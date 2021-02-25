U.S. markets closed

Systemax Announces Tax Information for 2020 Distributions

·2 min read
PORT WASHINGTON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 25, 2021 / Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) today announced the federal income tax treatment of its 2020 distributions to holders of its common stock.

Systemax Inc. Common Stock: Symbol - SYX, REG CUSIP 871851101

Record Date

Payable Date

Total Distribution Per Share

Ordinary Dividends

Nondividend Distributions (1)

3/9/2020

3/16/2020

$1.14

$1.14

$0.00

5/11/2020

5/18/2020

$0.14

$0.14

$0.00

8/10/2020

8/17/2020

$0.14

$0.14

$0.00

11/9/2020

11/16/2020

$0.14

$0.14

$0.00

12/18/2020

12/28/2020

$2.00

$0.18

$1.82

Totals

$3.56

$1.74

$1.82

  1. Nondividend distributions represent a Return of Capital and basis adjustment for the common shareholder. The December 28, 2020 distribution was 9.1% Ordinary Dividend and 90.9% Nondividend Distribution.

This information is being provided to assist shareholders with tax reporting related to distributions made by the Company. Additional information is also available on the Company's website under the caption Stock Information within its investor relations section. Taxability of 2020 distributions is not necessarily indicative of taxability of future distributions. The tax information provided herein should not be construed as tax advice and shareholders are encouraged to consult with their tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of the Company's distributions.

About Systemax Inc.

Systemax Inc. (www.systemax.com), through its operating subsidiaries, is a provider of industrial products in North America going to market through a system of branded e-Commerce websites and relationship marketers. The primary brand is Global Industrial.

Investor/Media Contacts:

Mike Smargiassi
The Plunkett Group
212-739-6729
mike@theplunkettgroup.com

SOURCE: Systemax



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/632155/Systemax-Announces-Tax-Information-for-2020-Distributions

