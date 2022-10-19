System Integrator Market Set To Reach USD 46.00 Billion by 2029, Share, Demand, Industry Size, Detailed Strategies, Competitive Landscape and Future Growth Analysis

MUNICH, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent study report released by Data Bridge Market research with titled "System Integrator Market" guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. System Integrator is the finest market research report which is the result of a proficient team and their potential capabilities. The System Integrator report is generated with the systematic gathering and analysis of information about individuals or organizations which is conducted through social and opinion research. It highlights public demands, competencies and the constant growth of the working industry, vibrant reporting, or high data protection services while analyzing market information about the System Integrator industry. The quality of the System Integrator market research report is at par which gains customer confidence and trust. Thus, the System Integrator report presents an in-depth market analysis to prosper in this competitive environment.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the system integrator market was valued at USD 23.60 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 46.00 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 8.70% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. In addition to the insights on market scenarios such as market value, growth rate, segmentation, geographical coverage, and major players, the market reports curated by the Data Bridge Market Research also include in-depth expert analysis, geographically represented company-wise production and capacity, network layouts of distributors and partners, detailed and updated price trend analysis and deficit analysis of supply chain and demand.

System Integrator Market Overview:

A systems integrator is a business or individual which builds computing systems for clients by combining networking, hardware, software and storage products from several sellers. To meet the key business target preconfigured, cheaper components and commercial off-the-shelf software are mainly required unlike, the expensive, customized implementations that may require original programming or manufacturing unique components.

The growing use of the Internet of Things (IoT), rising advancements in cloud technologies, and increasing investment in distributed information systems such as real-time process control and telecommunication networks are some major factors contributing to the growth of the system integrator market. The outbreak of COVID-19 has thrown light on weakness in business models through verticals. However, it has served numerous opportunities to digitize and increase the business overall by adopting technologies such as cloud, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and IoT.

Rising demand for Flexible manufacturing

Moreover, the rising demand for the providers of flexible manufacturing by market players further extend the advantageous opportunities for the growth of the system integrator market in the forthcoming period.

Increasing use of internet of things

The rising use of Internet of things in industrial automation will create immense opportunities for market growth. The automation systems integrators are equipped with the tremendous opportunity due to most businesses and due to an existing relationship between system integrators and operations in the market.

Top Leading Key Players of System Integrator Market:

Capgemini

Accenture

IBM Corporation

Infosys Limited

Jitterbit

Logic

Magic Software Enterprises

HCL Technologies Limited

BTM Global

AISG

Sopra Steria

Dell Inc.

SAP SE

Schneider Electric

Wipro Limited

Tyco

Cognizant

SADA, Inc.

Atos SE

Tata Consultancy Services Limited

Recent Development

In January 2022 - In North America, the Proud Automation has been added Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR) certified system integrators to the list. Proud Automation, an RG Group subsidiary which is the leading manufacturer of Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR) and autonomous mobile robots

In June 2021 - Control and Information Management Ltd. ("CIM") which is an industrial automation system integrator located in Ireland has been acquired by ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc., This company is an industry-leading supplier of automation solutions. With the procurement of CIM, ATS increases its automation and service proficiencies for the pharmaceutical, biopharma, and other services and manufacturing industries and also strengthens its digitization strategy.

In January 2022 - Wood has received funding from Canadian province of Newfoundland and Labrador to support the recovery of the area's offshore oil and gas industry and increase employment.

System Integrator Market Drivers

Increasing security and safety concerns

In industries such as chemicals and petrochemicals, oil and gas, energy and power, security and safety are highly prioritized. The companies involved in these industries require plans in accordance with the environmental norms and regulations set by the different countries. Oil & gas refineries manufacturing units need automation systems to avoid accidents and equipment malfunctioning. The automation process helps analyse and monitor faults. The increasing concern of securing and safety are expected to drive the growth of the system integrator market.

Increasing adoption of automation technologies

The rise in the adoption of industrial automation technologies mainly in developed countries has also contributed to the growth of the system integrator market. The rising demand for electric and hybrid vehicles has increased the battery manufacturing facilities. So, the rising demand for industrial automation is expected to boost the growth of the system integrator market.

Inclination towards virtualization

Consumer inclination toward virtualization is also expected to the driving factor for the growth in the system integrator market Virtualization confirms the simultaneous execution of many applications and allows a user to perform several other tasks simultaneously on the same server. It ensures increased computer hardware efficiency, utilization and flexibility and decreases additional IT operating costs.

Challenges Faces By Industry

High investments

High primary investment is a major factor necessary for the installation of supervisory solutions, such as DCS, MES, advanced process control (APC) and SCADA, which restricts the growth of the process automation which obstruct the growth of the system integrator market.

High costs

Furthermore, high installation and maintenance costs of some devices such as smart sensors, process analysers and actuators require has increased the cost for the consumers which are expected to hinder the market growth rate.

Market Segmentations:

The system integrator industry is segmented on the basis of service, technology and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

By Service

Infrastructure Integration

Application Integration

Consulting

By Technology

Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)

Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)

Programmable Automation Controller (PAC)

Remote Terminal Unit (RTU)

Distributed Control System (DCS)

Manufacturing Execution System (MES) and Manufacturing Operations Management (MOM)

Product Lifecycle Management (PLM)

Human-Machine Interface (HMI)

Advanced Process Control (APC)

Operator Training Simulator (OTS)

Safety Automation

By End User

IT and Telecom

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail

Manufacturing

Energy and Utility

System Integrator Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The countries covered in the system integrator market report U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America

North America dominates the system integrator market in terms of share and revenue in the forecast period. This is due to large funds which has made by governments for the acceptance of inventive solutions within numerous departments in this region.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest developing region during forecast period of 2022-2029 due to the virtualization of data and globalization along with the rising demand for system integration services in the telecom sector

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global System Integrator Market Regulations Market Overview Global System Integrator Market, By Service Global System Integrator Market, By Technology Global System Integrator Market, By End User Global System Integrator Market, By Region Global System Integrator Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

