 2027?

Which segment/region will have highest growth?

What are the factors that will impact/drive the Market?

What is the competitive Landscape in the Industry?

What is the role of key players in the value chain?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Global System-on-Chip (SoC) Market Outlook

4.1 Overview

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.3 Porters Five Force Model

4.4 Value Chain Analysis



5 Global System-on-Chip (SoC) Market, By Type

5.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Type

5.2 Global System-on-Chip (SoC) Market Share Analysis, By Type

5.3 Global System-on-Chip (SoC) Market Size and Forecast, By Type

5.3.1 Digital

5.3.2 Analog

5.3.3 Mixed-Signal



6 Global System-on-Chip (SoC) Market, By Application

6.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Application

6.2 Global System-on-Chip (SoC) Market Share Analysis, By Application

6.3 Global System-on-Chip (SoC) Market Size and Forecast, By Application

6.3.1 Consumer Electronics

6.3.2 Telecommunication

6.3.3 Automotive



7 Global System-on-Chip (SoC) Market, By Region

7.1 Global System-on-Chip (SoC) Market Share Analysis, By Region

7.2 Global System-on-Chip (SoC) Market Share Analysis, By Region

7.3 Global System-on-Chip (SoC) Market Size and Forecast, By Region



8 North America System-on-Chip (SoC) Market Analysis and Forecast (2022-2027)



9 Europe System-on-Chip (SoC) Market Analysis and Forecast (2022-2027)



10 Asia Pacific System-on-Chip (SoC) Market Analysis and Forecast (2022-2027)



11 Latin America System-on-Chip (SoC) Market Analysis and Forecast (2022-2027)



12 Middle East System-on-Chip (SoC) Market Analysis and Forecast (2022-2027)



13 Competitive Analysis

13.1 Competition Dashboard

13.2 Market share Analysis of Top Vendors

13.3 Key Development Strategies



14 Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e7m0ij-system-on?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/system-on-chip-global-market-report-2022-sector-to-reach-197-8-billion-by-2027-at-a-cagr-of-7-301753225.html

SOURCE Research and Markets