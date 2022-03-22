System Surveyor Enables Automating Bill of Materials Including Accessories

New Accessories capabilities facilitate a faster, more accurate bill of materials within system design platform

System Surveyor Intelligent System Design Platform

System Surveyor application shown on an iPad. The new Accessories feature enables manufacturers, system integrators, physical security professionals, and others to predefine associations between devices and compatible accessories, eliminating guesswork and saving time.

Austin, Texas, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- System Surveyor has enhanced its application, making it easier to add and specify products within the intelligent system design platform. The software upgrades enable users to easily include accessory items for a comprehensive bill of materials.

The system devices users specify in the System Surveyor application often need to be outfitted with various accessory parts and components. For example, a camera in a particular location may have or need a wall mount, a lens, and a specific bracket. The new Accessories feature allows users to predefine associations between devices and compatible accessories, eliminating guesswork and saving time.

Manufacturer partners can add accessories to their product catalogs in the System Surveyor platform for use by any customer. Users can create a library of accessories, associate them with specific devices, and share them with other System Surveyor users. Automation of the proper accessories enables customers to streamline and complete the bill of materials.

“Our manufacturer partners have provided their element profiles and are adding accessories to make it easier to specify and procure,” said Chris Hugman, CEO for System Surveyor. “Digitizing the process from the first site visit, with direct access to product and related accessories catalogs, automates more of the process to help improve sales, design, and procurement.”

All System Surveyor partners and customers benefit from the new release, and all users have access to the new Accessories features:

Integrators: Generate proposals faster and more accurately, ensure delivery of the right components, and drive more cost-effective installations.

Campus and corporate technology leaders: Gain the ability to do budget estimation and request for quote with details to their integrator partners.

Manufacturers: Get more products specified in the system and collaborate more efficiently with system integrators and end customers.

Story continues

“We’ve made Hanwha Techwin camera models available in System Surveyor’s design tool and will add accessories, which helps our partners and end customers specify the right solutions more efficiently,” said Thomas Cook, Executive Vice President of Sales and Operations for Hanwha Techwin America. “The ability to collaborate and visualize with customers is a game changer in this industry. The System Surveyor platform makes system design quicker, easier, and more accurate.”

Manufacturers that have recently joined the System Surveyor Partner Program include Digital Watchdog, Turing, and Rhombus Systems. Join the free Partner Program and start the onboarding process by visiting https://systemsurveyor.com/partners/. From this link, system integrators and security end users can download any of the product catalogs into their System Surveyor platform.

System Surveyor will be showing the Accessories feature in booth #5064 at ISC West, being held March 22-25 in Las Vegas.

Access video: How to Add Accessories to Element Profiles

About System Surveyor

The System Surveyor mobile, SaaS-based platform enables everyone involved in system design, installation, and maintenance to collaborate on an unprecedented scale. Working together in one system of record, professionals can better plan and manage the systems organizations rely on every day: video surveillance, CCTV, access control, fire alarm, IT, building automation, AV, healthcare, and more. From system integrators to end customers to subcontractors, the benefits are increased sales, faster project completions, higher satisfaction, and enhanced long-term service levels. Try all features and collaboration of the product in the free Starter Plan. Based in Austin, Texas, System Surveyor can be found at http://www.SystemSurveyor.com.

Attachment

CONTACT: Maureen Carlson System Surveyor 512-600-3161 maureen@systemsurveyor.com Chandra Hosek H2 Strategic Communications 15125249652 chandra@h2comms.com



