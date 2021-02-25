'System Shock' remake will land this summer after five torturous years

After the better part of five years in development, System Shock is finally coming out. In an update over on the project’s Kickstarter page, developer Nightdive Studios said it plans to release its remake of the 1994 PC classic sometime in “late summer 2021.” Not only can you pre-order the title today (on Steam , GOG and the Epic Games Store ), there’s a new demo to check out.

Nightdive Studios CEO Stephen Kick told PC Gamer the demo represents a “feature-complete” version of the game. To that end, you’ll be able to see the remake's new real-time lighting and dismemberment systems in action. Since its previous demo , the studio has also added new voice acting, more detailed environments and a new system that will dynamically tweak the game’s soundtrack when you enter combat. There’s also an added cyberspace element that will allow you to hack open doors on Citadel Station. The hope is the demo will allow people to “understand exactly what they'll be getting if they preorder."