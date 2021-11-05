U.S. markets close in 17 minutes

All systems go: Buy your pass to TC Sessions: Space 2021

Marquise Foster
·3 min read

Space Race 2.0 is heating up fast, and whether your role lies in the private or public sector, TC Sessions: Space 2021 focuses on the emerging trends, essential data science and creative collaborations required to build a sustainable space economy. Yesterday, we announced a portion of the fully virtual event's agenda. Take a look.

We can’t divulge the full agenda quite yet, but TC Sessions events always deliver the foremost leaders from across the tech and investing spectrum. Space 2021 will be no exception.

If you buy your pass today, you save $100 with the general admission price and will join the global, early-stage space startup community for two full days on December 14-15. Want to bring your space crew? Take advantage of group discounts when you buy four or more passes. We also offer discounts on student tickets.

Given the astronomical cost of virtually anything related to space, we’ll have plenty of investors in the house, including Chad Anderson (Space Capital), Tess Hatch (Bessemer Venture Partners) and Jessica Robinson (Assembly Ventures), to name a few.

Panel discussions, interviews and breakout session will cover a range of topics, like:

You might go faster alone, but you go farther together. That’s a round-about way of saying take advantage of this prime networking opportunity. Whether you’re looking for funding, a potential space unicorn or to hire a brilliant mind, this is a solid way to build meaningful relationships.

Early-stage space founders -- buy a Space Startup Exhibitor Package and demo your game-changing tech to this very targeted community. We’re talking top investors, aerospace primes and government entities -- the folks who can make big things happen, like cutting through government red tape.

TC Sessions: Space 2021 takes place on December 14-15. Buy your pass and stay ahead of the orbital curve.

Is your company interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at TC Sessions: Space 2021? Contact our sponsorship sales team by filling out this form.

