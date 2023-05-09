System integration services market size to grow by USD 126.99 billion from 2022 to 2027, High need for data integration to drive growth - Technavio
Research report focuses on top companies and crucial drivers, current growth dynamics, futuristic opportunities, and new product/project launches
NEW YORK, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The system integration services market size is expected to grow by USD 126.99 billion at 6.53% from 2022 to 2027, according to the latest research report from Technavio. The high need for data integration is driving market growth. It is important to analyze, transform, monitor, and interpret data due to the exponential growth in data volumes for supporting various business operations. Hence, businesses are implementing data integration solutions. Data integration leads to real-time data synthesis for decision-making. Enterprises can use the data to monitor, transform, and deliver data. In addition, data integration helps businesses integrate technical and business processes. These factors will drive the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Discover market potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports View a sample report!
Vendor Landscape
The system integration services market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. There are various global and regional players in the market. Vendors are investing in R&D to innovate their offerings. There is intense competition among vendors to obtain new contracts from clients. The competition is expected to intensify further, with players such as cloud providers entering the space.
Vendor offerings
Accenture Plc - The company offers system integration services that help clients across every stage of digital transformation achieve agility and operational efficiency.
Atos SE - The company offers system integration services, which are designed to manage all aspects of solution design and implementation with particular emphasis on interoperability.
Capgemini Service SAS - The company offers system integration service solutions that cover all aspects of space infrastructure, from critical system integration to data management.
Cisco Systems Inc. - The company offers system integration services, which are designed to develop, secure, and govern integration flows that connect diverse applications, systems, services, and data stores.
To provide a deeper understanding of the competitive landscape, Technavio has profiled key players along with the study that categorizes the global market segmentation - View a sample in minutes
Key market segmentation
End-user
The BFSI segment will account for a significant share of market growth during the forecast period. Banks and other financial institutions implement different systems and modules to fulfill various needs. There is a high demand for system integration services in the industry. The banking industry keeps updating its IT infrastructure to handle the growing complexity of back-office operations. They are investing in IT to modernize their back-office processes due to the rising demand for IT modernization. System integration assists BFSI companies streamline routine processes. Such factors will drive the growth of the BFSI segment during the forecast period.
Service
Geography
View a sample report in minutes Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions.
Regional market outlook
North America is estimated to account for 35% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Businesses in the region are updating their IT infrastructure to increase operational efficiency. They are increasingly moving to the hybrid model, which combines the on-premises and cloud models, to meet their business needs. As a result, the demand for enterprise application integration, as well as the rise in the adoption of enterprise software and applications, is driving the development of the regional market. Moreover, the digitization of ICT infrastructure in the BFSI, telecom, healthcare, and other industries has increased spending on system integration solutions and services. All these factors are expected to boost the growth of the regional market during the forecast period.
For more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries – View a sample report
The system integration services market covers the following areas:
System integration services market sizing
System integration services market forecast
System integration services market analysis
Companies Mentioned
Accenture Plc
Atos SE
BAE Systems Plc
Capgemini Service SAS
CGI Inc.
Cisco Systems Inc.
CMS IT Services
Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd.
Fujitsu Ltd.
HCL Technologies Ltd.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.
International Business Machines Corp.
Infosys Ltd.
Microsoft Corp.
MuleSoft
NEC Corp.
Salesforce.com Inc.
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.
Tech Mahindra Ltd.
Wipro Ltd.
What's new?
Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession
Global competitiveness and key competitor positions
Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/active/niche/trivial - Buy the report!
Related Reports:
The ERP system integration and consulting market are estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.34% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 10,707.21 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (manufacturing and services, BFSI, healthcare, it and telecom, and others), deployment (on-premise ERP integration, consulting, SaaS ERP integration, and consulting), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).
The data acquisition (DAQ) system market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 560.39 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (power and energy, automotive, aerospace and defense, education and research, and others), type (hardware and software), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).
Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
System Integration Services Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.53%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 126.99 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023(%)
5.85
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
North America at 35%
Key countries
US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks
Key companies profiled
Accenture Plc, Atos SE, BAE Systems Plc, Capgemini Service SAS, CGI Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., CMS IT Services, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., Fujitsu Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., Infosys Ltd., Microsoft Corp., MuleSoft, NEC Corp., Salesforce.com Inc., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Tech Mahindra Ltd., and Wipro Ltd.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse for Technavio information technology market reports
Key topics covered:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
4 Historic Market Size
4.1 Global system integration services market 2017 - 2021
4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.3 Services Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
5 Five Forces Analysis
5.1 Five forces summary
5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.4 Threat of new entrants
5.5 Threat of substitutes
5.6 Threat of rivalry
5.7 Market condition
6 Market Segmentation by End-user
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by End-user
6.3 BFSI - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.4 Government - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.5 Telecom - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.6 Retail - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.8 Market opportunity by End-user
7 Market Segmentation by Service
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by Service
7.3 Infrastructure integration - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.4 Consulting - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.5 Application integration - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.6 Market opportunity by Service
8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview
9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison
9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.13 Market opportunity by geography
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors
12.3 Accenture Plc
12.4 Atos SE
12.5 Capgemini Service SAS
12.6 CGI Inc.
12.7 Cisco Systems Inc.
12.8 Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd.
12.9 Fujitsu Ltd.
12.10 HCL Technologies Ltd.
12.11 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.
12.12 International Business Machines Corp.
12.13 Infosys Ltd.
12.14 Microsoft Corp.
12.15 NEC Corp.
12.16 Salesforce.com Inc.
12.17 Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.
13 Appendix
13.1 Scope of the report
13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
13.4 Research methodology
13.5 List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/system-integration-services-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-126-99-billion-from-2022-to-2027--high-need-for-data-integration-to-drive-growth---technavio-301818040.html
SOURCE Technavio