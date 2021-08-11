U.S. markets close in 1 hour 20 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,444.87
    +8.12 (+0.18%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,460.13
    +195.46 (+0.55%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,753.18
    -34.90 (-0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,238.31
    -1.05 (-0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.25
    +0.96 (+1.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,755.70
    +24.00 (+1.39%)
     

  • Silver

    23.54
    +0.15 (+0.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1745
    +0.0018 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3270
    -0.0150 (-1.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3870
    +0.0035 (+0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.4160
    -0.1240 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,330.29
    +1,125.03 (+2.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,157.35
    +25.51 (+2.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,220.14
    +59.10 (+0.83%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,070.51
    +182.36 (+0.65%)
     

System Pavers Named TOP 500 in Outdoor Remodeling by Qualified Remodeler

·2 min read

SANTA ANA, Calif., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualified Remodeler, a leading publication serving Remodelers and Home Improvement companies in the U.S., has ranked System Pavers as one of the nation's premier outdoor remodeling companies, coming in at No. 22 on its 43rd annual TOP 500 remodelers of 2021. Since 1978, the QR TOP 500 has tracked the industry's largest and fastest growing companies. In 2021, the TOP 500 represented $13 billion in remodeling sales volume on 1.1 million jobs. System Pavers leads the way as the TOP Outdoor living company on the list.

System Pavers was chosen as a 2021 TOP 500 remodeler by the Qualified Remodeler editorial staff for meeting a set of criteria including installed remodeling dollar volume, total years in business, industry association membership, industry certification, industry awards and community service.

Co-founded by Larry Green and Doug Lueck in 1992, the company creates gorgeous, integrated outdoor spaces renowned for their quality, beauty, and durability. "As CEO of System Pavers, I couldn't be prouder of our team and what we've accomplished over the last year," says Larry Green. "This marks our seventh year in a row of being on Qualified Remodeler's TOP 500 list, and we're honored to once again have been recognized as number one in the outdoor living category."

As experts in outdoor living, System Pavers has been meeting and exceeding the expectations of homeowners for nearly 30 years. Passionate about creating timeless outdoor remodels that add lasting value while bringing people together, System Pavers provides comprehensive design and installation services from start to finish. With a customer satisfaction rating of 95%, we take pride in providing customers with high-quality outdoor hardscape products, stellar craftsmanship and industry-leading warranties. To date we've helped more than 75,000 homeowners make their outdoor living dreams a reality and are thankful for every household that has trusted us to seamlessly transform the way they enjoy their outdoors.

"Based on Qualified Remodeler's analysis, firms that are ranked on the 2021 TOP 500 are experiencing a boom in business. Firms that have made the list multiple years tend to share common attributes — strong revenues, a commitment to customer service, as well as leading sales and marketing programs," said, Patrick O'Toole, co-owner and publisher of Qualified Remodeler. "These attributes helped put the firms on this list and contribute to their ongoing success in remodeling and home improvement."

Additional information on the TOP 500 can be found on www.qualifiedremodeler.com.

CONTACT
System Pavers Call Center
877-728-3778
316410@email4pr.com
SystemPavers.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/system-pavers-named-top-500-in-outdoor-remodeling-by-qualified-remodeler-301353545.html

SOURCE System Pavers

Recommended Stories

  • Why Virgin Galactic Stock Just Dropped 11%

    Less than 24 hours after The Wall Street Journal confirmed, in its Monday edition, that Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE: SPCE) will indeed raise the ticket price for rides on its spaceplane to $450,000 a seat, shares of the space tourism pioneer are plunging 11.1% as of 3:20 p.m. EDT Tuesday. After all, Virgin Galactic itself first announced this price increase on Friday, and investors seemed pretty happy about it at the time. With Virgin Galactic's share price climbing both Friday and Monday, the early read on the company's move appeared to be that demand for space tourism flights was looking so strong that Virgin Galactic had plenty of pricing power, and plenty of room to raise prices to satisfy the demand.

  • Lumber Drops to Nine-Month Low, Extending Retreat From Record

    (Bloomberg) -- Lumber futures slid to the lowest in more than nine months after sawmills ramped up production and demand from builders stabilized.September futures in Chicago fell as much as 4.4% to $482.90 per thousand board feet, the lowest for a most-active contract since Oct. 30. Prices have dropped more than 70% from the record high reached just three months ago.The tumble marks a stark turnaround for the common building material after strong U.S. construction demand during the pandemic spu

  • How Tesla's Vehicle Deliveries Are Likely to Soar More Than 50% This Year

    The electric-car maker's deliveries have grown at uncanny rates for years -- and 2021 looks like it will be no exception.

  • Oil Gains as Weaker Dollar Offsets Disappointing Stockpile Draw

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rose as a weaker dollar offset a government report that showed a smaller-than-expected decline in crude stockpiles in the wake of a viral resurgence.Futures were up around 1% after falling as much as 2.4% earlier after the U.S. called on the OPEC+ alliance to revive production more quickly. The dollar weakened, boosting the appeal of commodities priced in the currency, after data showed consumer prices increased at a more moderate pace in July, reducing concern about an unwind

  • Pay cut: Google employees who work from home could lose money

    Google employees based in the same office before the pandemic could see different changes in pay if they switch to working from home permanently, with long commuters hit harder, according to a company pay calculator seen by Reuters. Alphabet Inc's Google stands out in offering employees a calculator that allows them to see the effects of a move. "Our compensation packages have always been determined by location, and we always pay at the top of the local market based on where an employee works from," a Google spokesperson said, adding that pay will differ from city to city and state to state.

