System integration services market size to grow by USD 126.99 billion from 2022 to 2027, High need for data integration to drive growth - Technavio

Research report focuses on top companies and crucial drivers, current growth dynamics, futuristic opportunities, and new product/project launches

NEW YORK, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The system integration services market size is expected to grow by USD 126.99 billion at 6.53% from 2022 to 2027, according to the latest research report from Technavio. The high need for data integration is driving market growth. It is important to analyze, transform, monitor, and interpret data due to the exponential growth in data volumes for supporting various business operations. Hence, businesses are implementing data integration solutions. Data integration leads to real-time data synthesis for decision-making. Enterprises can use the data to monitor, transform, and deliver data. In addition, data integration helps businesses integrate technical and business processes. These factors will drive the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Discover market potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports View a sample report!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global System Integration Services Market 2023-2027

Vendor Landscape

The system integration services market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. There are various global and regional players in the market. Vendors are investing in R&D to innovate their offerings. There is intense competition among vendors to obtain new contracts from clients. The competition is expected to intensify further, with players such as cloud providers entering the space.

Vendor offerings

Accenture Plc - The company offers system integration services that help clients across every stage of digital transformation achieve agility and operational efficiency.

Atos SE - The company offers system integration services, which are designed to manage all aspects of solution design and implementation with particular emphasis on interoperability.

Capgemini Service SAS - The company offers system integration service solutions that cover all aspects of space infrastructure, from critical system integration to data management.

Cisco Systems Inc. - The company offers system integration services, which are designed to develop, secure, and govern integration flows that connect diverse applications, systems, services, and data stores.

Story continues

To provide a deeper understanding of the competitive landscape, Technavio has profiled key players along with the study that categorizes the global market segmentation - View a sample in minutes

Key market segmentation

End-user

The BFSI segment will account for a significant share of market growth during the forecast period. Banks and other financial institutions implement different systems and modules to fulfill various needs. There is a high demand for system integration services in the industry. The banking industry keeps updating its IT infrastructure to handle the growing complexity of back-office operations. They are investing in IT to modernize their back-office processes due to the rising demand for IT modernization. System integration assists BFSI companies streamline routine processes. Such factors will drive the growth of the BFSI segment during the forecast period.

Service

Geography

View a sample report in minutes Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions.

Regional market outlook

North America is estimated to account for 35% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Businesses in the region are updating their IT infrastructure to increase operational efficiency. They are increasingly moving to the hybrid model, which combines the on-premises and cloud models, to meet their business needs. As a result, the demand for enterprise application integration, as well as the rise in the adoption of enterprise software and applications, is driving the development of the regional market. Moreover, the digitization of ICT infrastructure in the BFSI, telecom, healthcare, and other industries has increased spending on system integration solutions and services. All these factors are expected to boost the growth of the regional market during the forecast period.

For more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries – View a sample report

The system integration services market covers the following areas:

System integration services market sizing

System integration services market forecast

System integration services market analysis

Companies Mentioned

Accenture Plc

Atos SE

BAE Systems Plc

Capgemini Service SAS

CGI Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

CMS IT Services

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd.

Fujitsu Ltd.

HCL Technologies Ltd.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

International Business Machines Corp.

Infosys Ltd.

Microsoft Corp.

MuleSoft

NEC Corp.

Salesforce.com Inc.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

Tech Mahindra Ltd.

Wipro Ltd.

What's new?

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/active/niche/trivial - Buy the report!

Related Reports:

The ERP system integration and consulting market are estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.34% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 10,707.21 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (manufacturing and services, BFSI, healthcare, it and telecom, and others), deployment (on-premise ERP integration, consulting, SaaS ERP integration, and consulting), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The data acquisition (DAQ) system market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 560.39 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (power and energy, automotive, aerospace and defense, education and research, and others), type (hardware and software), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

System Integration Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.53% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 126.99 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 5.85 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Accenture Plc, Atos SE, BAE Systems Plc, Capgemini Service SAS, CGI Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., CMS IT Services, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., Fujitsu Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., Infosys Ltd., Microsoft Corp., MuleSoft, NEC Corp., Salesforce.com Inc., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Tech Mahindra Ltd., and Wipro Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio information technology market reports

Key topics covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global system integration services market 2017 - 2021

4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Services Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by End-user

6.3 BFSI - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Government - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Telecom - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Retail - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.8 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Market Segmentation by Service

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Service

7.3 Infrastructure integration - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Consulting - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Application integration - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Market opportunity by Service

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Accenture Plc

12.4 Atos SE

12.5 Capgemini Service SAS

12.6 CGI Inc.

12.7 Cisco Systems Inc.

12.8 Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd.

12.9 Fujitsu Ltd.

12.10 HCL Technologies Ltd.

12.11 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

12.12 International Business Machines Corp.

12.13 Infosys Ltd.

12.14 Microsoft Corp.

12.15 NEC Corp.

12.16 Salesforce.com Inc.

12.17 Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Global System Integration Services Market 2023-2027

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/system-integration-services-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-126-99-billion-from-2022-to-2027--high-need-for-data-integration-to-drive-growth---technavio-301818040.html

SOURCE Technavio