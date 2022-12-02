Systemair organises Capital Markets Day January 17, 2023

Systemair AB

Press Release, December 2, 2022

Systemair is organising a capital market day at our Technical Centre in Skinnskatteberg on January 17.

At the capital markets day Systemair will give investors, analysts and financial media an update of the company's strategy with a focus on growth, profitability, sustainability and smart energy-efficient products. The presentations will also show the company's present market conditions and future growth opportunities.

The presentations will be held in English by members of the management team, followed by a question and answer session.

To register, click here: group.systemair.com/cmd2023

For further information contact:

Roland Kasper, CEO, + 46 73 094 40 13

Anders Ulff, CFO, + 46 70 577 40 09

Systemair AB, 739 30 Skinnskatteberg, 0222-440 00, group.systemair.com

Systemair in brief

Systemair is a leading ventilation company with operations in 52 countries in Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and Africa. The Company had sales of SEK 9.6 billion in the 2021/22 financial year and today employs approximately 6,800 people. Systemair has reported an operating profit every year since 1974, when the company was founded. Over the past 10 years, growth has averaged 9.4 percent. Systemair helps to improve the indoor climate with the help of energy-efficient and sustainable products that reduce carbon dioxide emissions. Systemair has well-established operations in growth markets. The Group's products are marketed under the Systemair, Frico, Fantech and Menerga brands. Systemair shares have been quoted on the Nasdaq OMX Nordic Exchange in Stockholm since October 2007 and are today traded on the Large Cap List. The Group comprises about 90 companies.

Attachment