  • Rivian considers $5 billion EV plant in Texas, document shows

    AUSTIN, Texas (Reuters) -Amazon.com Inc backed electric vehicle (EV) company Rivian is in discussions to invest at least $5 billion in a new vehicle plant near Fort Worth, Texas, a city document showed. The Fort Worth offer is part of a larger bidding war by state and local officials, particularly in the southern United States, as newer players take on incumbents in a race to develop EVs.

  • Ford battery venture with SK Innovation will extend to Europe, executive says

    DETROIT (Reuters) -Ford Motor Co's electric vehicle battery joint venture with South Korea's SK Innovation Co Ltd will extend beyond North America into Europe, a senior Ford executive said on Wednesday. In May, Ford announced the joint venture with SK to produce about 60 gigawatt-hours (GWh) annually in battery cells and array modules, starting in the middle of this decade, with the potential to expand.

  • Planning to retire? Here’s a list of at least 14 things to account for first

    Retirement requires an enormous amount of planning, affecting not only how much money to put aside for old age but how to spend and maintain it. Retirement Tip of the Week: When planning for retirement, especially if you plan to retire soon, make a list of expenses you expect to have — as well as any other variables that will affect your financial picture. Anything can happen in retirement, especially since for many of us this chapter of life could span decades.

  • Wendy’s boosts sales forecast

    Myles Udland and Julie Hyman discuss Wendy’s raising 2021 outlook after reporting an earnings beat fueled by same-store sales

  • How Goodyear is shaping the future of tires

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi gets a sneak peak of Goodyear's global headquarters in Akron, Ohio before his interview with Goodyear CEO Rich Kramer.

  • JPMorgan launches new real-time payments service

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Global payments giant JPMorgan Chase & Co has launched a real-time payments option that it hopes will increase its edge in the financial industry's battle to handle more of the surging volumes of global digital payments. The new product, called request for pay, lets corporate clients send payment requests to the bank's roughly 57 million retail clients who use its app or website, cutting the cost and time it takes for those companies to get paid, said Cyrus Bhathawalla, the bank's global head of real-time payments. The digital payments product is one of a handful JPMorgan has in the works, as the largest U.S. bank invests heavily in the sector which has grown sharply as more commerce occurs online, a trend further boosted during the coronavirus lockdowns.

  • As Delta variant weighs on travel, expect every airline to update guidance: analyst

    Southwest Airlines is warning that it may not be profitable in Q3 as the Delta variant continues to spread. Yahoo Finance’s Julie Hyman, and Myles Udland discuss outlook for the airline industry with Helane Becker, Cowen Senior Analyst.

  • Carvana Just Crushed Earnings, but Investors Should Be Careful

    It was a record second quarter on every level, but the tide might be turning on the red-hot used car market.

  • Oil futures remain lower after EIA reports fall in U.S. crude inventories

    Oil futures remained under pressure Wednesday after the Energy Information Administration said U.S. crude inventories fell by 400,000 barrels last week. The EIA also said gasoline inventories dropped by 1.4 million barrels, while distillate stocks rose 1.8 million barrels. Analysts surveyed by S&P Global Platts, on average, had looked for the EIA to show crude stocks down 600,000 barrels, while gasoline stocks were expected to fall 2.4 million barrels and distillates were seen down 600,000 barre

  • Oil rebounds after White House says not calling for U.S. output hike

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil gained Wednesday, changing course after the Biden administration said it would not call on U.S. producers to increase crude output, and that efforts to increase OPEC production were a longer-range plan. The market was also bolstered by a government report showing U.S. crude supplies fell last week, shifting the spotlight away from production from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries. Brent crude is up about 35% this year, supported by OPEC-led supply curbs, even after the global benchmark oil last week suffered the steepest weekly loss in four months on worries that travel restrictions to curb coronavirus infections would hit demand.

  • How Do Mega Backdoor Roths Work?

    A mega backdoor Roth is a unique 401(k) rollover strategy that’s designed for people whose incomes would ordinarily keep them from saving in a Roth Individual Retirement Account. The advantage of using a Roth IRA to save for retirement is … Continue reading → The post How Do Mega Backdoor Roths Work? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Roku vs. Netflix: Which Media Stock to Pick?

    In the video streaming market, content is king and consumers are consuming it like never before. As a result, many viewers are cutting the cord on pay-TV and switching to content streaming. However, according to Nielsen data, streaming represents just 27% of television screen time in the U.S., while linear television represents 63%. Let us compare two streaming companies: a TV streaming one, Roku, to an online streaming one, Netflix, using the TipRanks Stock Comparison tool, and see how Wall Str

  • Nearly 4 in 10 US workers say they may quit if their employer doesn’t mandate vaccines

    A large survey shows the majority of workers support vaccine mandates and nearly 40% would even consider leaving their jobs if mandates were not put in place. Still, a larger share would quit if they faced an ultimatum.

  • Why NGL Energy Partners Plunged 15% Today Despite Higher Oil Prices

    NGL Energy delivered stupendous growth on its top line as crude oil prices rallied, but the market wasn't impressed. NGL Energy's water solutions segment – also its largest -- was the star performer, as the company processed nearly 1.7 million barrels of water per day, up 22% year over year thanks to higher production. NGL Energy is a diversified midstream energy partnership that transports, recycles, and disposes "produced water," which is the water produced as a byproduct of oil and gas extraction.

  • 5 Infrastructure Stocks That Look Like Bargains as Senate Passes Bill

    Most construction-related stocks have run up in anticipation of the passage of the $1 trillion bill. But engineering and inspection firms’ shares still seem well-priced.